DALLAS — Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored power-play goals, rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov won again in his second career start and the Washington Capitals beat the Stars 4-1 on Saturday night for their first regulation victory in Dallas in 24 years.

The last time Washington won in regulation in Dallas, the Stars still played at Reunion Arena. It was a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17, 1995. Dallas was 13-0-4 in that stretch.

Wilson’s tally came on a rebound during a four-minute high-sticking penalty against rookie Joel Hanley just 52 seconds into the game. Kuznetsov skated in untouched early the third period after a holding call against Hanley.

The Capitals killed all six of their penalties as the Stars dropped to 1 of 20 on the power play this season.

Samsonov stopped the first 19 shots before Radek Faksa rammed in a wraparound midway through the third. Samsonov finished with 24 saves and has stopped 49 of 51 shots in two starts.

Anton Khudobin had 21 saves in his second start, including against Alex Ovechkin alone in front in the second period. Ovechkin scored an empty-netter in the final minute.

Joel Pavelski, the free agent pickup expected to boost Dallas’ scoring, is still looking for his first goal. He was denied by Samsonov on a point blank try late in the first period.

The Stars spent most of the first five minutes on the penalty kill. After Wilson’s goal on a rebound, Dallas challenged a no-call on a hand pass. The challenge failed, and the Stars were assessed a delay of game under the new rule. The Stars killed the second penalty.

After those two calls, it was Washington’s turn to kill penalties — six in a row over the rest of the first period and the second. Wilson was called for tripping and high-sticking during that stretch.

John Carlson had Washington’s other goal when a failed breakout by Dallas turned into a 4-on-1 for the Capitals.

NOTES: The teams met for the second time in less than a week to complete the season series. Dallas’ only victory of the season was 4-3 in overtime at Washington on Tuesday. … Carlson, who also had an assist, entered the game leading all NHL defencemen with eight points. He’s up to 10 with two goals and eight assists.

Capitals: Colorado on Monday to start three-game homestand.

Stars: At Buffalo on Monday to start four-game trip.

Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press