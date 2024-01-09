Swayman Deserved Win in Bruins’ Shootout Loss to Avalanche

Under a minute into Monday night’s (Jan. 8) game against the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman stopped a point-blank Mikko Rantanen shot from the hashmarks.

It was a sign of things to come, as the Bruins continuously gave up high-quality scoring chances to the Avs – so many, in fact, you’re inclined to be content as a B’s fan with the one point Boston somehow mustered in the 4-3 shootout loss.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Swayman gave it everything he had, robbing the Avs left and right. It was a performance worthy of a win, but he couldn’t carry the team over the finish line alone.

Bruins’ Dismal Start

A Brad Marchand power-play goal was about the only offensive highlight for the B’s in the first period as they struggled to get much else going. It was a classic Marchy snapshot from the top of the face-off circle that Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev had no chance of seeing through a multi-player screen.

The Avs answered five minutes later to make it 1-1 with a power play goal of their own, and one Swayman had no chance of stopping: Rantanen was given way too much space in the slot as Brandon Carlo (who left the game with an injury in the second period) transitioned from net-front coverage to pressuring Nathan MacKinnon at the face-off dot. Hampus Lindholm couldn’t cover for him in time, and Rantanen choked up on his stick, went down on one knee, and half-shot, half-deflected in a goal from the top of the crease to even the game at one apiece.

In total, the Bruins were outshot 13-5 in the first period of Monday’s game. During the first intermission, I thought to myself, ‘Well, it can’t get much worse than that.’ Famous last words.

Bruins Can’t Blame Swayman

Less than three minutes into the second period, both John Beecher and Kevin Shattenkirk went after a loose puck as it dribbled out of Colorado’s end and toward Boston’s blue line. Shattenkirk got there first but was pressured by Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor, spurring the Bruins defenseman to whirl around to protect the puck – but he whirled right into Beecher. The two collided, the puck got loose, and O’Connor took home a late Christmas gift to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead. Like the first goal, Swayman had no chance.

After the O’Connor goal, Swayman thwarted three shots on a Colorado power play that had the B’s hemmed into their own zone. The most stellar save of the penalty kill was another point-blank chance, this time by Valeri Nichushkin. A scrum for the rebound ensued, but Jake DeBrusk was able to make the clear.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With just over two minutes to go in the second period, a rebound went running toward Cale Makar, streaking down the right side of the zone. He had at least 90% of the net to shoot at as Swayman recovered from the initial shot from the point. Makar let go of a one-time shot off the rebound. Swayman and defenseman Charlie McAvoy desperately threw their bodies in front of the puck and somehow sent it spiraling off their bodies and out of play.

Colorado scored off the following face-off. Swayman was visibly upset, perhaps at himself, after the goal, but I don’t think he should take the heat for that one, either. Sam Malinski cradled the puck at the point. He had a number of options to work with, but recognizing there was a five-man screen between Swayman and himself, Malinski threw it on net and Swayman couldn’t react in time.

Swayman was visibly frustrated after that goal and, if he could have dettered one of the three goals he gave up, that’s probably the one he and most Bruins fans would have liked him to save.

Bruins Were Sloppy, Inconsistent

Throughout the game, Swayman kept the Bruins within striking distance. Despite Boston giving Colorado a striking six power plays throughout the matchup.

The Bruins tied the game 2-2 in the second period thanks to a hard-working shift by Beecher, Danton Heinen, and Jesper Boqvist. The trio maintained possession and began wearing down the Avalanche skaters. Like a pack of wolves, they slowly cycled and circled closer and closer to the net until the puck found its way to Beecher’s stick on the doormat. Though the majority didn’t lead to goals, Boston had several shifts like this throughout Monday’s game, but that was the problem – they were shifts. When you’re able to pick out a good shift, it often means it’s been preceded by a slew of bad ones, and that was the case for Boston for much of Monday’s game.

Boston did turn it on in the third period – extended time in the offensive zone became more routine. They began testing Georgiev, who was having a stellar game himself, more often. Roughly six minutes into the frame, Charlie Coyle threw the puck into net-front traffic, and it made its way through DeBrusk, MacKinnon, and Avs’ defenseman Devon Toews to Marchand, who deflected it into the net to tie the game 3-3.

Brad Marchand scored two goals for the Boston Bruins in their loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In overtime, Swayman seemed to find another 10% (that’s 120% effort, folks). The goaltender made a highlight reel out of the extra period. Still, it felt like it was the Avs’ game to lose. They created chances more consistently and just couldn’t beat Swayman. Colorado players could be seen looking to the rafters and shaking their heads on multiple occasions after No. 1 made a spectacular save.

The Bruins finished off overtime with a nearly-full 4-on-3 power play. They had plenty of possession in the zone, but it looked like Boston was a little too picky with their shots, and there were occasions where star players like Marchand and David Pastrnak got too fancy and needlessly turned the puck over. Swayman finished the night with 33 saves on 36 shots for a .917 save percentage.

Bruins’ Road Trip Continues

After Nichushkin scored the lone goal of the shootout, the Bruins dropped to 24-8-7 – still good enough for first in the Atlantic Division.

The tough game against Colorado is just the start of a four-game road trip – the Bruins will have also played the Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues by the time it wraps up on Jan. 13.

A good way for the Bruins to bounce back would be to dig deep and find that extra bit of willpower that Swayman did on Monday night.