Tampa Bay Lightning Options to Add a Right Winger

October is right around the corner, which means Tampa Bay Lightning hockey is back for another season. The roster looks much different compared to recent years, with captain Steven Stamkos joining the Nashville Predators in free agency. Furthermore, the Lightning moved on from star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev in a trade with the Utah Hockey Club. Despite these two losses, Julien BriseBois signed Jake Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million contract.

With training camp approaching, the Lightning have just one visible hole on the roster. The right-wing two position is weak and must improve if the team intends to compete for the Stanley Cup this season. For now, 35-year-old Cam Atkinson is on the second-line right wing alongside Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel. Tampa Bay can find an upgrade on the right wing, but the team only has $730,000 left to spend. What are some potential routes they can take to upgrade the position?

Free Agency Route: Kailer Yamamoto

While the unrestricted free agency market has thinned out over the past month, one right winger remains an intriguing option for Tampa Bay. Kailer Yamamoto is up for grabs after an unwhelming season with the Seattle Kraken. The winger notched just eight goals and 16 points in 59 games. The 2017 first-round draft pick hasn’t been able to match his 20-goal, 41-point campaign from two seasons ago, leaving his value at an all-time low.

The Lightning would likely need more cap space to get a player of Yamamoto’s caliber under contract, so shopping Conor Sheary is an option to make room. After all, Yamamoto is a young and versatile player. AFPanalytics projected the 25-year-old to make $2 million on his next deal, but the Lightning might be able to strike a deal at a lower annual average. With an increased role under head coach Jon Cooper, Yamamoto is a potential option to fill the right-wing hole to start the season.

Trade Market Route: Kaliyev and Robertson

With limited options in the unrestricted free agent market, the Lightning can also turn to some restricted free agents in trade rumors to settle their vacant right-wing position. Two potential targets are just 22 and 23 years old. Nicholas Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arthur Kaliyev of the Los Angeles Kings have been involved in trade rumors all summer. Both restricted free agents have yet to sign new deals with their teams, allowing the Lightning to acquire a project player at a discount.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robertson is a highly skilled winger who got more opportunities in Toronto last season. In 56 games, he posted a career-best 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points. The Maple Leafs have discussed moving on from their 2019 second-round draft pick but might not be interested in giving Robertson to an in-division rival.

A more suitable option for the team’s needs is Kings’ winger Kaliyev. The second-round product requested a trade out of Los Angeles and needs a new deal. He plays with a shot-first mentality, using his quick release to beat goaltenders. The Lightning could use a skilled middle-six sniper for their second line. He’s coming off a career-low seven goals and eight assists in 51 games but recorded 28 points in 56 games two seasons ago. Tampa Bay can throw in an offer sheet or trade request for the 23-year-old to bolster their secondary scoring.

Is Cam Atkinson the Answer?

Despite limited cap space, the Lightning have a few different routes to address their weakness at right wing. With his injury history and age, Atkinson might not be consistent enough for a top-six role with Tampa Bay. However, one of these younger, more dynamic options, Kaliyev or Yamamoto, can become the missing piece to the puzzle over time. Until then, the Lightning’s middle six may be weak on opening night at puck drop.