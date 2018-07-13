2018 NHL Mock Drafts Revisited: By The Numbers

After taking a brief break to enjoy a bit of summer, I’m gradually getting back into hockey mode.

By the end of the month, I will likely be back in a rink with the World Junior Showcase being held in nearby Kamloops from July 28 to Aug. 4 as a preview to the 2019 WJC tournament in Vancouver and Victoria from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, which will be followed by the 2019 NHL draft in Vancouver on June 21-22. A big year ahead for scouting in British Columbia!

Before I look too far ahead, I wanted to look back by revisiting my two mocks for the 2018 NHL draft, published on June 8 and June 18. The first was my own best efforts, at the time, and the second was more of a consensus based on other rankings and feedback from NHL sources, fellow scouts and media, as well as some trusted fans that I’ve built relationships with over seven years of mocking dating back to the 2012 NHL draft.

The 2018 draft played out much differently than I anticipated, with several surprises from start to finish. As expected, that 15 to 55 range proved wide open and caused most mocks to crash and burn. I made it out alive and it wasn’t my worst showing to date, nor my best by any means.

In the aftermath since June 22-23 in Dallas, I have taken the time to analyze my mediocre results — compiling a by-the-numbers breakdown and a pick-by-pick comparison between the two mocks. Here is how I fared . . .

Draft Range Original Mock Updated Mock Top 10 7 7 Top 20 15 15 Top 31 25 24 Top 62 51 51 Top 93 72 74 Top 124 96 99 Top 155 114 115 Top 186 128 131 Top 217 142 154 Top 248 157 162 Total 204 of 650 205 of 689 Not Ranked 13 12 Perfect Picks 3 5 Team-Player Matches 7 8

Worth Noting

That’s a lot of numbers to digest, but here are some things that stood out to me.

My original mock edged out the updated consensus mock for first-round picks, 25-24. Between the two, I swapped out four prospects in the top 31, but the difference was the consensus mock dropped Ryan Merkley to the second round.

It was a dead heat through two rounds, tied 51-51, despite seven discrepancies in the top 62.

The consensus mock started to pull away in the third round and finished with 12 more hits through seven rounds, 154-142. Or 12 fewer misses, 63-75, through the top 217.

I swapped out a total of 31 prospects between the two mocks — the equivalent of a full round — and 14 of those 31 additions to the consensus mock were selected, while only two of the 31 removed wound up being drafted.

The top 248 comparison includes my Next 31— the next 31 names on my big list that didn’t quite make the cut for my mocks.

The total comparison includes all of my honourable mentions and it was impressive that 205-of-217 prospects drafted in 2018 were on my radar to some degree. That means only 12 of the prospects selected in 2018 were not ranked in some capacity in my mocks.

My original mock was missing a 13th prospect — over-age NCAA forward Brandon Kruse, who was recommended to me, as an omission, in the 10 days between my two mocks.

All in all, a decent showing — I’ll call it respectable — for my time spent scouting, networking and researching that totalled hundreds of hours leading up to the 2018 draft.

For the record, I’m still a big fan of several prospects that went undrafted — I had 75, then 63 misses from my top 217 — and only time will tell how many of them should have heard their names called in hindsight. I’m confident at least a few of them will be selected as over-agers in 2019.

A couple of them have already earned contracts, with San Jose signing Vladislav Kotkov to an entry-level contract and Winnipeg’s farm team, the Manitoba Moose, inking Kristian Reichel to an AHL deal.

San Jose Sharks sign Chicoutimi's Vladislav Kotkov after a rookie camp invite. We had the power forward ranked 92nd in Draft Preview. — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) July 6, 2018

Ironically, my original mock had Winnipeg drafting Reichel in the sixth round (181st overall), so perhaps that should count as another team-player match, which would leave my two mocks in a deadlock at 8-8.

Now, for the hardcores that want to put names to those numbers, here is the full breakdown of my two mocks — starting with the perfect picks and team-player matches for both. From there, I’ll reveal the results for each of the 12 other categories on the chart above, with the consensus mock followed by my original mock.

