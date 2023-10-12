3 Bruins’ Predictions for First Half of 2023-24 Season

The Boston Bruins’ roster is set. The 2023-24 NHL season openers are upon us. Hockey is back.

The Bruins started the season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks with a 3-1 victory. They’ll follow it up with another game at home on the 14th against the Nashville Predators, and then head out west for their California road trip. There, they’ll face the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks in the second half of October.

The first half of this season will be important as the Bruins embark on life post Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (fun fact, rookie center Matthew Poitras was born in 2004, after Bergeron’s NHL debut). While a poor first half won’t necessarily count a team out of the playoffs, it can certainly create an uphill battle.

With all that being said, the next few months are going to be very telling for the Bruins. Who are they without Bergeron and will they be able to continue their playoff streak in 2023-24? Who knows exactly what is going to happen in the next few months, but I do have a few predictions.

1. Mason Lohrei Makes NHL Debut Before Jan. 1

Mason Lohrei had an impressive training camp and preseason but ended up being one of the team’s final roster cuts. While he made a good push for a spot, the 22-year-old still has a few things to improve on as he adjusts to professional hockey from the NCAA. Playing with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) will give him a chance to log top-four minutes, which he wouldn’t in Boston, and work on his decision-making.

But, make no mistake, Lohrei is not far from being an NHL player. If he plays as well in Providence as he did in the preseason, he should be first in line for a defensive call-up this season and make his NHL debut. I wouldn’t be surprised if that comes before the calendar flips to 2024 given the reality of injuries in the NHL.

It is also important to note that Lohrei only has five games of professional experience. He didn’t join the Providence Bruins until the end of the 2022-23 season when his second and final season with Ohio State came to an end and he signed a two-year, entry-level contract. Gaining more experience at the AHL level will go a long way in his development. The Bruins are still pretty strong on the blue line and can afford a little patience to help Lohrei out in the long run. Most likely any call-up this season will only be temporary, but it would be good to get him at least a few games of NHL experience.

While Lohrei most likely won’t be a permanent NHL player until the 2024-25 season, there’s a good chance he’ll make his debut in 2023-24. Bruins fans should be excited to see how he continues to grow and develop.

2. Jake DeBrusk in Top 3 for Points on Team

Expectations are high for Jake DeBrusk as he enters a contract year. Many predictions will be made about his future through the first half of the season, but I hope he receives a contract extension before 2024 and that he will be on pace to break 30 goals for the first time in his career. He’s come close twice, but injuries ultimately hampered him from hitting that mark.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I settled on this prediction: Debrusk will be in the top three on the team in points through the first half. He finished eighth last season, but two players ahead of him were Bergeron and Krejci. He finished with 50 points in 64 games, a career-high. Again, if he can stay healthy, he should be on pace to be in the top three with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Many players see a bump in their production in a contract year as they play for their next paycheck. After his breakout last season, I think he is ready for a great season in the black and gold.

3. Bruins in Playoff Spot on Jan. 1

There is going to be a tough race in the Atlantic Division this season. The Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators have improved while the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning should all still be competitive. At least one Atlantic team that made the postseason last season will miss it this season.

But I don’t think the Bruins will be that team. By the midway point, I predict that they will be in a playoff spot. It may not be the number-one spot like last season, but they will be there.

Boston Bruins Celebrate (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins do not have the toughest schedule to start the season. They’ll play the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Islanders twice each before Jan. 1, all teams currently ranked in the bottom half of the league. They’ll also face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes, two other teams in the bottom half of the preseason power rankings.

Given their schedule, Boston should be able to ease into the season. If they win the games they are “supposed” to win, they should be in a playoff position on Jan. 1. In a tight race, every point will count, and the first half of the season will be essential for getting some wins under their belt.

The 2023-24 Bruins Are Here

The Bruins’ centennial season has begun. While it will be different without Bergeron and Krejci on the ice, there is a lot to be excited about. I am looking forward to seeing how Poitras performs in his first NHL games, and how Pavel Zacha does with the move back to center on the top line.

I’ll be revisiting these predictions in the new year. Hopefully, it goes better than the last time I did this type of piece. In the meantime, make sure to check out The Hockey Writers throughout the 2023-24 season to stay up to date on the Bruins.