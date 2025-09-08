Projecting Maple Leafs’ Forwards Point Totals for 2025-26 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs figure to be a very competitive team in 2025-26, though their roster makeup will be significantly different. That, of course, is due to the fact that they traded away Mitch Marner, who has been one of their offensive catalysts since breaking into the NHL in 2016-17.

Though not having Marner’s offence will certainly hurt this group, they have tons of other key players who should be able to continue to put up numbers, while they’ve also made some other savvy additions that figure to be big pieces going forward. With that said, here’s a look at the point projections for all Maple Leafs forwards for this coming season.

#11: Max Domi

14 G – 40 A – 54 PTS

The Maple Leafs are needing Max Domi to take a step forward and help soften the blow of Marner’s departure. The 30-year-old hasn’t been particularly great in either of his first two seasons in Toronto, but had a particularly disappointing 2024-25 campaign, recording just 33 points.

Toronto Maple Leafs Max Domi (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Domi has proven in the past that he’s capable of much more. While expecting another 72-point season from him like we saw in 2018-19 is simply wishful thinking, he’s capable of recording north of 50 points for the fourth time in his career. The extra opportunities he should see with Marner out of the picture will help with that.

#18: Steven Lorentz

7 G – 11 A – 18 PTS

Steven Lorentz proved to be a valuable bottom-six forward for the Maple Leafs in 2025-26 after winning a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024. That said, nobody will ever mistake him as a player who can put up big offensive numbers. His 19 points in 2024-25 tied a career high, and fans should expect similar production again this coming season.

#19: Calle Jarnkrok

14 G – 20 A – 34 PTS

The biggest question for Calle Jarnkrok this season is whether he can remain healthy. When he is available, he can provide solid secondary scoring. That said, he’s played a combined 71 games over the past two seasons. Should he be able to suit up for 70-plus games, fans should expect to see him surpass the 30-point marker for the seventh time in his career.

#23: Matthew Knies

34 G – 32 A – 66 PTS

Matthew Knies is quickly turning into a star talent for the Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old exceeded his rookie season in 2024-25, scoring 29 goals and 58 points in 78 regular-season games. He continued that production into the playoffs as well, scoring five goals in 13 outings.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Knies was rewarded for his first two impressive NHL seasons, signing a six-year, $46.5 million deal earlier this summer. There will be plenty of expectation for him to continue producing with Marner out the door, and based on what he’s shown so far, he’s more than capable of stepping up.

#24: Scott Laughton

12 G – 20 A – 32 PTS

Though there was plenty of excitement over the addition of Scott Laughton at last year’s trade deadline, fans quickly turned on him. The 31-year-old managed just four points in 20 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, and failed to find the back of the net in the playoffs. He’ll need to figure out a way to get back to the level of productivity he showed for several seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.

#34: Auston Matthews

59 G – 42 A – 101 PTS

Auston Matthews has a lot to prove this season. Injuries played into what was a rather underwhelming 2024-25 campaign in which he had 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games. It was a steep fall off from the 2023-24 season in which he had a career-high 69 goals.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On top of that, it will be interesting to see how Matthews responds without Marner along for the ride. It could serve as motivation knowing that his team now needs him more than ever, which is the reason for the big expectations marked above. Should he hit those totals, it would mark the third time he’s hit the 100-point marker.

#53: Easton Cowan

12 G – 22 A – 34 PTS

Easton Cowan is a difficult player to project given that he is by no means a lock to crack the Maple Leafs roster. In order to do so, he’ll need to have a strong showing in training camp, as he’s not going to make this team if he isn’t ready for top-nine minutes. Should he be able to do so, however, these totals would serve as a strong rookie season for the 2023 first-round pick.

#55: Nicolas Roy

15 G – 20 A – 35 PTS

Though it was certainly a loss of a trade given that Marner was set to hit free agency, the Maple Leafs were able to pick up a good player in Nicolas Roy by trading the former to the Golden Knights. The 28-year-old is penciled in as the organization’s third-line centre, and should continue producing solid secondary offence.

#61: Michael Pezzetta

2 G – 7 A – 10 PTS

The Maple Leafs signed Michael Pezzetta to a two-year deal this offseason shortly after the 27-year-old wrapped up his fourth season with the Montreal Canadiens. He’s one of several forwards fighting for a spot on the roster, and should he crack it, fans should expect a player who brings plenty of energy and toughness, but very little in terms of offence.

#63: Matias Maccelli

20 G – 39 A – 59 PTS

The 2025-26 season is a big one for Matias Maccelli, who has a ton to prove after an extremely disappointing 2023-24 campaign. That said, he’s just two seasons removed from a career-high 57 points, and is still just 24 years old.

Matias Maccelli, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Assuming Maccelli gets a top-six role like most expect, he should get back on track to what looked like a very promising career just a few years ago. Potentially playing on a line with a goal-scoring phenom in Matthews will give the young Finnish winger the opportunity to display his great playmaking abilities.

#64: David Kampf

7 G – 9 A – 16 PTS

Given the new additions the Maple Leafs have made, David Kampf could be in tough to crack the opening-night roster. The one positive he has going for him is his ability to kill penalties, which may be enough for head coach Craig Berube.

#74: Bobby McMann

19 G – 16 A – 35 PTS

Any questions on whether Bobby McMann could improve off of a breakout 2023-24 season were answered, as the 29-year-old hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career in 2024-25. He’s never going to be a star talent, but has proven that he can put up goals in bunches, which will be ever so important this coming season.

#88: William Nylander

38 G – 48 A – 86 PTS

While Matthews is the face of the Maple Leafs, William Nylander is a close second. The 29-year-old winger has blossomed into one of the best talents in the NHL, and has hit the 40-goal mark in each of the past three seasons.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

While this projection has him finishing just below 40 goals in 2025-26, he’s still expected to produce over a point-per-game pace. That would serve as the fourth consecutive season doing so, proving what an exceptional talent he is.

#89: Nicolas Robertson

20 G – 13 A – 33 PTS

We are heading into yet another season where Nicolas Robertson’s role with the Maple Leafs is very unclear. The talented 23-year-old hasn’t been able to find his footing yet at the NHL level, and could be gone from the organization sooner than later.

#91: John Tavares

33 G – 35 A – 68 PTS

John Tavares is getting up there in age, but isn’t showing any signs of slowing down just yet. The 34-year-old is coming off yet another very solid season that saw him record 38 goals and 74 points. It marked the second-time as a Maple Leaf that he hit the 30-goal mark and the fourth time he’s had more than 70 points.

Until he shows signs of regression, it’s hard to expect Tavares to do anything other than what he’s continued to do throughout his entire NHL career. These projections are down slightly from a season ago, but would still be great numbers for a player who now carries a cap hit of just $4.38 million.

Maple Leafs Can Win Division Again

Though some project the Maple Leafs to regress this season with Marner’s departure, this team still remains loaded with talent. While the playoffs are an entirely different conversation, this is a group who has experienced plenty of regular-season success, and should be in the running to win their second-straight Atlantic Division title.