Mark Scheifele Exits Game vs. Blackhawks with Lower-Body Injury

The Winnipeg Jets will be without their first-line centre Mark Scheifele after he left Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 30-year-old forward left the game after his first shift in the second period, but it’s unclear what led to the injury.

As Scheifele went down the tunnel, he looked to be in significant discomfort. The team confirmed on social media soon after that he would not return to the game. This is the second consecutive game that he has left due to an injury. He left Tuesday’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after taking a puck to the ear. This panicked fans and even general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff as it was eerily similar to Brian Little’s unfortunate injury. Thankfully for the team, Scheifele returned at the end of the game to celebrate with his teammates after their 5-0 win over Columbus.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Scheifele has scored 14 goals and 41 points in 40 games for the Jets this season. The 2011 seventh-overall draft selection has spent his entire 13-year career in Winnipeg and signed a seven-year contract extension earlier this season. The Jets need to temporarily adjust to the game without their top-line centre. With no immediate update on his condition, the team certainly hopes the injury is minor and not long-term.

The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 763 games with the Jets and has scored 286 goals and 400 assists. The team has benefitted from Scheifele’s strong efforts this season, as they are currently in first place in the Central Division and continue to fight for first place overall in the league standings.

With Scheifele’s injury early in the second period, the team’s solid first line with Gabriel Vilardi, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Scheifele needs to temporarily be broken up. The team will look to overcome this injury along with the many others they have faced this season.