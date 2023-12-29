Sweden Dominates Canada with Third Straight Shutout

This game has been earmarked on the schedule as one that was likely going to decide which team would sit atop group “A” at the end of regular tournament action. It did not disappoint as both teams entered undefeated, but only Sweden skated away with their perfect record intact. They joined Slovakia as the only two teams with three regulation wins and now have a great chance to get an easier matchup in the first round of the elimination games.

The game was much more physical and competitive than any either team had faced previously, with some massive hits being thrown around in the first period but no goals as both teams sized each other up. Sweden finally broke through the impressive goaltending of Mathis Rousseau in the second period and went into the second intermission up by two. The third brought some pushes in both directions, but in the end, neither team could get anything done.

Sweden’s Top Line Remarkably Dangerous

One of the best lines in the entire tournament thus far has been the first-line trio of Noah Ostlund, Anton Wahlberg, and Jonathan Lekkerimaki. The trio was put together way back in the pre-tournament games, and they have looked dominant ever since. Not even the deeply talented team Canada was able to find a combination of players (they tried a lot of them) that could slow down their offensive onslaughts.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sweden’s second goal was a creation of that first line that showed just how skilled all three forwards are. They created intense pressure in the offensive zone that Canada’s defenders have not had to deal with yet in the tournament, and once they had the defense moving, Lekkerimaki pulled them back to the blue line and slipped a shot on net through.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Ostlund was smart enough to understand what was happening and was net-front, ready to clean up the play. They have put every other team in the tournament on notice that they are going to be an absolute handful moving forward.

Goaltending & Defense Remain Superb

Both Hugo Havelid and Melker Thelin posted shutouts in their first games of the tournament with the understanding that they were not playing against the most dangerous opponents in Germany and Latvia. Havelid walked into this one ready to go and made a couple of fantastic stops early in the first period, including a breakaway save that really helped to set the tone for most of the game. He would stay perfect for the rest of the contest and help to push the team to its third straight shutout; they have not allowed a single goal so far this tournament.

Related: 2024 Guide to the World Junior Championship

Latest News & Highlights

Of course, the goalies have also had some help from their defensemen. With Elias Salmonsson back from his suspension, Sweden’s blue line looked very impressive. Not only are they efficient at shutting down opponents’ rush plays with blocks, but they forced Canada’s offensive pushes to the outside to limit high-danger chances. And on top of all that, a majority of them are an offensive threat. We saw a perfect example of that with Tom Willander ripping the game’s first goal from well above the circle.

Sweden’s Penalty Kill Stays Hot

Sweden’s special teams have been extremely hot to start the tournament, but their power play did not maintain the same level of efficacy against the penalty kill of Canada. An early double minor from a high stick looked like a premium chance to get the offense going. But Canada’s extremely aggressive penalty kill managed to kill off both minors with some help from Rousseau, who had an amazing cross-crease toe save on Ohgren. The next man-advantage came in the third period but was once again easily neutralized by Canada.

Sweden took a few too many penalties in their first two games, and they must have known they had to address that issue because the penalty kill saw a lot less usage, thanks to a much cleaner game. When they were finally called into action in the third period, they managed to hold Canada to just a single shot on goal in each of their power plays, which Havelid easily gobbled up. Some intelligent stick play and body placement made it very difficult for Canada to generate anything substantial.

One Regulation Game Remaining

The team will have a day off before they take on their Nordic rival in Finland on New Year’s Eve. The opportunity to go a perfect 4-0 heading into the knock-out rounds is a realistic one and would guarantee they get the easiest possible match-up in the quarterfinals. Their current place at the top of division “A” means they would be facing the team in fourth of division “B,” which will be either Norway or Switzerland. Either of those matchups is much more favorable than any other option available.