Andrei Vasilevskiy Continuing Return to Form for Surging Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won 10 of their last 13 games, including a big shootout victory against the rival Boston Bruins on Feb. 13. This key win featured a strong performance from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who saved 36 of 38 shots (.947 save percentage) and was perfect in overtime and the shootout.

We became familiar with these types of performances in years past, and they can still be found in the present. As the team now looks like their old self, so does Vasilevskiy. He has shown that these nights are not one-offs but are part of the norm.

Vasilevskiy’s Winning Progression

Vasilevskiy had a stellar performance against the Bruins, sure. He even looked great a few nights earlier on Feb. 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Also fantastic. But that’s only a couple of games.

Here’s a look at his last 11 games compared to the start of the season – eleven is the number of games he has played since he lost to the Bruins on Jan. 6. It’s fitting since he just avenged that loss.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, didn’t look like himself early on (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his first 18 games, Vasilevskiy had a 10-9-0 record with a .895 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average (GAA). This includes five games where he allowed just one goal or fewer. He also allowed four or more goals in six games. Yes, one of the nights when he gave up four goals was a strong night – he made 53 saves against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 14 – but this is one game compared to four that would not be considered strong by any definition, including the loss to the Bruins. He gave up six goals that night. Vasilevskiy was having his moments, but he was also struggling.

Then, the switch flipped. Consistency had been found.

The following game, on Jan. 9, the Lightning won in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings. Vasilevskiy held the Kings to two goals and allowed zero after regulation. It was a sign of what was to follow.

In his last 11 games, including the win against the Kings, Vasilevskiy has a 9-2-0 record, a save percentage of .917, and a 2.35 GAA. He has not allowed four goals or more. That’s more like it. No, he’s not launching himself into the Vezina conversation; I’m not sure he’d be in it even if these were his season numbers. While he would rank fourth in GAA, six goalies have a season-long save percentage higher than .917, and four have a save percentage higher than .920 (Adin Hill currently leads the league with a .933 percentage).

Vasilevskiy doesn’t have to be the Vezina winner to be what the Lightning need. They need him to be himself, and he’s increasingly looking like the big-game goalie everyone knows.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, has improved alongside his team (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

How has he looked in big games lately? Glad somebody asked.

Here are his stats from the last 11 games against teams currently in a playoff spot:

Los Angeles Kings (Jan. 6): .909 save percentage, 20 of 22 saved.

Detroit Red Wings (Jan. 21): .943 save percentage, 33 of 35 saved.

New York Rangers (Feb. 7): .913 save percentage, 21 of 23 saved.

Boston Bruins (Feb. 13): .947 save percentage, 36 of 38 saved.

Vasilevskiy’s stats have improved since he played New York and Boston, believe it or not. Heading into the Rangers game on Feb. 7, his save percentage since Jan. 6 was .907. The Lightning didn’t win all of these games. However, Vasilevskiy is proving he’s not just boosting his numbers by beating weaker teams.

What This Means For The Lightning

Yes, the Lightning have improved alongside Vasilevskiy. Having a star goalie goes a long way. The timing also couldn’t be better. They need him to play at this level going forward.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Until just after Valentine’s Day last season, which is about the same point in the current season, Vasilevskiy had a save percentage of .920, and the Lightning had a 26-13-1 record after his starts. In the following 15 games, Vasilevskiy had a .897 save percentage, and the Lightning fell to 5-7-0. He and the Lightning never really recovered, either. In their first-round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Vasilevskiy’s game was completely out of character with a .875 save percentage. The version of himself from earlier in the season would’ve made a difference.

The bright side is that, compared to last season, it looks like the situation has flipped. The Lightning and their starting goalie had a slow start, and now they’re getting going. There are two months to go. Everything can change by mid-April when the playoffs start. These last 11 games could be a sign of what’s to come. If it is, the hockey world has been put on notice.