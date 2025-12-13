Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Maple Leafs – 12/13/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Andrew Mangiapane — Curtis Lazar — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Max Jones, Riley Stillman

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Jarry and Stastney each will make his Oilers debut after being acquired in separate trades Friday; Jarry arrived in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Stastney with the Nashville Predators.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Henry Thrun

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), William Nylander (illness), Dakota Joshua (illness)

Status report

Ekman-Larsson will play after leaving early in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks when forward Adam Gaudette fell on his left leg. … Forwards Nylander and Joshua each did not take part in the Maple Leafs’ morning skate Saturday; each will be a game-time decision, though Toronto coach Craig Berube said the team is preparing for neither to be available. … McMann will return after serving a one-game suspension for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during a 2-0 win on Monday.

Latest for THW: