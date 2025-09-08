Who to Watch at Canadiens Rookie Camp

The Montreal Canadiens have officially confirmed their rookie camp roster, with 26 players set to hit the ice on Sept. 10. As is often the case, the event will bring together a mix of familiar faces and fresh talent, giving management, coaches, and fans a chance to take a closer look at the next generation of Habs. Many of the names on the list are returning prospects who have already been part of the organization’s development camps or who spent last season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League or junior hockey. But there are also intriguing new additions, including the Canadiens’ 2025 draft class.

This year’s rookie camp feels particularly exciting, not only because of the depth in the system but also because a handful of these players are already close to pushing for NHL jobs. For Montreal, the camp represents both a showcase and a testing ground, a chance to evaluate progress, identify who has taken another step forward, and set the tone for the season ahead. Here are four players who stand out as the ones to watch.

Ivan Demidov

All eyes will naturally gravitate toward Ivan Demidov, the Canadiens’ 2024 first-round pick who arrived in North America with high expectations. After dazzling in Russia and standing out at the end of the 2024-25 season, Demidov is entering rookie camp with the clear goal of proving he’s going to have an immediate impact in the NHL.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Demidov’s skillset is tailor-made for the modern game: speed, elite puck skills, creativity, and a scorer’s touch. He has already shown flashes of being able to take over shifts against older competition, and now the spotlight shifts to how quickly he can adapt to the smaller ice surface and the physical demands of the NHL style.

Unlike many rookies who come to camp hoping just to survive or impress in flashes, Demidov should dominate. He projects not only to crack the Canadiens’ roster this fall but to push immediately for a top-six role. The rookie camp is simply the first step in what could be a season-long audition for the Calder Trophy.

David Reinbacher

If Demidov represents the Canadiens’ offensive future, David Reinbacher is the poster boy for their blue line. Drafted in the first round in 2023, Reinbacher’s development has been rocky at times and marked with injuries.

At 6-foot-3 with strong mobility and poise, Reinbacher brings the kind of modern right-handed defensive presence every team covets. While he’s not expected to carry the same kind of flash as Demidov, his importance to the organization’s long-term plan is just as significant. The rookie camp will give Reinbacher a platform to showcase how much stronger and more polished his game has become since his draft year.

Related : 3 Canadiens Prospects to Watch in 2025-26

For Canadiens fans, it’s less about whether Reinbacher will play in the NHL and more about when. The rookie camp should confirm what many already believe: he’s not far from being a regular, and he could push hard for a roster spot sooner than expected.

Hayden Paupanekis

Among the new names, Hayden Paupanekis stands out as one of the few fresh faces at this year’s camp. Drafted in the third round in 2025, the Manitoba-born forward will be making his first impression in a Canadiens jersey.

Paupanekis brings a balanced skillset to the table: he can skate, he plays responsibly in all three zones, and he’s shown flashes of offensive creativity at the junior level. While he won’t carry the same immediate spotlight as Demidov or Reinbacher, camps like these often serve as the launching pad for prospects drafted outside of the first round.

For Paupanekis, the rookie camp is less about dominating and more about proving he belongs. If he can establish himself as a quick learner with a high work ethic, he’ll put himself on the right track within Montreal’s development pipeline. It’s the beginning of a long journey, but all journeys start somewhere, and Sept. 10 will be his first real step.

Jacob Fowler

Finally, between the pipes, Jacob Fowler is the player to watch. The American goaltender has quickly risen in stature within the Canadiens’ system thanks to his composure, technical ability, and consistency. With a strong NCAA career behind him, Fowler now enters the next stage of his development, looking to prove he can handle the pace of professional hockey.

Rookie camp will be an important checkpoint for Fowler. Goaltenders often develop on longer timelines, but Fowler has the mental makeup and raw tools to accelerate that process. For an organization that has been searching for a long-term successor in net since the Carey Price era ended, Fowler represents hope. Every save he makes in camp will be scrutinized, not just for the immediate impact but for what it suggests about his trajectory.

The Canadiens’ rookie camp isn’t just about the 26 names on the roster, it’s about what they represent. For Montreal, the event is a reminder of how much young talent is in the pipeline and how the organization has quietly built one of the more exciting prospect pools in the NHL.