3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Shootout Win vs Capitals

The New York Islanders put together another statement win on Wednesday night. After losing to the Washington Capitals in a 4-3 overtime loss on Jan. 16 and suffering a 5-1 defeat on March 11, they stepped up and beat the Capitals 2-1 in a shootout.

The win helps secure the Islanders’ playoff spot as they boast a 39-28-9 record following their first shootout win of the season. Recently, they have also proved that they can beat the best teams in the league. After defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on March 27, they stepped up against a team that has had their number this season and came away with a big win.

Sorokin Steps Up Again

For the second game in a row, the Islanders turned to Ilya Sorokin as their starting goaltender. With the team looking to secure a playoff spot, he has been the starter down the stretch and will likely be for the remainder of the season as well. After a 30-save performance against the Devils in the 5-1 win, Sorokin was asked to carry the Islanders to a victory in a game where the offense struggled.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sorokin saved 25 of the 26 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and two in the shootout to secure the 2-1 victory. Additionally, in the chaotic overtime period, Alexander Ovechkin had a great scoring chance with a one-on-one opportunity against Sorokin. Ovechkin went with a backhand shot but was denied by the Islanders’ goaltender to keep the game tied.

In the past two games, Sorokin has played like the Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender that has helped put the Islanders into a playoff position. When he is playing at a high level, there isn’t an offense in the league that can beat him, and in low-scoring games, he gives the team a distinct advantage.

Engvall Strikes With a Big Goal

Pierre Engvall scored the Islanders’ first and only goal in regulation with his second period blast. Brock Nelson started the rush and allowed Engvall to find an open shot in the offensive zone and slip the puck past Capitals’ goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Related: 4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-1 Win vs Devils

With his goal against the Capitals, Engvall has scored in back-to-back games and has five goals since he was acquired by the Islanders at the trade deadline. He has found his shot and has become one of their best goalscorers. The forward unit needed a scoring presence at the trade deadline and Engvall has not only added that but is starting to lead the offense with the playoffs around the corner.

Islanders’ Identity Line Sets The Tone in Win

Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin, and Cal Clutterbuck have formed the Islanders’ fourth line, or “Identity Line” in recent seasons, a trio that has been an integral part of the team’s success. Unlike other teams’ fourth lines, they play a significant role in the forward unit and are often asked to take on bigger roles. Oftentimes, they will have them on the ice to slow the game down or improve the defense with their forecheck and the recent game saw their impact on full display.

Casey Cizikas, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Against the Capitals, they helped control the game, making it a slow, low-scoring, hard-hitting one. Moreover, they were often on the ice against the Capitals’ top line and their defensive presence made them look hapless. Ovechkin only had one shot on goal while his linemates Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson combined for only three shots. The Islanders’ fourth line has been at full strength since the 5-2 loss against the Los Angeles Kings on March 14 and it has helped them finish the season strong.

Other Takeaways From the Islanders’ Win

The Islanders played one of their most disciplined games of the season. Despite delivering 24 hits and playing a physical brand of hockey, they managed to stay out of the penalty box and prevented the Capitals from earning a power play opportunity.

The defense put together another great performance. The unit helped Sorokin out with 10 blocked shots and limited the Capitals to only 26 shots in the game.

What’s Next for the Islanders

The Islanders continue their road trip as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes in a back-to-back. Both the Lightning and the Hurricanes have been remarkable this season and are among the best teams in the Eastern Conference, making them tough matchups for the Islanders.

In the last two games, the Islanders have stepped up and controlled the pace of play to end up with two big victories. To secure their wild card spot, they’ll need to continue to play at a high level to close out the season.