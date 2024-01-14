Stefan Noesen Is Earning an Extension with Hurricanes

As the trade deadline nears, with it coming on March 8, the clock is ticking for teams to entertain trades and set their sights on their rosters moving forward even after the 2023-24 season. The Carolina Hurricanes have a ton to consider, especially since they have a few players coming off the books after this season. Guys like Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen, and countless others will be unrestricted free agents (UFA) this summer. Next summer, after the 2024-25 season, Jaccob Slavin will also become a UFA. There is a lot of work to be done for general manager Don Waddell and his staff in the Hurricanes’ front office. While all of those guys are important, there is another player in Carolina who is more than deserving of a contract extension to stay in Raleigh.

Stefan Noesen Proving Worth

The unsung hero for the Carolina Hurricanes so far during the 2023-24 season has been forward Stefan Noesen. The 30-year-old Plano, TX native is on his way to having a career year for the Hurricanes. Noesen has tallied 11 goals and 25 points in 41 games. During the 2022-23 season, he set a career-high in assists with 23, along with 36 points in 78 games. He is currently in his third season with the Hurricanes but his second full year, considering he only played in two games back in 2021-22. Noesen’s career-high in goals is 13, which he tied last season for the first time he did it back in 2017-18 with the New Jersey Devils. He is right now on pace to set career highs in goals, assists, and points. He is two goals shy of tying his best, along with nine back-in assists and 11 points.

Stefan Noesen of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the New York Islanders in Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

He has been the most consistent Hurricanes player for the team this season, even if it’s not showing up on the score sheet. While the team was struggling during the months of October and November, head coach Rod Brind’Amour leaned on the guy named “Stef” to help jump-start lines that were not clicking. Noesen saw time in the top six being lined up with guys like Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Teravainen, etc. Over the last two seasons with the Hurricanes, he has been seeing plenty of ice time on the power-play units because of his net-front presence. Not many players who usually play in the bottom six get to see power-play time, but Noesen is an example of someone who bucks that trend.

In the 2022-23 season, he scored seven power-play goals for the Hurricanes and is currently sitting with three this season. Ever since he played with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL), he has been a guy who’s made a mark on special teams. His net-front presence to fight in front of the net and get into the dirty areas is what every coach would love to have on their team. The fact that he has been a guy that Brind’Amour could use in those situations has been what’s giving Noesen a chance to stay in the NHL longer than anyone thought.

Back in November, when talking to Hurricanes team reporter Walt Ruff, Noesen talked about how his versatility has helped him make a mark in a contract season. He told Ruff that, “I want to be able to show that I can play anywhere up and down the lineup. I want to be able to show what my bread and butter is, so this year is kind of more of the same from last year. Last year, I was able to establish myself as a full-time player here, and now I have the chance to do that in back-to-back years, which I haven’t been able to do yet in my NHL career.” Despite playing 326 NHL games throughout 10 seasons, his time in Carolina has given him a more consistent look in the league.

The most games he’s played with one team is the Devils, which spanned over 145 games in three seasons. He tallied 22 goals and 43 points over that time with New Jersey. He has played 121 games with the Hurricanes, scoring 24 goals and 61 points in not even three seasons. Noesen has more points with the Hurricanes in less time than he did with the Devils. The 21st overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft is finally been given the chance to show how good he is and is deserving to stay in the league.

Talking Extension

Per CapFriendly, Noesen is in the last year of his current two-year, $1.525 million deal that he signed back in July 2022. He will be a UFA after the season at a time when a lot of Hurricanes players will need to get possible extensions as well. This is not even considering the next off-season, where Carolina will need to figure out how to extend the franchise cornerstone in Slavin as well. Noesen is a versatile player that any team would love to have and one the Hurricanes need to keep on the roster going into the 2024-25 season. He has already shown that he can play anywhere on the lineup for Brind’Amour and his staff, along with showing how clutch he is on special teams. His two-way game and his drive to fight on every shift are things the team cannot lose after this season.

Stefan Noesen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

We aren’t saying to back up the Brinks truck to extend Noesen, but he does deserve a pay raise, considering he’s made $762,500 in each of the last two seasons. There is a good chance that a two or three-year deal with an annual average value (AAV) in the range of $1.5 to $2 million could be considered a solid deal for him and the Hurricanes. While the cap will go up over $4 million for the 2024-25 season, as stated before, Carolina has a plethora of players to consider for extensions. A three-year, $4.5 or $6 million deal is something that makes sense to help the team sign other guys while keeping Noesen in Raliegh as well.

It will all come down to Waddell and the front office, along with Noesen, on what will work for either side. Either way, he has proven that he deserves a contract extension and should be a Carolina Hurricane for a few more seasons. Now the hope is that a deal will get done and that fans will see 23 on the ice next season in a red Canes sweater.