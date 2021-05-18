Tyler Seguin Releases Limited Series of Digital Collectibles (NFTs) by Fanaply

Following the end of the Dallas Stars’ season and his return to the team after hip surgery and a six-month rehab, Tyler Seguin just released a limited series of blockchain-based digital collectibles, also known as NFTs. The NFTs are produced and sold by Fanaply.

A Brief Overview of NFTs

If you don’t know what an NFT is, here’s what you need to know. NFTs are blockchain-based digital collectibles or non-fungible tokens. They’re one-of-a-kind collectibles that are essentially like any other physical collector’s item, only digital. While you can technically download NFTs without buying them, you won’t have ownership of the original NFT. In terms of physical collector’s items, this would equate to buying a poster of a famous painting. You would technically own the painting, just not the original.

What Is Fanaply?

NFTs are becoming increasingly popular, and Fanaply is one of the original creators of official NFTs. Fanaply got their start in 2019 with digital collectibles at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Fanaply believes that the future of NFTs is an accessible one where people can afford to buy them and don’t need to have a background in crypto or cryptocurrency.

“They not only let fans commemorate amazing moments, memories, milestones and experiences of the athletes, musicians, and events they love, and for the first time in history fans can own them and have true portable digital ownership,” said Grant Dexter, co-founder and CEO of Fanaply. “Our NFTs are inclusive, environmentally friendly compared to other sites, and are powerful new tools to engage fans and begin a true one-to-one relationship with them. We’re proud to be working with Tyler and his amazing team at SBX Group to offer these unique, new fan-driven NFTs.” Per press release

Five different NFTs were released, each representing Seguin’s major comeback and success in the NHL.

Official TS Tattoo NFT

This first NFT revolves around Seguin’s iconic tattoos and comes with a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Dallas, TX, including, a signed jersey, VIP tickets, behind the scenes access, access to a pre-game practice, and a meet and greet with Seguin at an upcoming Stars home game, all for two people.

Tyler Seguin Fanaply NFTs_Official TS Tattoo NFT (Photo credit: Fanaply)

There’s one available and the auction starts at $25,000. The auction will end on May 23, 2021, at 11:59 pm ET.

Official First Cup Win NFT

This second NFT commemorates Seguin’s first Stanley Cup win during his rookie season in 2011 and includes a phone call from Seguin if the $10,000 minimum bid is met.

Tyler Seguin Fanaply NFTs_First Cup Win (Photo Credit: Fanaply)

There are nine available and the auction starts at $1,000. The auction ends on May 23, 2021, at 11:59 pm ET.

Official First Pro Goal NFT

This NFT commemorates Seguin’s first professional goal in the NHL and includes a signed puck.

Tyler Seguin Fanaply NFTs_First Pro Goal (Photo Credit: Fanaply)

There are 19 available (to represent the original number he used while playing with the Boston Bruins) and are for sale at $200 per NFT.

Official Tyler Seguin NFT

The fourth NFT in the series illustrates Seguin’s various faces while proudly donning a #91 Stars jersey.

Tyler Seguin Fanaply NFTs_Official NFT (Photo credit: Fanaply)

There are 91 available (to represent his jersey number) and are for sale at $50 per NFT.

Official 40 Goals Puck NFT

The final NFT in the series commemorates Seguin’s career-high milestone, his 40th goal of the 2017-18 season.

Tyler Seguin Fanaply NFTs_40 Goals Puck (Photo Credit: Fanaply)

There are 910 available and are for sale at $19 per NFT for 48 hours only, ending on May 19, 2021, at 12 pm ET.

The variety of NFTs in the limited series gives everyone who wants to participate the chance to do so. Whether you’re a collector or fan, these NFTs offer one-of-a-kind experiences, as well as a way to relieve some of the greatest moments of Seguin’s career thus far.

“In a world that’s becoming increasingly digital – especially during these times – NFTs are a great way to be able to connect with fans on a new level. That can be through the opportunity for fans to own a limited-edition digital trading card essentially, or heighten the fan experience with unlockable content,” said Seguin. “We made sure to have a few different options that vary from more accessible NFTs to higher end or rare NFT’s, so that everyone could take part if they wanted to.” Per press release

Those interested in viewing, purchasing, or bidding on the limited release can visit Fanaply or https://fanaply.com/tylerseguin.