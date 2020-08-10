After a long wait, the Buffalo Sabres will finally reveal their new royal blue and gold uniforms tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. EST. This will mark the return of their royal blue, gold, and white colour scheme previously worn by the team for more than two decades. The uniform reveal is part of the Sabres’ Jersey Reveal Week running from Monday, Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 14 with “giveaways, exclusive content, and community initiatives.”

The original royal blue Sabres uniforms worn from 1970 to 1977 (Illustration by Andrew M. Greenstein, the unofficial NHL Uniform Database)

No images of the royal blue uniforms have leaked, so Sabres fans will have to wait until tomorrow morning for their first look at the new threads. The home and away kits will be revealed on Sabres.com and the team’s social media channels.

The team used their new logo for the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery and it appears they have gone with a cleaner, more simplified look, similar to their original logo.

On June 23, Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark revealed his new gear for the 2020-21 season featuring the new colour scheme.

Farewell to 50

Today, the Sabres celebrate the conclusion of their 50th season with game-issued jersey giveaways on their social media channels. They will also be auctioning off game-worn jerseys and equipment, and announcing the team’s annual player awards. It is still unclear if this marks the end of the team’s popular 50th anniversary uniforms, one of the most flashy and beloved jerseys in the NHL this season. Many fans have expressed their desire for the gold and white uniforms to stick around as the team’s alternate uniforms, and an Icethetics source has reported they may keep them for at least another season.

Sabres’ Jack Eichel wearing the team’s 50th anniversary uniform (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Icethetics has also speculated that the new uniforms may feature similar logo texturing to the Sabres’ 50th anniversary uniforms. This would certainly go over well with fans who admired the jersey’s intricate logo detailing, one of the most unique features of the 2019-20 alternate jersey. This was the first time such detail had been seen on a team’s crest since the unveiling of the Vegas Golden Knights’ uniforms in 2017.

Painting the Town Royal Blue

The day following the uniform reveal, the Sabres will host their “Paint the Town Royal Community Day” on Wednesday, Aug. 12 by lighting up the city’s local landmarks with royal blue, including Buffalo Place, City Hall, and the Peace Bridge. Fans are encouraged to wear royal blue clothing and team memorabilia to celebrate the team’s return to their original colours and will have a chance at winning a jersey of their own when they post on social media using the hashtag #ReturnToRoyal. The Sabres will continue running giveaways and contests through Thursday.

Sabres legend Gilbert Perreault donning the Sabres’ royal blue and gold (THW Media Library)

Friday, Aug. 15 will mark the final day of the Sabres’ Jersey Reveal Week and will feature the return of the Royal Round with team broadcasters, alumni, and special guests discussing their all-time favourite Sabres memories and taking part in a Pink Whitney cocktail mixology demonstration. The newest episode will be streamed on Sabres.com and the team’s Facebook and YouTube channels beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The wait is almost over. This time tomorrow, the Sabres will have a new identity connecting them back to their royal blue roots. If the new uniforms look anything like the old ones, the Sabres could have one of the nicest uniform sets in the NHL, especially if they decide to keep their 50th anniversary gold and white uniforms as an alternate.