NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flyers, Avalanche, Red Wings, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are looking to add a middle-six forward who can score. Meanwhile, did the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche almost make a huge trade? The Detroit Red Wings are still teetering on the edge of buying versus selling, and where are the Detroit Red Wings at with their trade deadline plans? Finally, the Calgary Flames won’t even approach Jacob Markstrom about a trade unless they get an offer too good to refuse.

Bruins Looking to Add, But Don’t Have Assets

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney is actively in pursuit of forward depth, particularly targeting a middle-six forward with a focus on offensive contributions, as reported by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan (via NBC Sports Boston). Despite being among the top teams this season, the Bruins feel the pressure to enhance their team before the trade deadline, given the expectations inherent in their organization and market.

Don Sweeney, General Manager of the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While players like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, and Brad Marchand are performing well offensively, the Bruins recognize the need to avoid becoming too top-heavy as they approach the playoffs. However, the article underscores the challenge faced by the Bruins in terms of trade assets compared to other competitive teams. They lack a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and the absence of second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 further limits their trade capital.

Flyers and Avalanche Almost Made a Big Trade

As per a Philly Hockey Now report referencing Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Philadelphia Flyers investigated the possibility of a trade that would have involved prospect Cutter Gauthier and the Colorado Avalanche’s defenseman Bowen Byram. This proposed trade, similar to the blockbuster deal with the Anaheim Ducks, had the potential to be a significant transaction for the Flyers.

Nevertheless, Friedman indicates that the Avalanche were not open to a straight one-for-one deal and instead demanded additional assets in addition to Gauthier for the trade to proceed. Clearly, that never happened.

The Flyers are expected to stay active in trade discussions. Acquiring Jamie Drysdale somewhat alleviates the hesitation of moving pending unrestricted free agent defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler. Now, there’s a bit more flexibility in considering their trade options without the concern of significantly weakening a team that has been fighting hard throughout the year.

Are the Red Wings Buyers or Sellers?

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Red Wings are likely to be “passive buyers” this season. A better team than they were last season, they haven’t completely made the jump to playoff contender this season. As a result, they aren’t likely to go all in unless something drastic happens (like a huge run) between now and March 8.

Seravalli writes:

Perhaps the best word to describe Detroit is: “average.” They’re not excellent in any one area of the game, and they aren’t abysmal in any one facet of the game, either. They’re just there. Given that GM Steve Yzerman went out and reeled in free agent Patrick Kane, it’s entirely possible that Yzerman will continue to tinker and add to the group. It’s not really the time to go big. And the Wings could sell, but that might not send the right message to the market when they’ve been trying to build it brick by brick.

Flames Aren’t Prepared to Approach Markstrom Over Just Any Trade Offer

Elliotte Friedman noted during the Saturday Headlines report that he doesn’t believe the Calgary Flames have gone to Jacob Markstrom about any possible trade. Markstrom has a no-move clause and because asking him to waive it or consider waiving it, Calgary has a “high bar” to even considering going to him. “Theyre’ not going to bother Markstrom with just anything. It would have to be something massive for them or somewhere they absolutely believe Markstrom would want to go…”