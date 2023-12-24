Zach Hyman Establishing Stardom Among Oilers’ Superstars

Edmonton Oilers fans had almost nothing to smile about to start the Oilers’ 2023-24 campaign as they were dead last early in the season after a surprisingly atrocious start. For a team that has hopes as high as winning the Stanley Cup, it was easy to understand why the fans were upset with their team’s performance to start the season. Since their bad start, they have turned it around and find themselves sitting at 15-15-1 heading into the Christmas break which isn’t bad, but they still have some climbing to do up the Pacific Division standings.

One player who has remained consistently dominant is forward Zach Hyman, who leads all Oilers’ players in goals heading into the holiday season and has solidified himself as a star with more than half of the season left to play. It would be easy to get lost in the shadow of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl who have both been generational talents who have carried the Oilers to their success over the past several seasons, but Hyman has stood out as one of, if not the most consistent Oiler on a nightly basis at both ends of the ice.

Hyman currently has 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points through 30 games this season. He is one of five Oilers players who are averaging at least a point per game up until this point. Hyman sits tied for fourth on the team in points, fifth in assists, and first in goals and has been dominating the defensive side of the puck all season. His strength at both ends of the ice even during the Oilers’ early season slump, has been one thing fans have enjoyed watching even in losses, and hope he can continue playing at the elite level he has started the season with.

Hyman’s Impact Since Joining The Oilers

The Oilers signed Hyman to a massive seven-year contract worth $5.5 million per season after he chose not to re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season after parts of six seasons with the team. Coming off of a season where he only scored 15 goals and added 18 assists for 33 points through 43 games and only had a career-high of 41 points up until that point, some wondered if his new contract with the Oilers was a bit too steep for someone who might be unproven.

Since joining the Oilers, Hyman has exploded into exactly the player the Oilers hoped he would be when they brought him in. His first season with the team was impressive, as he reached a new career high of 54 points scoring 27 goals and adding 27 assists through 76 games. He followed that season up with an even more impressive offensive explosion scoring 36 goals and adding 47 assists for 83 points through 79 games.

Away from the offensive side of the game, Hyman is elite in the defensive zone. It’s very evident during games as he wins puck battles, breaks the puck out smoothly, and isn’t scared to go into corner battles or throw his body around if he needs to set the tone for the team. He has been everything the Oilers have wanted and more and has been exactly what McDavid has needed on the first line. Hyman can be credited with elevating McDavid’s play even more since joining the Oilers, and their chemistry is off the charts at even strength and on the power play.

What’s Next For The Oilers & Hyman?

Hyman will be leaned on by the Oilers as a leader to continue helping them out of the hole they’ve dug this season as they continue to try and climb their way up the Pacific Division standings. Hopefully, the Oilers can continue their strong stretch of games and be in a playoff spot at the end of the regular season. The Oilers are off for the holiday break until Dec. 28 when they start back up in a matchup against the San Jose Sharks. After winning their last two games heading into the break, they’ll be trying to continue their momentum after the holidays.