Consensus Mock

Perfect Picks

1) Buffalo Sabres — Rasmus Dahlin (LHD, Sweden, Frolunda SHL)

2) Carolina Hurricanes — Andrei Svechnikov (RW, Russia, Barrie OHL)

3) Montreal Canadiens — Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C/LW, Finland, Assat)

14) Philadelphia Flyers (from St. Louis) — Joel Farabee (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

54) Anaheim Ducks — Bo Groulx (C, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

Team-Player Matches (Wrong Pick Number)

25/29) Toronto Maple Leafs — Rasmus Sandin (LHD, Sweden, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

83/52) Toronto Maple Leafs (from San Jose) — Sean Durzi (RHD, Canada, Owen Sound OHL, over-ager)

77/119) Boston Bruins (from Florida) — Curtis Hall (C, USA, Youngstown USHL)

Original Mock

Perfect Picks

1) Buffalo Sabres — Rasmus Dahlin (LHD, Sweden, Frolunda SHL)

14) Philadelphia Flyers (from St. Louis) — Joel Farabee (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

54) Anaheim Ducks — Bo Groulx (C, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

Team-Player Matches (Wrong Pick Number)

3/6) Montreal Canadiens — Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C/LW, Finland, Assat)

25/29) Toronto Maple Leafs — Rasmus Sandin (LHD, Sweden, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

65/73) Arizona Coyotes —Ty Emberson (RHD, USA, NTDP U18)

165/175) Los Angeles Kings (from N.Y. Islanders) — Jacob Ingham (G, Canada, Mississauga OHL)

Worth Noting

My original mock was one off on Evan Bouchard (11) and Ryan McLeod (41), predicting both would fall to the Islanders, but the Oilers stepped up to take them. Good for Edmonton, bad for my mock.

I also had Albin Eriksson and Oskar Back to the same team with consecutive picks but predicted Detroit (98-84) instead of Dallas (44-75). I had a hunch one of those Swede-loving scouting staffs would have eyes for both of them.

And, lastly, I had the Dallas Stars drafting a Kamloops Blazers player in the seventh round (199) but had Montana Onyebuchi instead of Jermaine Loewen. Tom Gaglardi owns both franchises.

Consensus Mock

7 of 10

Missed Barrett Hayton (5-15), Adam Boqvist (8-11) and Vitaly Kravtsov (9-13).

Replaced by Noah Dobson (7-12), Oliver Wahlstrom (9-11) and Ty Smith (10-17).

15 of 20

Missed Ty Dellandrea (13-23), Martin Kaut (16-22), Liam Foudy (18-45), Jay O’Brien (19-49) and Rasmus Kupari (20-24).

Replaced by Bode Wilde (15-41), Joe Veleno (16-30), K’Andre Miller (17-22), Serron Noel (19-34) and Isac Lundestrom (20-23).

24 of 31

Missed Liam Foudy (18-45), Jay O’Brien (19-49), Ryan Merkley (21-41), Filip Johansson (24-55), Jacob Bernard-Docker (26-47), Nicolas Beaudin (27-35) and Alexander Alexeyev (31-34).

Replaced by Bode Wilde (15-41), Serron Noel (19-34), Ryan McLeod (21-40), Jonatan Berggren (26-33), Jared McIsaac (29-36), Mattias Samuelsson (30-32) and Jacob Olofsson (31-56).

51 of 62

Missed Alexander Romanov (38-101), Olof Lindbom (39-126), Ruslan Iskhakov (43-93), Albin Eriksson (44-84), Scott Perunovich (45-63), Martin Fehervary (46-95), Kody Clark (47-119), Sean Durzi (52-83), Axel Andersson (57-75), Gabriel Fortier (59-122) and Olivier Rodrigue (62-66).

Replaced by Jake Wise (31-69), Jakub Lauko (46-77), Allan McShane (50-97), Adam Mascherin (51-100), Alexander Khovanov (53-86), Niklas Nordgren (56-74), Jack McBain (57-63), Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (59-76), Sampo Ranta (60-78), Cam Hillis (61-66) and Philipp Kurashev (62-120).

74 of 93

Missed Alexander Romanov (38-101), Olof Lindbom (39-126), Martin Fehervary (46-95), Kody Clark (47-119), Gabriel Fortier (59-122), Justus Annunen (64-94), Jacob Ragnarsson (70-213), Marcus Karlberg (80-167), Seth Barton (81-HM), Bulat Shafigullin (82-120), Riley Stotts (83-105), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Lukas Dostal (85-98), Linus Karlsson (87-137), Joey Keane (88-110), Logan Hutsko (89-114), Dmitry Semykin (90-132), Nathan Smith (91-210) and Connor Dewar (92-201).

