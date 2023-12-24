Bruins & Poitras Both Benefit From World Juniors Loan

The decision by the Boston Bruins to loan Matthew Poitras to Canada for the 2024 World Junior Championship has sparked considerable debate. On one hand, Poitras was a valuable contributor to the Bruins’ success, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt. On the other hand, the opportunity for Poitras to take on significant roles and proudly represent his country on the international stage presents an intriguing prospect for both the player and the Bruins.

Matthew Poitras has been a pleasant surprise for the Boston Bruins this season and has developed well ahead of schedule. He’ll now get the opportunity to play for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and achiever a life-long dream. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the 19-year-old center, this represents a lifelong aspiration fulfilled, a goal checked off his bucket list. Notably, this was Poitras’ final opportunity to potentially participate in the World Juniors due to age restrictions, and it appears to be a decision mutually agreed upon by both him and the team.

“This is what I had in the back of my mind all summer. I was in the gym working, working hard,” Poitras said of his 2023-24 plans. “Go to Guelph [of the OHL], have a good start, and hopefully get the opportunity to play for my country. It didn’t exactly work out that way but still get the opportunity to go. I’m excited.”

While making the Bruins’ roster was Poitras’ top priority, he remained realistic about the challenges of breaking into the NHL just one year after being drafted. Nonetheless, his impressive training camp, preseason, and rookie campaign have made it evident that he belongs in the NHL. Despite this, the goal of representing Canada at the World Junior Championship seemed more attainable this year, and Poitras eagerly embraced the opportunity.

🎥Matt Poitras on heading to #WorldJuniors: "This is what I had in the back of my mind all summer…go to Guelph, have a good start, and hopefully get the opportunity to play for my country. It didn't exactly work out that way but still get the opportunity to go. I'm excited." pic.twitter.com/xVGNMQxMpI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 18, 2023

“Obviously you never want to leave the NHL, but I’m excited to get over there, play for my country,” Poitras told reporters Monday. “(I’ll) never complain about that. It’s a dream come true.”

Poitras Already Thriving With Team Canada

For the Bruins, this presents an opportunity to let Poitras gain confidence and play crucial minutes for a team expected to be highly competitive in the tournament. Poitras and Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery have maintained constant communication this season, addressing nuances and making decisions aligned with the NHL style of play. While Poitras will enjoy a bit more freedom on the ice at the World Juniors, he’ll also remain focused on incorporating his NHL coaching insights to further improve and develop.

Related: 2023 Guide to the World Junior Championship

Latest News & Highlights

Poitras is making a notable impact at the World Juniors. In a pre-competition game against Switzerland, he scored a goal with an assist from Conor Geekie, Poitras’ teammate and Morgan Geekie‘s younger brother. This marked Poitras’ first goal wearing a Team Canada jersey, adding a touch of humor as his first NHL goal this season came with an assist from Morgan; the chemistry between the brothers and Poitras is obvious.

Although Poitras remained off the scoresheet in Canada’s pre-competition game against the United States, his dominance on each shift was impossible to ignore. While it’s fair to acknowledge that he is playing at the Junior level against peers his own age, it’s also important to remember his strong play at the NHL level before the loan. His loan wasn’t a result of bad play, but instead, was done as a way to allow Poitras to achieve a life-long dream and also build some confidence in a setting that features high-end talent, high stakes and an international audience.

The Bruins have faced recent struggles, looking drastically different from the team that started the NHL season seemingly, and surprisingly, unstoppable. Poitras’ return with enhanced confidence is expected to bolster the team, but the Bruins must also explore other ways of improving their team. Whether through personnel changes, like recalling players like the red-hot Georgii Merkulov from Providence, or adjusting line combinations, the Bruins need to figure something out. While Poitras will undoubtedly contribute to the team’s improvement, his immediate focus should remain on honing his skills and contending for a gold medal with Team Canada.

Poitras’ first game of the Preliminary Round in the World Junior Championship will come against Finland on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Sweden. This will be a great opportunity for Bruins fans to watch Poitras in action while also getting a look at some of hockey’s other best young talent.