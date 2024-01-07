Sharks’ Losing Streak Hits 11 After Loss to Maple Leafs

The San Jose Sharks hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first half of a home-and-home series between the two teams on Saturday (Jan. 6). Former Sharks Noah Gregor and Martin Jones returned to the SAP Center for the only time this season. The Sharks entered the night looking to end a 10-game losing streak, while the Maple Leafs hoped to sweep their California road trip, having already beaten the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. The Maple Leafs would be the ones who accomplished their goal, as they walked away with a 4-1 win.

Early Penalties Cause Issues

The Maple Leafs came right out of the gate, applying pressure and dominating the first period. The Sharks kept it close early on, but once again, their discipline got the better of them. Tomas Hertl tripped Morgan Reilly behind the Leafs’ net and went to the box at 14:21 in the period. Then, just over 30 seconds later, Mikael Granlund won a faceoff but closed his hand on the puck and also got sent to the penalty box for a faceoff violation, giving the Maple Leafs a 5-on-3 advantage. Considering the high-end talent on their roster, it seemed like it was going to end terribly for the Sharks, and it did. Mitch Marner scored to end Hertl’s penalty, and the Sharks killed off Granlund’s.

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Discipline and the penalty kill have been major factors in their current losing streak. In the last two games against the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets, the Sharks gave up key goals while their opposition was on the power play. The Red Wings opened the scoring while on the man advantage and also scored the game-tying goal under the same circumstances. The Jets, on the other hand, scored the game-winning goal with a Shark in the penalty box. Not only are they taking quite a few penalties, but they are also struggling to kill any of them off.

Blackwood (and The Post) Prevent a Disaster

The Maple Leafs not only got on the board first, but they were driving offense, and it was clear why they’re regarded as one of the biggest offensive threats in the NHL. The Sharks weren’t able to keep the puck out of their own end, and that’s a big reason why Toronto had 18 shots in the first period while San Jose only managed to get three.

Mackenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks waits for the puck against Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

That doesn’t even factor in that the Sharks also blocked eight shots in that period. The Leafs also hit the post three times in the first frame. If it hadn’t been for Blackwood making some key saves and the goal post bailing him out a few times, this game could’ve gotten out of hand quickly.

Sharks Show Desperation in Third But it’s Quickly Squashed

The Sharks came out hot in the third period, outshooting the Maple Leafs 7-4 in the first seven minutes of play. They were playing their best hockey of the night and starting to create pressure in the offensive zone. Jones hadn’t been tested much at that point for the Maple Leafs, so the Sharks certainly had an opportunity to pull the game back. Just a few minutes later, though, those hopes were dashed, and a “Go Leafs Go” chant erupted in the SAP Center for the third time of the night. William Nylander’s 20th goal of the season beat Blackwood at 9:34 in the period to give Toronto a 3-0 lead.

Granlund was able to get a goal with just over eight minutes remaining in the game to break the shutout, and Justin Bailey had a great scoring chance about a minute later on a breakaway but was denied by Jones. Nylander would get his second of the night to make it 4-1 in favor of Toronto and put the final nail in the coffin for the Sharks.

Frustration Setting In

The Sharks struggled in this game. That much is clear. But it seems as though the frustration they showed has been building over the last few games. In the two games I referenced earlier, they played well, but it wasn’t enough. It’s starting to feel like they need to play a perfect game to find a single win. In the second period, Luke Kunin showed just how frustrated the Sharks are getting as he slammed his stick into the boards after missing on a quality scoring opportunity. Breaking this losing streak, which is getting very close to tying the first of the season in length, is getting more and more difficult every game.

The Sharks now find themselves in the middle of an 11-game losing streak with no clear end in sight. They’re heading on the road to face some Atlantic Division opponents before heading to Chicago on the 16th on the back half of a back-to-back. There’s a real possibility this losing streak ends up being longer than the one they had to open the season, which would be disastrous for the organization.