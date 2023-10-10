Wild’s Mason Shaw Exemplifies Dedication in 4th ACL Recovery

By now, every Minnesota Wild fan knows who Mason Shaw is and what he’s had to overcome in his hockey career even before making it to the NHL. Despite the uncertainty surrounding each ACL tear, the Wild organization stuck with him throughout all four and never let him go.

Mason Shaw, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Wild are known as a team that doesn’t give up, and they showed that by giving Shaw a chance after each ACL tear and even more now following his fourth. It’s a risk giving any injured player a contract, but that didn’t make them shy away; they stepped up, kept him, and were finally rewarded with one of the most dedicated and passionate players they’ve ever had on their roster.

Shaw Signs in Iowa

Shaw originally made his NHL debut in the 2021-22 season but only played in three games that resulted in zero points but five penalty minutes and seven shots on goal. He made an impression, found himself in the lineup the next season, and continued showing his capabilities. His hard, gritty style, with occasional bursts of speed and puck maneuvering abilities, played out in 59 games and resulted in seven goals, 10 assists, and 17 points.

He also amassed 79 penalty minutes, but none of those were why his season ended weeks before the postseason started. Instead, it was an awkward turn and fall that caused his fourth ACL tear and broke the hearts of Wild fans everywhere. The passion and soul that Shaw showed by coming back from three ACL tears and the way he plays the game with fearless tenacity made Wild fans feel his devastation.

Mason Shaw has had to overcome three ACL tears so we are praying that it isn’t a fourth, but it’s not looking good.



pic.twitter.com/jdb40CCEWX — Wild Takes (@WildTakes10k) April 2, 2023

However, instead of wallowing in another ACL recovery, he put his head down and got to work. He’s obviously impressing everyone with his recovery since the Iowa Wild decided to sign him to a one-year, one-way contract. That also means if he recovers and shows he’s capable, the Minnesota Wild could sign him to a new deal later this season, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic in a recent article on Shaw’s progress.

“I see the doctors again, I think, next week or the week after,” Shaw told Russo. “At that point, I’ll be over six months from surgery. Then there’s steps we’ve got to follow and I’ve got to clear to be able to get back to the game. That’s what we’re trying to get to. Obviously, the first steps, (are) getting back into full practices, but we’re getting pretty close to that right now” (from ‘Mason Shaw takes next step after willing himself through adversity: “As motivated as I’ve ever been,”‘ The Athletic, 10/04/2023).

Shaw’s Importance to the Team

Now that we’ve explained what’s happened to Shaw in the last few seasons and how he’s had to push to overcome more than a lot of players early in his career, we have to say why he’s around. He’s not a considerable scorer or a player the Wild can’t live without, so why would they go through the work to keep him around?

Why would they have him sign a deal with their minor league team to eventually, hopefully, sign with their NHL club later on once he’s fully recovered, especially with the chance that he could tear his ACL a fifth time and miss even more playing time?

Mason Shaw, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The answer is his personality and dedication to playing his absolute best all the time. Someone committed to returning after an injury like that, not once but now four times, is someone you want on your team because they will be at 110 percent all the time.

Latest News & Highlights

That kind of dedication gets noticed by fans, the coaching staff, and Shaw’s teammates, who work to play at his high level. Like Kirill Kaprizov, he makes his teammates better by being in the lineup. The team’s chemistry is essential to general manager Bill Guerin, and he works hard to keep it firm; keeping Shaw around was one of those moves. He and several other teammates are the heart and soul of that team. He may not be a first-liner, but he’s one of the hardest-working bottom-six guys you’ll ever find in the NHL. The Wild had to give him at least one more shot to prove his worth throughout the season.

Shaw’s Future

It wasn’t clear at first if Shaw would remain in the Wild organization despite spending the entire summer around his Wild teammates. Thankfully, they decided to keep him around and give him another shot at returning to the NHL. It’ll be interesting to see how his future unfolds regarding his injuries. As mentioned, they must be slightly worried about him tearing his ACL a fifth time and possibly being forced to retire early.

Related: Wild’s Mason Shaw Offers Potential for Mid-Season Depth Boost

That’s likely why the Iowa Wild only signed him to a one-year deal; they have to see how this next season unfolds and what their money situation will look like in a year. They want to keep him around, but it could come down to cost and, unfortunately, his injury-prone ACLs. His performance is also essential; if he can’t contribute, they can’t keep him. On the other hand, if he can pick up where he left off, they’ll have some thinking to do.

Shaw’s Recovery

Shaw has been progressing in his recovery as he’s already skating, but the test will be when he returns to competitive hockey. Can he maintain his previous level, or will his four ACL tears and recovery catch up to him? Only time will tell, and hopefully, for Shaw and Wild fans, he’ll be able to pick up where he left off.