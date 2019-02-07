THW Podcast – Ep 10: Matthews News & One-on-One w/ Guest Lowetide

On the tenth episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, we’ll visit again with Brandon Share-Cohen to cover the news around the NHL including the big signing by the Toronto Maple Leafs who locked in their star center for another five seasons in Auston Matthews.
Then, we make a call to our neighbour in Edmonton and chat with Allan Mitchell, (aka Lowetide) from TSN 1260 and The Athletic who will come in and talk all things the Edmonton Oilers. What’s going on with the Oilers who have lost three in a row and embarrassed themselves against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday? Are they out the running in the Western Conference or do they still stand a chance with a couple minor moves?
Related: NHL Rumors: Nugent-Hopkins, Phaneuf, Oilers GM, More
What to Expect on the Podcast This Week…
Segment 1: Brandon Share-Cohen Covers the News
Brandon joins us again to go over all the news in the NHL including the Maple Leafs, the NHL trade deadline, restricted free agents and how the landscape of free agency will change now that Matthews is signed. We talk about a couple of trades in the NHL and news on Mikko Koivu going down to injury and what that means for the Minnesota Wild.
Brandon will be a regular on the podcast, for the most part, helping us navigate what’s happening on a constant basis and he’ll be a busy man over the next couple weeks as news breaks on trades and signings.
Segment 2: One-on-One Interview with Lowtide
In the second segment of the show, we chat with Allan Mitchell (Lowetide) of TSN 1260, Lowetide.ca and The Athletic. Allan stopped in by phone to answer questions about the Oilers recent struggles, what’s next for them in terms of player movement, the GM search, and the trade deadline that is quickly approaching.
Will the team keep Cam Talbot? Will they move Alex Chiasson? How likely is it that Keith Gretzky stays the GM of the team past this season? There is a lot going on in Edmonton and Connor McDavid has a front row seat to the mess that could take years to clean up.
Related: Oilers Can’t Afford to Wait to Make a Move
Where You Can Hear Our Podcast
A big thanks to all of our guests this week. If you don’t follow our guests, we encourage that you add them as well as subscribe to our podcast. You can use any of the below links to subscribe to or download our podcast each week:
Anchor: Here
Apple Podcasts: Here
Google Podcasts: Here
Spotify: Here
Breaker: Here
Castbox: Here
Overcast: Here
Pocket Casts: Here
Podbean: Here
RadioPublic: Here
Stitcher: Here
Or, you can listen to any of our podcasts by clicking here. Or, go the Hockey Writers rumors page by clicking here.