2 Worrying Wrinkles in Maple Leafs’ Push to Sign Nylander

In the midst of the summer lull, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves still navigating crucial contract negotiations with two of their star players, Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Both players are of paramount importance to the organization, either as potential contract extensions or, in worst-case scenarios, trade assets. However, progress has been sluggish on both fronts, leaving fans and analysts alike in a state of anticipation.

Adding to the complexities of the situation, Shayna Goldman of The Athletic points out that there are a couple of wrinkles worth noting when it comes to the Nylander negotiations.

The Maple Leafs Need to Get Matthews’ Deal Done First

According to Goldman, a significant factor influencing the situation with Nylander is the timing of Auston Matthews’ contract extension. Until Matthews’ deal is solidified, little movement is expected regarding William Nylander’s negotiations. Goldman aptly highlights the magnitude of Matthews’ contract in shaping the team’s future salary-cap landscape. She writes, “His contract is going to set the tone on the future of the team’s salary cap, so Nylander’s probably can’t be discussed until that’s settled.”

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and William Nylander (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Because everything with Nylander has to wait until talks with Matthews have led to a resolution, the relationship between the Leafs and Nylander will likely only sour further (assuming there are any hard feelings) than may already be the case. He knows he’s second fiddle, he’ll likely feel like he’ll get only the scraps left from what Matthews chooses to leave for him, and the longer time passes, the more negotiations come with a deadline.

The Leafs Don’t Want To Negotiate After the Season Starts

Another layer of complexity is introduced by Goldman, emphasizing that the Maple Leafs are wary of allowing negotiations to extend beyond the start of the season. Drawing on the experience of Calgary Flames’ general manager Brad Treliving, who faced challenges negotiating with a big free agent post-season, Goldman warns that delay might lead to unfavorable outcomes.

She writes:

“…Brad Treliving knows the risk of waiting until after the season to work with a big free agent. Johnny Gaudreau, who is represented by the same agent as Nylander in Lewis Gross, walked from Calgary and left the general manager with the impossible task of finding a direct replacement. So that’s another risk to factor in as the situation progresses between now and the deadline.” source – ‘NHL’s biggest trade targets for 2023-24: William Nylander, Connor Hellebuyck, more’ – Shyna Goldman – The Athletic – 08/17/2023

It’s the old adage, ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.’ This situation underscores the need for the Maple Leafs to tread cautiously in their dealings with Nylander. The pressure to reach an agreement before the season commences stems from the risk of losing a significant player without adequate time to secure a suitable replacement. And, once the player has the leverage, there is little a team or GM can do other than come to terms with the fact the organization traded a chance to win over securing a good return for a valuable asset.

Nylander’s Value to the Team

Notably, Nylander’s value to the Toronto Maple Leafs cannot be underestimated. In contrast to some other pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) like Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, who could potentially be considered rental players, Nylander’s departure would equate to a considerable loss. Talk is that Treliving is prepared to take his chances, but the Maple Leafs are unlikely to let Nylander leave without a substantial return, given his integral role within the team’s structure.

As the clock ticks towards the season, the negotiations between the Maple Leafs and their star players, especially Nylander, will continue to be a topic of keen interest for fans and analysts. The complex interplay of contractual intricacies, cap considerations, and team dynamics creates an interesting storyline worth watching, with plenty of wrinkles that could prove problematic as the summer rolls along.