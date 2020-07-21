Prospects News & Rumors: Canonica, Kolyachonok & Powell

Live hockey is back up and running with an international series between Switzerland and Germany. A Florida Panthers prospect is heading to Russia to play next season and we highlight a United States NTDP player who could make an impact down the road for our Prospect of the Day.

Solid Showing for Swiss Prospect Canonica

With live hockey back up and running between Switzerland and Germany, all eyes were on top 2020 NHL Draft prospects Tim Stutzle, JJ Peterka and Lukas Reichel. Although they had good games, the player who stood out the most was 2003 born Swiss player Lorenzo Canonica.

Recently selected by the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Minor Junior Hockey League in the CHL Import Draft, Canonica played a big part in Switzerland’s 8-4 win over Germany on Monday. Finishing the game with one goal and two assists, he showed that he has the ability to change the game in more ways than one.

Having spent this past season playing with Lugano U20, Canonica scored 21 goals and added 22 assists for 43 points in 42 games played. He also suited up in 18 games for his country where he collected five goals and 10 assists for 15 points.

Canonica is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft where he is currently projected as a second round pick.

Panthers Prospect Heads to Russia

A few days after signing Russian prospect Grigori Denisenko to an entry-level contract, the Panthers have loaned Belarusian defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok to Dinamo Minsk of the KHL. Having spent the past few seasons playing in the OHL, Kolyachonok is heading home to further develop his game as the OHL has not set a tentative date for when they will resume.

As I expected, Panthers prospect Vladislav Kolyachonok has been loaned to Dinamo Minsk of the KHL.



A lot of the top Belarusian prospects are jumping from junior straight to the KHL. Wonder if Yevgeni Oksentyuk will follow as well. — Hockey Worldwide (@HockeyWorIdwide) July 20, 2020

A second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kolyachonok had another solid season playing for the Flint Firebirds. In 53 games played, the 19-year-old scored 12 goals and added 21 assists for 33 points. Most people think this is a good move for his development as he will spend next season playing amongst men. He has the chance to make an impact down the road on the Panthers backend and everyone in Florida is certainly excited for the future.

Prospect of the Day – Eamon Powell

Our Top Prospect of the Day sees us take a look at a mainstay National Team Development Program defenseman Eamon Powell. The 51st ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Powell’s name has been trending upwards in the lead up to the NHL Draft.

While playing with the United States U18 National Team, Powell scored six goals and added eight assists for 14 points in 43 games played. He also played for USNTDP Juniors team where he scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points in 19 games played.

Committed to Boston University next season, Powell is an elite two-way defenseman who uses his skating ability to rush the puck up the ice and set up scoring chances. He is more than capable of running a power play and could be a very valuable asset to a team in the future.

Eamon Powell has the makings of a solid NHL defenseman. (Rena Laverty)

Our very own Matthew Zator feels as though Powell could be a solid defenseman at the NHL level.

Despite all that, he will almost certainly turn into a very solid defenceman at the NHL level. His elite skating abilities and two-way play will take him very far. If he can bulk up a bit and work on his slap shot, he could turn into more than just a “safe” pick in this draft. He’s committed to Boston College whenever NCAA hockey gets going again, so he will be coached by the very experienced Jerry York who is now part of the Hockey Hall of Fame. If anyone can help him get to the next level, he’s well equipped to do so.

While he may be a work in progress, Powell will only get better with more experience. The game is getting faster every year and he checks a lot of boxes when it comes to what teams are looking for in a defenseman.