Replaced by Allan McShane (50-97), Adam Mascherin (51-100), Philipp Kurashev (62-120), Milos Roman (68-122), Cole Fonstad (69-128), Spencer Stastney (70-131), Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Johnny Gruden (74-95), Aidan Dudas (76-113), Curtis Hall (77-119), Slava Demin (78-99), Dmitry Zavgorodniy (80-198), Matej Pekar (81-94), Blade Jenkins (82-134), Tyler Weiss (86-109), Nikolai Kovalenko (87-171), Adam McCormick (89-UD), Filip Kral (91-149) and Xavier Bernard (92-110).

99 of 124

Missed Olof Lindbom (39-126), Jacob Ragnarsson (70-213), Marcus Karlberg (80-167), Seth Barton (81-HM), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Linus Karlsson (87-137), Dmitry Semykin (90-132), Nathan Smith (91-210), Connor Dewar (92-201), Nico Gross (101-145), Jasper Weatherby (102-156), Jake Pivonka (103-139), Lenni Killinen (104-184), Martin Pospisil (105-207), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Jack St. Ivany (112-192), Ivan Prosvetov (114-181), Paul Cotter (115-174), Jack Perbix (116-179), Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-N31), Alexander Green (121-HM), Jack Gorniak (123-177) and Mitchell Gibson (124-HM).

Replaced by Cole Fonstad (69-128), Spencer Stastney (70-131), Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Dmitry Zavgorodniy (80-198), Blade Jenkins (82-134), Nikolai Kovalenko (87-171), Adam McCormick (89-UD), Filip Kral (91-149), Libor Zabransky (96-UD), Luka Burzan (99-UD), Amir Miftakhov (100-UD), Toni Utunen (103-130), Kristian Reichel (104-UD), Chase Wouters (106-UD), Michael Callahan (107-142), Ryan Chyzowski (108-UD), Nathan Dunkley (109-UD), Alex Steeves (111-UD), Tyler Tucker (112-200), Brandon Saigeon (113-140), Liam Kirk (115-189), Patrick Giles (117-UD), Dennis Busby (118-145), Matthew Struthers (121-UD) and Egor Sokolov (124-UD).

115 of 155

Missed Jacob Ragnarsson (70-213), Marcus Karlberg (80-167), Seth Barton (81-HM), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Nathan Smith (91-210), Connor Dewar (92-201), Jasper Weatherby (102-156), Lenni Killinen (104-184), Martin Pospisil (105-207), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Jack St. Ivany (112-192), Ivan Prosvetov (114-181), Paul Cotter (115-174), Jack Perbix (116-179), Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-N31), Alexander Green (121-HM), Jack Gorniak (123-177), Mitchell Gibson (124-HM), Miska Kukkonen (125-HM), Angus Crookshank (126-163), Wyatte Wylie (127-HM), Justin Almeida (129-185), Lauri Pajuniemi (132-HM), Samuel Houde (133-HM), Brandon Kruse (135-HM), Akira Schmid (136-204), Hugh McGing (138-HM), Mikael Hakkarainen (139-HM), Yegor Sharangovich (141-HM), Samuel Ersson (143-HM), David Hrenak (144-HM), Danila Zhuravlyov (146-186), Roman Durny (147-HM), Declan Chisholm (150-N31), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151-HM), Magnus Chrona (152-NR), Connor Corcoran (154-N31) and Damien Giroux (155-HM).

Replaced by Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Dmitry Zavgorodniy (80-198), Nikolai Kovalenko (87-171), Adam McCormick (89-UD), Libor Zabransky (96-UD), Luka Burzan (99-UD), Amir Miftakhov (100-UD), Kristian Reichel (104-UD), Chase Wouters (106-UD), Ryan Chyzowski (108-UD), Nathan Dunkley (109-UD), Alex Steeves (111-UD), Tyler Tucker (112-200), Liam Kirk (115-189), Patrick Giles (117-UD), Matthew Struthers (121-UD), Egor Sokolov (124-UD), Nando Eggenberger (125-UD), Kyle Topping (127-UD), Justin Ducharme (128-UD), Adam Samuelsson (129-UD), Samuel Fagemo (130-UD), Lukas Wernblom (131-UD), Kirill Nizhnikov (133-UD), Mathias-Emilio Pettersen (135-167), Anderson MacDonald (140-UD), Xavier Bouchard (141-185), Sean Comrie (142-UD), Eric Florchuk (143-217), Michal Kvasnica (144-UD), Vladislav Kotkov (146-UD), Marcus Westfalt (147-205), Linus Nyman (148-UD), Jacob Tortora (149-UD), Karel Plasek (150-UD), Veini Vehvilainen (151-173), Alexis Gravel (152-162), Kristian Tanus (153-UD), Shamil Shmakov (154-202) and Alexander Zhabreyev (155-UD).

