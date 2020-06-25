Rory Kerins – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Rory Kerins

2019-20 Team: Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Date of Birth: April 23, 2002

Place of Birth: Bolton, Ontario

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 172 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Rory Kerins turned a lot of heads this past season. Playing for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, he scored 30 goals and added 29 assists for 59 points in 60 games played. This was a big difference compared to last season when he scored 9 goals and added 14 assists for 23 points in 57 games played.

Kerins is a player who plays the game the right way. With a solid two-way game in his arsenal, he is great at reading the play and reacting accordingly. He is not afraid to block shots and is good at reading passing lanes and breaking up scoring chances. When watching him play, I noticed that he loves to be physical and always makes sure the front of the net is clear of any danger. Kerins is also good at dropping back when needed. When one of his defenders goes on a rush, he is good at dropping back and is a reliable option if the play transitions the other way.

Where Kerins does most of his damage is in the offensive zone. Gifted with a great shot, he is really good at reading the play and releases his shot when goalies are least expecting it. Another positive to his game is his great vision. He waits for teammates to get open and makes a solid pass across the seams for a high end scoring chance.

🚨3️⃣0️⃣ in the bag for @OHLHoundPower's @kerinssy23!



The Wolves fail to maintain control and @9Cmackay feeds the puck to Kerins in the slot for the milestone marker. pic.twitter.com/nMJIM4Kyr6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 7, 2020

While Kerins will still need time to develop his game for the next level, he has a great base on which he can build on. He is a coach’s dream and can be relied upon in almost any situation whether that be killing penalties or being a scoring option on the power play. For whichever team takes a chance and calls his name on draft day, they will be getting a solid prospect that can make an impact for their team down the road.

Rory Kerins – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

Although NHL Central Scouting ranked Kerins 72nd amongst North American skaters, I predict he will go before that. He plays a good 200-foot game that is heavily valued in today’s game. It is hard to tell where teams have him ranked on their draft list but I think he goes somewhere in the late third round or early fourth round.

Quotables

“Kerins plays the game the right way and is actually an accomplished 200-foot player. He has no fear of getting into the higher danger zone area in the slot area. He can score the dirty goals or as Peter said, beat you with his shot. He’ll battle along the walls, and has surprising strength at 5’10”. He has the ability to be an effective forechecker.” – Dominic Triano/OHL Writers

“With the likes of Jaromir Pytlik and Ryan O’Rourke being the focus of scouts when watching the Sox Greyhounds this season, Rory Kerins would be the player that would catch their eyes by the end of it. Kerins enjoyed a great sophomore campaign with the Greyhounds, notching 30 goals and 29 assists. What Kerins may be lacking in foot speed, offensively, Kerins has a great playmaking touch and nose for the net, with a great mind for the game for a 200-foot player.” – Raine Hernandez

Strengths

Shot

Defensive instincts

Vision

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to put on more weight

NHL Potential

It is tough to predict how Kerins will develop over the next few years as every prospect is different. With that being said, he has great potential and plays the game the right way. Like a lot of scouts said, he does everything well but nothing great. If all goes well, I think Kerins could become a solid middle-six centre who kills penalties and is great at face-offs when he reaches the NHL level.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 8.5/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2017-18, while playing for the Mississauga Rebels U16 AAA team, Kerins and his teammates won the OGC-16 Silver Medal.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos