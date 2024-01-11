Revisiting Bruins’ First Half of 2023-24 Predictions

The Boston Bruins are once again sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division despite predictions coming into the season that this would be the year the team drops off. While they have not been as dominant as they were in the 2022-23 season, they’ve shown that they are once again contenders for the Stanley Cup.

In comparison to last season, they’ve hit many more speed bumps, including a run of injuries in the past week to Brandon Carlo, Matthew Poitras, and, most concerning, Linus Ullmark. But if they can continue to weather the storms, I think they will be better for it going into any potential postseason appearance.

At the beginning of the season, I made a list of predictions for the first half of the 2023-24 season. As the Bruins prepare for their 41st game of the season against the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, it’s the perfect time to revisit that list.

1. Mason Lohrei Makes NHL Debut Before Jan. 1

This one certainly came true. The Bruins’ blue line has sustained several injuries so far in the 2023-24 season. Matt Grzelcyk missed most of November with an upper-body injury, leading to Mason Lohrei’s first NHL call-up and debut. Derek Forbort was then placed on LTIR at the beginning of December, bringing Lohrei back up again from Providence.

Overall, Lohrei has appeared in 23 NHL games this season and 10 games in the American Hockey League (AHL). He has three goals and six points in the NHL and six assists in the AHL. It has been an adjustment for him as well as a trial by fire instead of working on some of his areas for improvement in Providence as expected. He’s had to make those changes in Boston, and it has shown in moments.

But Lohrei is looking more and more comfortable at the NHL level the more games he gets under his belt. There are still improvements that need to be made, and it would be nice to see more of his dynamic offensive skills on display, but he continues to demonstrate why he is one of the Bruins’ top young defensemen.

2. Jake DeBrusk in Top 3 for Points on Team

I need to stop including Jake DeBrusk in my predictions, as it seems to only bring bad luck. This has not been the greatest of seasons for him so far. While it is nowhere near the level of concern of the 2020-21 season, it has not been the start anyone would have anticipated.

The main issue has been consistency. He’s been able to put together good stretches of games where it looks like he’s back to form and then will go back to struggling to produce. He had a good stretch in November and has looked good since the holiday break into the new year, but it may be too little too late for him to surpass the 30-goal mark like many, myself included, thought he would finally do this season.

Currently, DeBrusk is sitting at nine goals and 20 points in 39 games. This puts him on pace to finish the season with 42 points and 18 goals. He’s currently sitting in eighth on the team in terms of points behind David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk, and Trent Frederic.

It certainly throws a wrinkle into his contract extensions. DeBrusk is in the final year of a two-year deal with an average annual value of $4 million. I’ve always said that the Bruins should do what it takes to re-sign him, and I still think they should, but the question becomes what his next contract is, especially if he finishes behind a guy like Frederic in points who is making $2.3 million.

Only time will tell what DeBrusk’s next contract will be and where it will be. He has not necessarily played poorly this season despite his struggle to match his usual pace of generating points. But only time will tell what becomes of his next contract and where it will be. It will be greatly impacted by whether or not he can maintain the pace and play of the recent stretch of games.

3. Bruins in a Playoff Spot on Jan. 1

Well, this is another obviously correct prediction, as the Bruins currently sit in first in the Atlantic. It is definitely interesting that this is the second season in a row where many thought there would be some shakeup in the standings. But once again, the Bruins are in first, trailed closely by the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s the same teams that have been competing for the top spots for the last few seasons.

Credit where credit is due. General manager Don Sweeney has put together a pretty competitive roster despite having little wiggle room with the cap over the summer. Morgan Geekie and van Riemsdyk have been excellent cheap free-agent signings, and rookies Poitras and Johnny Beecher have played well. Marchand and Pastrnak, of course, continue to prove why they are elite players in this league, and Coyle has stepped up tremendously with the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

While it may be surprising that they are at the top of the division once again, it shouldn’t be surprising that this team is in a playoff position at the halfway point. Even without Bergeron and Krejci, this is still a talented lineup with plenty of potential. They should continue to be competitive going forward in 2023-24 and beyond.

First Half of Season Grade

The Bruins have obviously had an excellent season so far, and it shows in the standings. For the first 40 games of the season, I’d give them a B+. There is a lot to be excited about, particularly the A+ performances by Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman in net all season. Pastrnak is leading the way when it comes to scoring and is currently tied for third in the NHL in points with William Nylander and Artemi Panarin.

I do think the excellent goaltending has covered up some of the team’s defensive issues, and it has shown in their losses, bringing their grade down from an A to a B+. But this is a fun team that is playing well.

The one thing to keep an eye on as the season moves into the back half is the injury situation with the Bruins. It is unclear right now how long Poitras, Carlo, and Ullmark may potentially be sidelined, but it could be a real hit for the team. Carlo has been arguably the best defenseman, and Ullmark is, of course, once again in the Vezina Trophy conversation. Any significant time missed could have a major effect on the remainder of the season.