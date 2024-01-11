Justin Bieber to Be Part of 2024 NHL All-Star Game Weekend

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend begins on Feb. 1, where not only will Auston Matthews be the hometown star, but Canadian music artist Justin Bieber will be part of the event’s festivities. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced through social media on Thursday, Jan. 11, that Justin Bieber, the team’s two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and lifetime fan, will be joining and be a part of the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.

We’re going BIG this year for #NHLAllStar ⭐️🐻 @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/gRe4mjDAxU — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 11, 2024 Bieber is expected to be one of four celebrity captains of the All-Star teams, which would likely be paired with Matthews, who made an appearance in the promotional video the organization released. Before the All-Star Game, celebrities will pair up with respected captains, who will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters and two goalies).



This will be the first time since the 2015 NHL All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio, that the players will be able to form teams and “draft” their own players onto their “fantasy team.”

Bieber’s History and Impact On Toronto Hockey

Bieber, who hails from Stratford, Ontario, has been an avid hockey player since childhood. He frequently participates in recreational leagues in Los Angeles, California, with fellow Canadians. The talented musician, who has won the Juno Award eight times, is often spotted at hockey games featuring teams from Toronto and California. He has also had the opportunity to skate with players from the Maple Leafs in the past.

Bieber has a long-standing relationship with the Maple Leafs. In March 2022, he designed the team’s reversible sweater in collaboration with Drew House and Adidas.

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” Bieber said. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans”

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3, will have a completely new look this year. The player draft will take part on Thursday, followed by the skills competition on Friday. Twelve NHL All-Stars will compete for points in eight events, with the one who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million.