131 of 186

Missed Jacob Ragnarsson (70-213), Seth Barton (81-HM), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Nathan Smith (91-210), Connor Dewar (92-201), Martin Pospisil (105-207), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Jack St. Ivany (112-192), Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-N31), Alexander Green (121-HM), Mitchell Gibson (124-HM), Miska Kukkonen (125-HM), Wyatte Wylie (127-HM), Lauri Pajuniemi (132-HM), Samuel Houde (133-HM), Brandon Kruse (135-HM), Akira Schmid (136-204), Hugh McGing (138-HM), Mikael Hakkarainen (139-HM), Yegor Sharangovich (141-HM), Samuel Ersson (143-HM), David Hrenak (144-HM), Roman Durny (147-HM), Declan Chisholm (150-N31), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151-HM), Magnus Chrona (152-NR), Connor Corcoran (154-N31), Damien Giroux (155-HM), Pontus Holmberg (156-NR), Kevin Mandolese (157-202), David Tendeck (158-N31), Tim Berni (159-HM), Victor Brattstrom (160-HM), Alex Kannok-Leipert (161-N31), Simon Kjellberg (163-NR), Michael Kesselring (164-208), Johan Sodergran (165-191), Jesper Sellgren (166-211), Dawson Barteaux (168-N31), Mathias Laferriere (169-HM), Justin Schutz (170-HM), Mitch Hoelscher (172-N31), Jacob Ingham (175-203), Zachary Emond (176-HM), Liam Gorman (177-NR), Hunter Drew (178-HM), Shawn Boudrias (179-HM), Peter Diliberatore (180-HM), Dustyn McFall (181-NR), John Leonard (182-NR), Cole Koepke (183-NR), Jared Moe (184-HM) and Artyom Manukyan (186-HM).

Replaced by Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Dmitry Zavgorodniy (80-198), Adam McCormick (89-UD), Libor Zabransky (96-UD), Luka Burzan (99-UD), Amir Miftakhov (100-UD), Kristian Reichel (104-UD), Chase Wouters (106-UD), Ryan Chyzowski (108-UD), Nathan Dunkley (109-UD), Alex Steeves (111-UD), Tyler Tucker (112-200), Liam Kirk (115-189), Patrick Giles (117-UD), Matthew Struthers (121-UD), Egor Sokolov (124-UD), Nando Eggenberger (125-UD), Kyle Topping (127-UD), Justin Ducharme (128-UD), Adam Samuelsson (129-UD), Samuel Fagemo (130-UD), Lukas Wernblom (131-UD), Kirill Nizhnikov (133-UD), Anderson MacDonald (140-UD), Sean Comrie (142-UD), Eric Florchuk (143-217), Michal Kvasnica (144-UD), Vladislav Kotkov (146-UD), Marcus Westfalt (147-205), Linus Nyman (148-UD), Jacob Tortora (149-UD), Karel Plasek (150-UD), Kristian Tanus (153-UD), Shamil Shmakov (154-202), Alexander Zhabreyev (155-UD), Einar Emanuelsson (157-UD), Tristen Nielsen (158-UD), Peetro Seppala (159-UD), Santeri Salmela (160-UD), Jack Lagerstrom (161-UD), Danila Galenyuk (162-UD), Billy Moskal (164-UD), Samuel Bucek (165-UD), Filip Lindberg (166-UD), Brodi Stuart (168-UD), Brendan Budy (169-UD), Samuel Harvey (170-UD), Arttu Nevasaari (171-UD), Carl Wassenius (172-UD), Ville Petman (173-UD), Eli Zummack (175-UD), Cole Krygier (178-201), Austin Wong (180-215), Jack DeBoer (182-UD) and Mikhail Bitsadze (183-UD).

