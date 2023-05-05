Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Lindstrom, Global Series

At this time of the year, the major focus of the hockey world is the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Round 2 is in full swing, with each series having played one or two games already. The New Jersey Devils are facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs are taking on the Florida Panthers. In the West, the two matchups are the Edmonton Oilers versus the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken going against the Dallas Stars.

The Detroit Red Wings missed the playoffs again this year, but there are still storylines to follow. This offseason has already provided us with some things to ponder and look into. From Global Series announcements, injuries, and players potentially departing, there are still interesting things happening around this hockey club.

Edvinsson’s Surgery is Preventative: 4-6 Months Recovery

One of the bright spots in the 2022-23 season was the excellent play of Swedish defender Simon Edvinsson. He started on the third pairing and at the end of his nine-game stint he was on the second pairing. He put up two goals and an assist while averaging 17 minutes of ice time.

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It was announced earlier this week that Edvinsson had received shoulder surgery on May 1 and was going to miss the next 4-6 months. That puts his return date somewhere between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. The surgery is preventative, as Red Wings doctors looked at his shoulder and told him that he could develop problems in the future if he didn’t get it. He has a chance to make the team out of camp but it’s entirely possible he misses the first month of the season.

Gustav Lindstrom Off to Sweden?

Another potential move with extending ramifications is the potential departure of right-handed defender Gustav Lindstrom. This has not been confirmed by the team or Lindstrom’s representatives. Until we see an announcement of a contract signing or a “mutual parting of ways” it’s safe to say that this is speculation right now.

Global Series in Sweden

Last week the NHL made a big announcement regarding a few games that will be played next season. They are bringing back the Global Series, this time in Stockholm, Sweden. The Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild will all be involved. Nov. 16-19 is when the event will take place. Each team will play two regular season games, one versus two of the other teams.

The tickets for the series just went on sale on May 3. It will be a really cool experience for everyone involved, especially the Swedish players like Jonatan Berggren, Lucas Raymond, and Edvinsson. The NHL needs to create every opportunity it can to grow the game in both traditional and non-traditional markets. The NHL games played in Prague and Finland last year were great for the fans of those countries and the players. I expect the next installment in Sweden to be no exception.

Top 2023 Draft Eligible Playing with Red Wings Star

The 2023 World Championship will soon be underway. Red Wings players Raymond and Berggren are representing Team Sweden at the event. Before that, they are participating in a few Czech hockey matches. Raymond started the game on a line with 2023 NHL Entry Draft eligible player, Leo Carlsson.

This clip is magnificent. With the NHL Draft Lottery happening in a few days, fans of non-playoff teams are turning their attention to the draft. Red Wings fans can’t help but fantasize about what kind of damage Carlsson and Raymond could do over the course of an entire NHL season. Carlsson is NHL-ready, as he has been playing against men all season in the Swedish Hockey League. The Draft Lottery is on May 7, so after that, we will see just how big of a possibility this Carlsson-Raymond duo is to becoming an actual thing.