USA, Canada Battle for Group A Tonight with Multiple Seeding Scenarios Possible

The round-robin portion of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa draws to a close on Tuesday. The first matchup in Group A, Latvia vs. Finland at 2:30 PM ET, could have a major impact on the final standings, leaving both the American and Canadian squads battling for anywhere from first to third place in tonight’s closing contest.

A consistently entertaining rivalry adds its newest chapter tonight as James Hagens and Team USA battle Brayden Yager’s Team Canada in a winner-takes-all finish at the top of Group A at 8 PM ET. The winner will take the top seed, while the losing side will enter the quarterfinals in whatever seeding fate has dealt them.

Latvia vs. Finland’s Impact on the Primetime Matchup

Given Latvia’s overtime win over Canada and Finland’s OT victory against the United States, the battle for the top spot in Group A looms large. The winner between Latvia and Finland will have an easier quarterfinal matchup, while the loser will face an unbeaten team from Group B—either Sweden or Czechia, who meet today at 5 PM ET.

Team Germany did not defeat Latvia in regulation yesterday, leaving them in the final position in Group A. Their last opponent is still undetermined, as Switzerland and Kazakhstan fight to avoid placing last in Group B. Those two squads will meet in the first game of the day at noon ET.

Team USA Win-Loss Scenarios

If Finland beats Latvia in regulation and Canada downs the USA in any fashion, Finland will overtake America for second position in the final standings of Group A. If Latvia takes Finland to overtime, the lowest Team USA will finish is second. A victory against Canada would elevate the United States to first place in the standings, leading to a favorable quarterfinal matchup against either Switzerland or Kazakhstan on Jan. 2.

Cole Hutson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Team USA defenseman Cole Hutson is excited for a supercharged atmosphere in rival territory. “They hate us out there, and I love it,” the 2024 Washington Capitals draft selection said. “It’s going to be fun, probably a sold-out building… It’s going to be a fun game and definitely going to be an intense one, too.” Hutson has been outstanding in this year’s tournament, ranking seventh in the WJC scoring race, with a goal and 5 assists over 3 games.

Team Canada Win-Loss Scenarios

Canada’s scenario is strikingly similar to the United States, except Canadian fans will be focused on Latvia’s result. A loss to Team USA in 60 minutes, combined with a Latvian win over the Finns, would push the host nation down to third place behind the United States and Latvia. Even if Canada loses in overtime (or a shootout) to the Americans, they will still secure a second-place spot – an overtime point for Canada would be enough to keep Finland out of the top two positions.

Last United States vs. Canada Meetings

The United States prevailed, 6-2, in the last meeting between these nations in a pre-tournament game in Kungsbacka, Sweden, last year. Top-pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, Macklin Celebrini, scored twice in the game. USA forward Owen Allard, a Utah Hockey Club prospect, scored to force overtime. Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, brother of Cole, scored the overtime game-winner in the exhibition contest.

In their last meeting at the WJC, Canada emerged victorious in a 6-2 win during the 2023 Gold Medal Game. Team USA scored the first two goals before a cluster of current NHLers combined forces to power Canada’s winning effort. Connor Bedard, Logan Stankoven, Brandt Clarke, and Adam Fantelli scored, leading to Canada’s 20th gold medal celebration at the World Juniors.

