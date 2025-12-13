Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Maple Leafs – 12/13/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (14-11-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (14-11-5)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Andrew Mangiapane — Curtis Lazar — David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Max Jones, Riley Stillman
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Jarry and Stastney each will make his Oilers debut after being acquired in separate trades Friday; Jarry arrived in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Stastney with the Nashville Predators.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit — Henry Thrun
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), William Nylander (illness), Dakota Joshua (illness)
Status report
Ekman-Larsson will play after leaving early in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks when forward Adam Gaudette fell on his left leg. … Forwards Nylander and Joshua each did not take part in the Maple Leafs’ morning skate Saturday; each will be a game-time decision, though Toronto coach Craig Berube said the team is preparing for neither to be available. … McMann will return after serving a one-game suspension for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during a 2-0 win on Monday.
