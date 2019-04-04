THW Podcast – Ep. 18 – NHL Teams That Missed Playoffs… Now What?

On the 18th episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, Brandon and I take a good long look at the NHL franchises that either missed or will probably miss the 2018-19 NHL postseason. We focus on teams that probably were expected to do more, but for some reason just couldn’t pull it all together.

It’s just the two of us this week, talking back and forth and chatting hockey. It’s one of the least formal episodes we’ve done but one of the most fun as well. We hope you enjoy.

On This Week’s THW Podcast

Brandon and I look specifically at the LA Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils. We also take a quick look at the Columbus Blue Jackets and ask out loud, what happens if this team doesn’t make it? Considering all they did to try and get in this season, that could be devastating.

We look at record-breaking indivdual efforts by players with the Oilers, what might happen to someone like Taylor Hall if the Devils can’t pull it together and if teams like Anaheim and Los Angeles will ever be contenders considering the massive contracts they have on the books and how neither team appears to be getting any younger.

Finally, what happens with free agents like Jeff Skinner or a host of players in Columbus?

Related: NHL Rumors: Karlsson, Gardiner, Williams, Flyers More

Check Out Some of Our Other Recent Episodes:

Where You Can Hear Our Podcast

If you don’t follow our guests, we encourage that you add them as well as subscribe to our podcast. You can use any of the below links to subscribe to or download our podcast each week:

Anchor: Here

Apple Podcasts: Here

Google Podcasts: Here

Spotify: Here

Breaker: Here

Castbox: Here

Overcast: Here

Pocket Casts: Here

Podbean: Here

RadioPublic: Here

Stitcher: Here

Or, you can listen to any of our podcasts by visiting our Podcast Page. Or, visit The Hockey Writers Rumors Page for all the latest scuttlebutt.

Related: NHL Rumors: Turris, Schuldt, Dubinsky, More

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast, listen and leave a review for us on iTunes! And, we encourage you to share the link on your social media platforms to help us grow the show each and every week. Doing so helps us get more and more guests and greater insight into the NHL topics you want to hear!