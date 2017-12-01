44 SHARES Share Tweet WhatsApp

The National Hockey League has witnessed a number of sensational rookie campaigns throughout its storied history, and this trend is set to continue. With the next squad of exceptional young stars, the NHL is stronger than ever in terms of elite young talent.

However, despite the incredible skills of these players, it is highly unlikely that any rookie this season will come close to the jaw-dropping success of various rookies in seasons passed.

So, just how amazing have particular NHL rookies been in their first seasons of play in the NHL? The following list examines a number of the greatest rookie seasons in NHL history.

In no particular order:

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Alexander Ovechkin (2005-06)

Although the NHL lockout held Ovechkin off of the ice in 2004-05, he set the League on fire in 2005-06 in one of the most dominant rookie seasons in recent history.

Selected first overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Ovechkin scored a mind-boggling 52 goals in 81 games as a rookie, while adding an additional 54 assists. In doing so, not only did he capture the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year, but he also finished in a tie for third in league goal scoring alongside Ilya Kovalchuk.

A first team all-star, Ovechkin also led the NHL in shots on goal as a 20-year-old rookie, while he scored one of the most iconic goals in the past decade.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Wayne Gretzky (1979-80)

No surprise here.

In 1979-80, Wayne Gretzky wasted no time acclimatizing himself to the NHL, wreaking absolute havoc on the League with his intricate playmaking abilities.

By the time the smoke had settled, Gretzky had not only scored 51 goals, an impressive total in itself, but he had also recorded 86 assists, the most in the NHL. In all, his 137 points, which also led the League in 79 games, was only a glimpse into the Gretzky’s future, who went on to undoubtedly become the greatest player to play the game.

Gretzky’s rookie season was so dominant in fact that he was not only named an all-star, but he was also able to secure both the Lady Byng and Hart Memorial Trophies as the League’s most gentlemanly and most valuable player.

Looking back, Gretzky’s rookie NHL season will go down in the record books as one of the greatest ever, and certainly one which will never be surpassed, similar to Gretzky himself.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Teemu Selanne (1992-93)

In his first professional hockey season in North America, the “Finnish-Flash” was downright unstoppable, scoring an incredible 76 goals for the Winnipeg Jets in 84 games. In all, Teemu Selanne scored 132 points as a rookie, the fifth highest total in the NHL in 1992-93, as he also added an additional 56 assists.

As a result, Selanne quite easily claimed the Calder Memorial Trophy and was also named a first-team all-star alongside fellow NHL greats and Hall of Famers in Mario Lemieux, Luc Robitaille, Ray Bourque and Chris Chelios.

Although the Jets would soon be off to Phoenix, Selanne’s career would endure much longer, 21 years longer in fact, during which he secured a Stanley Cup championship and accumulated nearly 1000 career points.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Tony Esposito (1969-70)

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, Tony Esposito not only produced one of the greatest rookie seasons of all-time but also remains one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history.

Esposito first broke into the NHL in 1968-69, playing in 13 games for the Montreal Canadiens before being claimed by the Chicago Blackhawks. As a result, 1969-70 was Esposito’s true rookie season, as he played 63 games for the Blackhawks and was simply amazing.

In his rookie campaign, Esposito was the backbone of the Blackhawks, winning 38 games including an incomprehensible 15 shutouts, both totals which led the NHL. On top of his sheer ability to win, Esposito posted a 2.17 Goals Against, the best average of all full-time goaltenders. As a result, Esposito earned numerous individual rewards. Undoubtedly, Esposito secured the Calder Trophy, however, he also was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the Leagues top goaltender and named a first team all-star.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Terry Sawchuk (1950-51)

In 1950-51, goaltender Terry Sawchuk compiled arguably the greatest rookie season for a goaltender in NHL history.

As a rookie, Sawchuk played in all 70 of the Detroit Red Wings’ games during the season. In fact, Sawchuk played every single minute, 4200 to be exact, a feat which he accomplished three times in his career.

