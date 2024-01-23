Why Did the Rangers Pass Over Alex Belzile for NHL Lineup Spot?

The 2021-22 and 2022-23 iterations of the New York Rangers had good injury luck, with fourth-fewest and fewest man-games lost, respectively. However, this season, following the departure of esteemed trainer Jim Ramsey, there has been a noticeable shift. The team ranks 16th in fewest man-games lost. This has necessitated a greater reliance on the Hartford Wolfpack, the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, to supplement the roster more frequently than in previous seasons.

Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edstrom Among Notable Rangers Call-Ups

Notable call-ups this season have included forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Riley Nash, Adam Edstrom, Anton Blidh, Brennan Othmann, and Jake Leschyshyn. Jonny Brodzinski has been a standout, securing a position in the lineup for 27 games and contributing 9 points. Adam Edstrom made a notable single-game appearance, scoring a goal and delivering a strong overall performance. Othmann, following a trajectory similar to Will Cuylle’s previous season, participated in a few games before returning to Hartford, suggesting a deliberate development strategy by general manager Chris Drury that mirrors Cuylle’s progression.

Alex Belzile: The Next Rangers Call-Up?

The Rangers, enjoying a period of relative health with only Filip Chytil sidelined, may yet find themselves tapping into their Hartford reserves. The prime candidate for a call-up? Alex Belzile, the Wolfpack’s top-scoring forward. Belzile’s contributions are not limited to his impressive tally of 30 points in 35 games this season. His multifaceted skill set, honed during his tenure as captain of the Laval Rocket, includes relentless energy, physical play, penalty-killing prowess, and a proven scoring ability.

Alex Belzile is now on the top line in Hartford. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This was exemplified in his stint with the Montreal Canadiens last season when he notched 14 points in 31 games, demonstrating versatility as a winger alongside Michael Pezzetta and Jake Evans, and as a center with Rafael Harvey-Pinard. Belzile’s potential addition to the Rangers’ lineup offers more than just depth; he brings a robust skill set that could be instrumental in navigating the challenges of a long season, especially in the face of injuries.

Rangers’ Approach with Alex Belzile and Prospect Development

However, the Rangers have demonstrated a strategic approach in their handling of Belzile, suggesting a deliberate decision to utilize him within the team structure in the AHL. Central to this strategy is Belzile’s (perceived) role in the development of one of the organization’s prized prospects, Othmann. This season, Belzile and Othmann have consistently been paired on the same line, a move that indicates the organization’s commitment to Othmann’s growth and Belzile’s instrumental role in it.

Latest News & Highlights

The financial aspects of Belzile’s contract might also play a role in why he is still in Hartford. He is being paid a big minor-league salary of $450,000 this season and $775,000 next season.

Related: Rangers’ Trade Deadline Will Be Dictated By Filip Chytil’s Health

In light of these factors, it appears that the Rangers view Belzile as a valuable asset in the AHL, where his experience and skill set can be leveraged to foster the development of young prospects like Othmann. This approach aligns with broader trends in the NHL where teams strategically utilize veterans in mentorship roles on their affiliate teams.

Belzile’s journey with the Rangers and the Wolfpack underscores a strategic move in the organization’s approach to player development and roster management. Belzile, despite his impressive performance and scoring prowess in Hartford, remains a pivotal figure within the AHL context and not due to a lack of skill or potential for NHL contribution.

While his skill set and performance indicate a readiness for the NHL, his impact as a mentor and leader is integral to the Rangers’ long-term success. His situation epitomizes the intricate balance between fostering emerging talent and maintaining a competitive edge at both the NHL and AHL levels.