Sharks Prospect Luca Cagnoni Off to Amazing Start This Season

The San Jose Sharks have yet to win a game in the 2023-24 season. Despite the overwhelming consensus that they would likely be rather underwhelming this year, they have been far worse than anyone could have anticipated. In seven games, they have gone 0-6-1, and the majority of games have not even been close. However, if there is one thing to have at least a little bit of hope for this year, it’s the Sharks’ prospect pool.

Of the many prospects the Sharks have, there are a decent number of them who are taking the next step in their development. William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau have both found spots on the NHL roster, Will Smith is beginning his collegiate career with Boston College, and other various prospects are joining the San Jose Baracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL). However, one prospect in particular has stood out in this season’s limited sample size. That prospect is none other than Luca Cagnoni.

Cagnoni’s Point Production Already Looks Impressive

Cagnoni was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Sharks, but it was always a bit surprising to see him fall as far as he did. In the 2022-23 season, he put up 64 points in 67 games with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He led his team’s defensemen in points, and he was a few assists shy of reaching 50. However, his size undoubtedly played a role in him falling into the fourth round. Despite his impressive point totals, he is only 5-foot-9. His numbers may be impressive, but his size left something to be desired.

Luca Cagnoni, Portland Winterhawks (Bob Frid/CHL)

Despite concerns about his size, Cagnoni has shown that his point totals were not a one-off trick. In seven games, he already has 12 points. If these numbers continue, he will put up around 113 points this season, which are exceptionally impressive numbers for a defenseman. Cagnoni is extremely talented offensively, and he will likely be the face of the Winterhawks’ defense for another year. If this skill can translate to the big leagues, the Sharks may have something special on their hands.

Sharks In Need of a New Defensive Superstar

While it would be a long shot to assume that Cagnoni will join the Sharks and become the second coming of Brent Burns, he is certainly defying expectations already. For the Sharks, this is exactly what they need. Since the departure of Erik Karlsson, they have no surefire defenseman to carry the team into the next generation. General manager Mike Grier has put a heavy emphasis on selecting forwards high in the draft, but they have yet to find a perfect defensive fit. While it’s far from a guarantee, Cagnoni could be exactly the defenseman that the Sharks need.

Even if Cagnoni doesn’t become the defensive quarterback for the Sharks, he could still be a big part of the next generation. Any amount of offensive help the Sharks can get is desperately needed, especially if this season continues on the path it’s on. If he can find a way to translate his skills to the NHL, the Sharks might have found one piece of the grander puzzle in their rebuild.

Cagnoni’s numbers could very well taper off, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising. A 113-point pace is insane, and the Winterhawks don’t have a monumental amount of surrounding talent. However, if he can even break 100 points this year, he will absolutely have eyes drawn in his direction for the foreseeable future. Either way, it’s nice to see a Sharks prospect performing well, even if the team is struggling to get out of the basement.