In those 70 games, Sawchuk recorded 44 wins, a 1.99 Goals Against Average, and an incredible 11 shutouts which were the League high in 1950-51. Resulting from a simply phenomenal season, Sawchuk was awarded the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year and was also named a first-team all-star. Sawchuk would go on to win both the Stanley Cup and Vezina Trophy four times in his illustrious career and was a seven-time all-star.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Sidney Crosby (2005-06)

Sidney Crosby is arguably the best player in the NHL today, so it may come as a surprise to some to learn that he did not win the Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year in his first season in the League, similar to Wayne Gretzky.

In Crosby’s case, his Russian rival in Ovechkin secured the Calder, however, this by no means insinuates that Crosby had a poor rookie campaign. In fact, Crosby had a spectacular rookie season, and one of the most dominant of which in recent NHL history.

In 2005-06, Crosby dominated, scoring 39 goals and 102 points, a total which was nearly double the production of his closest teammate. However, Crosby, unlike the vast majority listed here, was unable to secure any major individual award. He finished as the runner-up for the Calder Trophy and 24th in Hart Trophy voting, while he was named a third-team NHL all-star.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Mario Lemieux (1984-85)

A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee in 1997, Mario Lemieux was the definition of a power forward. At 6 foot 4, 230 pounds, Lemieux dominated his peers with his large frame and ability to protect the puck.

As a result, Lemieux was sensational in his first NHL season despite beginning his career at just 19 years of age. As a rookie, Lemieux played in 73 games, scoring 43 goals and 57 assists for a total of 100 points, good for 13th in League scoring.

Naturally, with such great production, Lemieux was a virtual guarantee to win the Calder Trophy and did so.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion and three-time Hart Trophy winner, Lemieux’s fantastic rookie season helped to kick-start his highly successful NHL career.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Brian Leetch (1988-89)

One of the greatest offensive defensemen in League history, Brian Leetch enjoyed a highly productive rookie season in the NHL.

Over 68 games played in the 1988-89 season, Leetch displayed the offensive flair which would lead to his eventual Hall of Fame induction in 2009, scoring 23 goals and 71 points in his rookie campaign.

Leetch’s incredible offensive production paired with his solid defensive play resulted in his reception of the Calder Trophy in 1989, while he also finished 11th in James Norris Trophy voting for the defenseman of the year.

A Stanley Cup champion with the New York Rangers, Leetch twice captured the James Norris Trophy in his career, thanks largely in part to his combined offensive production and quality defensive play.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Mike Bossy (1977-78)

Known throughout his entire NHL career as an elite goal scorer, Mike Bossy wasted no time illustrating his raw scoring abilities in his rookie season, netting 53 goals and 91 points with the New York Islanders.

A Calder Trophy winner in 1978, Bossy led the NHL in power-play goals and was named an all-star in his first career season, while he also finished fourth in Lady Byng Memorial Trophy voting.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991, Bossy scored 573 goals in his ten-year career, all of which, including four Stanley Cup championships, came with the dynastic Islanders of the 1980’s.

Greatest NHL Rookie Seasons: Ray Bourque (1979-80)

It should come as no surprise to see Ray Bourque on this list.

Arguably the greatest defenseman in NHL history, Bourque was not only lethal offensively, but he was also one of the best in the League defensively.

In his rookie season as a 19-year-old, Bourque scored 17 goals and 48 assists, totaling 65 points, incredible production from a defenseman, while he shone defensively, recording a plus 52 rating. Further, Bourque scored an additional 11 points in ten playoff games with the Boston Bruins.

As a result, Bourque captured the Calder Trophy in 1980 and was named a first-team all-star, while he finished fourth in James Norris voting.

A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee in 2004, Bourque captured five James Norris Trophies in his career, while he secured his one and only Stanley Cup in his final NHL season with the Colorado Avalanche.

This article was originally published in September, 2015.