Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hyman, Nylander, Marleau & Mrazek

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll make a bit of a pit stop to look at a few items about ex-Maple Leafs players. William Nylander’s contract extension is front-and-center, so that will make an appearance in my comments as well.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Jan. 9

Finally, I’ll ask the question of what the future negotiations with Mitch Marner look like during the summer in light of the organization’s commitment to Nylander.

Item One: Is Zach Hyman Pushing Auston Matthews’ Goal-Scoring Lead?

In a playful exchange reported by Edmonton Oilers writer Jim Matheson, Zach Hyman, the Edmonton Oilers forward, was asked about his old friend Auston Matthews’ goal-scoring skills. Hyman, who now has 25 goals in 35 games, humorously downplayed any challenge. He was certain that Matthews, who leads the league with 30 goals, could score at a rate far better than his.

Latest News & Highlights

Hyman recognized Matthews’ impressive track record of 329 goals in 517 NHL games and shrugged off the idea that he was in the same league. He noted that “When he gets hot, it’s forget about it.” (from “Oilers notes: Hyman on the heels of former teammate Matthews for NHL goal-scoring lead,” Jim Matheson, Edmonton Journal, 8/01/2024).

During the same interview, Hyman talked about how he’s gotten better as a player over 30 years of age and noted that it’s because he takes care of his body. He then shared a story about his former teammate, Patrick Marleau. Commending Marleau’s incredible performance with 27 goals as a 38-year-old in Toronto, Hyman also praised Marleau’s exceptional work ethic, love for the game, and dedication to maintaining his physical condition.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Zach Hyman Is Not Driven by Money

Reflecting on Marleau’s unique habits, Hyman pointed out that he has never adopted Marleau’s preference for cold tubs. He described Marleau’s ritual of getting undressed between periods, immersing himself in a cold tub, and returning fully geared up; Hyman chuckled, saying, “Just seemed like a lot of work.”

Item Two: William Nylander is Locked and Loaded

The phrase “locked and loaded” is a metaphor that originates from military and firearm terminology, indicating that a weapon is loaded with ammo and ready to be fired. Yet, in another way, it tells us about William Nylander’s situation since yesterday morning’s announcement. In this case, it makes sense because the Maple Leafs signed an eight-year contract extension with the Swedish forward worth $92 million. That makes him loaded. The locked part is his full no-move clause that begins next season.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The contract will make Nylander the second-highest-paid player on the team, trailing only Matthews. As fans know, the 27-year-old forward has put up a great 2023-24 season, with 21 goals and 33 assists (for 54 points) after 37 games. Unless he’s injured or completely falls apart, he’ll likely surpass the 100-point mark for the first time in his nine-year NHL career. (As an aside, can you imagine the hand-wringing if he doesn’t hit that milestone this season?)

Item Three: What’s Former Maple Leafs Goalie Petr Mrazek Been Up To?

As most fans remember, former Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek is with the Chicago Blackhawks. On Sunday, he racked up his 10th win of the season with a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. Interestingly, in Mrazek’s win, the injury-riddled Blackhawks dressed only 11 forwards against Calgary, a lineup that amounted to just $13.9 million in cap space. Putting that into some perspective, this figure is only $2.4 million higher than the annual salary the Maple Leafs signed Nylander to with his contract extension.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Mrazek to Chicago Blackhawks

Back to Mrazek, on the season, with a rebuilding Blackhawks team, the 32-year-old goalie has been surprisingly good. In 26 games, he’s put up a .903 save percentage. Given a pretty solid season with the Blackhawks, will Mrazek become a trade deadline move? You have to think the Blackhawks might retain some salary to move him for another draft pick to a team that might want goalie backup insurance.

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Who knows with goalies? Last season, the Vegas Golden Knights went through a ton of them until they landed on Adin Hill, who was more of an afterthought at the time. Today, a look at the NHL stats shows that Hill is the top NHL goalie with a goals-against-average of 1.93 and a save percentage of .933.

Related: Remembering Maple Leafs’ Goalie Jonathan Bernier

That’s the unpredictable nature of goaltending. The outcomes are uncertain, making Ilya Samsonov’s future an intriguing storyline to follow. The point is not to give up on him as Maple Leafs fans.

What’s Next With the Maple Leafs?

Now that Nylander has been extended, what about the team’s salary cap management? Just over a month ago, after the Board of Governors meetings, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced projections that the league’s salary cap would increase to $87.7 million for the upcoming season. That’s a significant jump from the current cap of $83.5 million.

That salary cap increase helps Toronto face some of the challenges of balancing its financial commitments, particularly with the prospect of allocating over $46 million to just four players. That said, the offseason might suggest strategic decisions are on the way. How radical they are is another question.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Could the team offload players’ contracts? And, for whom? Is Mitch Marner safe in these considerations? I’m anxious to see how Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, plays the upcoming negotiations with the team during the offseason. Given what I’ve read from fans about Marner, I don’t think they’re in much mood for petulance from his camp.