Devils Season Preview – Versatile Defense Set for Success

The roster is set and NHL hockey is officially back! The New Jersey Devils enter the 2023-24 season as a team with high expectations and the third-best odds to win the Stanley Cup. After an undefeated preseason, the anticipation to watch what the Devils can do has increased.

When speaking about the top forward groups in the league, New Jersey will likely be high on everyone’s list. On the opposite end, the team also boasts impressive defensive depth, skill, and variety. The Devils’ defense will have to adjust to new personnel, but there is no question that it is set up to have a successful season.

Devils 2023-24 Defense

The official 23-man roster features seven defensemen, with Colin Miller being the only one who has yet to play a regular season game with New Jersey. The defense is made up of:

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamitlon

Kevin Bahl – John Marino

Luke Hughes – Brendan Smith

Extra: Colin Miller

Though the lineup is bound to change throughout the season, the above lineup is what the Devils have been using in practice.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The most notable name left off of the defensive roster is Simon Nemec. The 19-year-old was one of the final cuts before the regular season and is now with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). Head coach Lindy Ruff explained that Nemec has room to grow with more playing time. “The only way you’re going to continue to grow is to get inside those game situations, be under duress and play in uncomfortable situations. Sometimes you can’t work that out, a lot of times you can. The experience has told me, for young guys to grow, they need to play” (from ‘Sources: Devils’ Simon Nemec among players cut from opening night roster, will join AHL club’, NJ.com, 10/9/23)

Despite Nemec’s name being left off of the roster, the Devils’ defense features shutdown defensemen, offensive defensemen, and big bodies.

Replacing Severson and Graves

Over the offseason, the Devils lost big pieces to their blue line in Damon Severson and Ryan Graves. Both defenders were pending free agents and found landing spots in the Metropolitan Division. Severson is now a Columbus Blue Jacket and Graves is a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. It would be ignorant to think that the departure of both players is not a big loss to the team. However, the impressive defensive depth in the organization will lessen the impact. Despite Severson’s defensive role lessening with the arrival of Marino, he still logged 19:57 of average ice time in the 2022-23 season. Graves was just behind him with an average of 19:56 time on ice. Hamilton, Marino, and Siegenthaler each had higher time-on-ice averages last season. In addition, the two departures were common fixtures on the penalty kill.

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite the substantial losses, the Devils have options to give more ice time to younger defensemen such as Bahl and Hughes. Bahl played 42 regular season games and 11 postseason games. He has grown into an impressive 6-foot-6 defenseman who can skate exceptionally well for his size. Furthermore, he has offensive abilities and is not afraid to use his massive stature. Bahl will be in an increased role and will play more minutes every night.

Hughes will be entering his first full NHL season and the sky is the limit for the 20-year-old. In the small sample size of the defender, he displayed his offensive abilities and decent defensive abilities. Now, with an 82-game schedule in front of him, he will have to adjust to the grind of the NHL. Luckily, the Devils have the defensive depth to not overwhelm the young defender and manage his minutes well. Though questions will remain about Severson and Graves’ shoes being filled, there is little doubt that the defensive group can adjust.

Defensive Depth

Along with excellent versatility with the main defensive group, New Jersey has depth options in case of injury or poor play. Miller, Nemec, Cal Foote, Santeri Hatakka, and young Michigan defender Seamus Casey are talented and usable assets.

Cal Foote, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Having defensive depth is a massive advantage in the league and certainly not an easy feat to accomplish. However, it adds fuel to the fire of the Devils being a top-contending team this season. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game, and having a valuable defender available to fill a hole in the lineup is promising. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Devils’ defense is set and has all of the available pieces to be a top group in the league. Now, it is time for the Devils to prove that they are worth the hype.