Projecting St. Louis Blues’ 2024 World Juniors Participants

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Scott Wheeler and Corey Pronman of The Athletic published their projections of the 2024 World Juniors rosters for Teams Canada, USA, Sweden, Finland, and Slovakia (from ‘World juniors 2024 roster predictions: We pick Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland,’ The Athletic, Nov 21, 2023). While the St. Louis Blues could only have a handful of players at the tournament, it is their top prospects that are projected to make the cut for their respective countries.

Here’s a look at the five players who could represent the Blues and their countries at the 2024 World Juniors tournament.

Michael Buchinger – Canada

One of the Blues’ top prospect defensemen, Michael Buchinger is off to a hot start with the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). After scoring 15 goals and 67 points during his 2022-23 season, he is currently on pace for a repeat performance with a 14-goal, 62-point projection over 68 games.

Michael Buchinger, Guelph Storm (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Drafted by the Blues 88th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Buchinger’s offensive skills have been a driving force in Guelph’s success over the past three seasons. Projected to be a third-pairing defenseman for Team Canada, he will likely be limited in his offensive opportunities and overall role with the team.

Jimmy Snuggerud – United States

Among the club’s top forward prospects, Jimmy Snuggerud should be a lock for Team USA’s top-line, right wing spot for the coming tournament. The 19-year-old is among the University of Minnesota’s offensive leaders this season with eight goals and 10 points through 12 games. Snuggerud burst onto the college hockey scene as a rookie during the 2022-23 season after scoring 21 goals and 50 points through 40 games.

As Motzko said…



He always has the green light! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UL0v5BBK33 — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2023

As a member of Team USA’s 2023 World Junior squad, Snuggerud finished third in overall points with five goals and 13 points through seven games. Only Connor Bedard (Canada) and Logan Cooley (USA) finished ahead of him. Snuggerud is a well-rounded winger who remains dedicated not only to his own success but to the success of his team first and foremost above all else. For him, it’s a gold medal or bust for Team USA.

Otto Stenberg – Sweden

Captaining Team Sweden in the 2023 Under-18 World Juniors, forward Otto Stenberg finished fourth in total points with seven goals and 16 points through seven games. The tournament featured a number of future Blues prospects like Dalibor Dvorský (Slovakia) and Juraj Pekarcik (Slovakia) who all finished in the top 12 in tournament scoring with Stenberg leading the trio.

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Playing for Frölunda HC this season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Stenberg has scored two goals and four points through 16 games while averaging 11:59 of time on ice. The Swede has already played seven international games this season with the Under-20 Sweden squad scoring one goal and four points. Should David Edstrom (Vegas Golden Knights) and Felix Unger Sorum (Carolina Hurricanes) make the team, they could reunite the trio who formed Sweden’s top line at the U18s.

While Wheeler and Pronman did not project Blues defenseman Theo Lindstein as a member of the squad, he has also been playing with the U-20 squad scoring one goal through six games. With multiple high-profile defensemen projected to make the team, Lindstein could be the odd man out.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – Finland

Aleksanteri Kaskimäki is still an intriguing prospect for the Blues at this point. Only 19 years old, the 6-foot-0, Finnish-forward is not overly big in size or one that has high-end playmaking abilities. He is someone who can play well alongside a forward that can set him up to score. Kaskimäki boasts a good shot that can catch goaltenders off-guard and beat defenders. However, his likely role for the team and his future could top out as a bottom-six winger who can chip in offensively.

Kaskimäki had a strong postseason performance scoring three goals and four points through seven games for HIFK in the Liiga, but has yet to follow up the performance scoring four goals through 19 games in Finland’s highest level of hockey. It’s unclear what his production could look like in the coming tournament. However, he could become a good forechecking, penalty-killing forward for Finland.

Dalibor Dvorsky – Slovakia

While the duo of Pronman and Wheeler did not project Team Slovakia and where Dvorský may play in the tournament, the young prospect remains a strong top-six option for the team. After scoring three points in five games in the 2023 U-20 tournament, he finished the season scoring a combined 35 points over 48 games for AIK’s J18, J20, and the top team in the HockeyAllsvenskan.

Dalibor Dvorský what a feed 👀



The #stlblues prospect picks out a peach of a pass to Goyette 🍑@Sudbury_Wolves | @StLouisBlues pic.twitter.com/a9SvOTMVGY — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 18, 2023

This season, Dvorský appeared in 10 games with IK Oskarshamn in the SHL without registering a point and a minus-6 rating. The Blues opted to make a change with their top prospect relocating him to Canada with the Sudbury Wolves. Through his first 12 games of the season, Dvorský has eight goals and 15 points, a 40-goal, 75-point pace over 60 games in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Blues have multiple players who could see themselves as viable contributors in the coming international tournament. The majority of the young prospects will likely not have the opportunity to receive top minutes for their respective teams. However, this should be a great opportunity for them to play in a challenging tournament among their peers and continue their development.