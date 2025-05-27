RFAs the Penguins Can Trade for This Summer

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be busy this summer, hunting for a new head coach, and once that search is completed, they will turn their attention towards the roster. The Penguins desperately need centers, and general manager Kyle Dubas will be looking to make trades for young players who can be of immediate assistance.

Who Should the Penguins Go After?

The Penguins already have the foundation for a competitive top-six with Bryan Rust, Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, Ville Koivunen, Evgeni Malkin and Rutger McGroarty. However, Malkin will likely retire after next season, so the team will need a new second-line center. Pittsburgh could trade for a restricted free agent, and Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi would be a good target.

Rossi appeared in all 82 games for the Wild this season, scoring a career-high 60 points. Because of injuries, the team was forced to juggle their lines, and when the playoffs started, the young center was demoted to the bottom six. However, Rossi has long-term top-six potential, and at 23 years old, he is still developing his game. His biggest drawback is his size. At 5-foot-9, 173 pounds, he may not be the biggest player on the ice, but he seems to fit the Penguins’ style perfectly.

Of course, there is a chance a new head coach will change things up, but Rossi has a high hockey IQ, and he plays down low, which fits the Penguins’ system. He is also an extremely hard worker. Pittsburgh does not have a better player to trade away, and making that deal would cost them a hefty return. It might mean trading away the New York Rangers’ first-round pick or a veteran winger.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Buffalo Sabres also have some young players Dubas might be interested in. Forward Ryan McLeod would be a very nice addition to the Penguins’ lineup. At 25 years old, he is a talented top-six center who can kill penalties and win faceoffs. He registered 53 points in 82 games this season, and he should be on Pittsburgh’s radar.

J.J. Peterka also had an impressive season with the Sabres. In 77 games, he scored 27 goals and 68 points. He finished second on the team in points behind Tage Thompson. His defensive game could use some work, but he’s a good playmaker who works hard. This season, he averaged 18:11 of ice time. He’s not an overly physical player, but he can produce at 5-on-5 and on the power play. Buffalo will be looking to bring him back, but Dubas should try to make a deal.

The Sabres have a total of six RFAs this offseason. The team’s roster is evolving into a pretty strong one, and they may choose to bring back most of them. They have $23 million in projected cap space, so the Penguins would have to make them an impressive offer. Dubas may have to part with several of his draft picks and a veteran player. Buffalo will more than likely trade at least one of their RFAs to fill other holes in their lineup, and Dubas is good at putting trade deals together.

Mavrik Bourque is another possibility. At 23 years old, he has talent, but he has yet to find his place in the Dallas Stars’ lineup. He was a dynamic player in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Texas Stars, scoring 26 goals and 77 points in 71 games last season. He was also named the AHL’s MVP.

Bourque’s speed and his quick release are dangerous weapons, but he has not reached his full potential in Dallas. A change of scenery could be all he needs, and the Penguins could get him for a steal. Dallas only has $5.33 million available for next season, and they already have some unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to re-sign, including Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund. Bourque could be a perfect low-cost acquisition with upside.

Dubas Trying to Navigate A Rebuild

Whether they want to admit it or not, the Penguins are in the middle of a rebuild. After a new head coach is hired, Dubas’ full attention will be on the roster. There is a lot to do, and it may take longer than one offseason to accomplish it.