154 of 217

Missed Seth Barton (81-HM), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-N31), Alexander Green (121-HM), Mitchell Gibson (124-HM), Miska Kukkonen (125-HM), Wyatte Wylie (127-HM), Lauri Pajuniemi (132-HM), Samuel Houde (133-HM), Brandon Kruse (135-HM), Hugh McGing (138-HM), Mikael Hakkarainen (139-HM), Yegor Sharangovich (141-HM), Samuel Ersson (143-HM), David Hrenak (144-HM), Roman Durny (147-HM), Declan Chisholm (150-N31), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151-HM), Magnus Chrona (152-NR), Connor Corcoran (154-N31), Damien Giroux (155-HM), Pontus Holmberg (156-NR), David Tendeck (158-N31), Tim Berni (159-HM), Victor Brattstrom (160-HM), Alex Kannok-Leipert (161-N31), Simon Kjellberg (163-NR), Dawson Barteaux (168-N31), Mathias Laferriere (169-HM), Justin Schutz (170-HM), Mitch Hoelscher (172-N31), Zachary Emond (176-HM), Liam Gorman (177-NR), Hunter Drew (178-HM), Shawn Boudrias (179-HM), Peter Diliberatore (180-HM), Dustyn McFall (181-NR), John Leonard (182-NR), Cole Koepke (183-NR), Jared Moe (184-HM), Artyom Manukyan (186-HM), William Worge Kreu (187-NR), Jakov Novak (188-HM), Brett Stapley (190-HM), Otto Kivenmaki (191-HM), Matthew Thiessen (192-N31), Josiah Slavin (193-NR), Luke Loheit (194-HM), Patrik Siikanen (195-HM), Christian Krygier (196-HM), Jake Kucharski (197-HM), Jermaine Loewen (199-HM), Eetu Pakkila (203-HM), Trey Fix-Wolansky (204-HM), Santtu Kinnunen (207-NR), Zachary Bouthillier (209-HM), Sam Hentges (210-NR), Semyon Kizimov (211-HM), Milan Kloucek (213-NR) and Ty Taylor (214-HM).

Replaced by Pavel Gogolev (71), Adam McCormick (89), Libor Zabransky (96), Luka Burzan (99), Amir Miftakhov (100), Kristian Reichel (104), Chase Wouters (106), Ryan Chyzowski (108), Nathan Dunkley (109), Alex Steeves (111), Patrick Giles (117), Matthew Struthers (121), Egor Sokolov (124), Nando Eggenberger (125), Kyle Topping (127), Justin Ducharme (128), Adam Samuelsson (129), Samuel Fagemo (130), Lukas Wernblom (131), Kirill Nizhnikov (133), Anderson MacDonald (140), Sean Comrie (142), Michal Kvasnica (144), Vladislav Kotkov (146), Linus Nyman (148), Jacob Tortora (149), Karel Plasek (150), Kristian Tanus (153), Alexander Zhabreyev (155), Einar Emanuelsson (157), Tristen Nielsen (158), Peetro Seppala (159), Santeri Salmela (160), Jack Lagerstrom (161), Danila Galenyuk (162), Billy Moskal (164), Samuel Bucek (165), Filip Lindberg (166), Brodi Stuart (168), Brendan Budy (169), Samuel Harvey (170), Arttu Nevasaari (171), Carl Wassenius (172), Ville Petman (173), Eli Zummack (175), Jack DeBoer (182), Mikhail Bitsadze (183), Cooper Zech (187), Nicolas Guay (188), Keegan Karki (189), Isaac Johnson (190), Alexei Polodyan (193), Jordan Sambrook (195), Nikita Rtishchev (196), Nicolas Mattinen (197), Marc Del Gaizo (198), Montana Onyebuchi (199), Ivan Kosorenkov (205), Nikita Anokhovsky (206), Jerry Turkulainen (209), Vojtech Budik (215), Benjamin Gleason (216) and Anton Malyshev (217).

162 of 248

Eight prospects drafted from my Next 31: Mac Hollowell (118), Declan Chisholm (150), Connor Corcoran (154), David Tendeck (158), Alex Kannok-Leipert (161), Dawson Barteaux (168), Mitch Hoelscher (172) and Matthew Thiessen (192).

205 of 689

51 misses were among my Honourable Mentions: Seth Barton (81), Jesper Eliasson (84), Joel Hofer (107), Demetrios Koumontzis (108), Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117), Mac Hollowell (118), Alexander Green (121), Mitchell Gibson (124), Miska Kukkonen (125), Wyatte Wylie (127), Lauri Pajuniemi (132), Samuel Houde (133), Brandon Kruse (135), Hugh McGing (138), Mikael Hakkarainen (139), Yegor Sharangovich (141), Samuel Ersson (143), David Hrenak (144), Roman Durny (147), Declan Chisholm (150), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151), Connor Corcoran (154), Damien Giroux (155), David Tendeck (158), Tim Berni (159), Victor Brattstrom (160), Alex Kannon-Leipert (161), Dawson Barteaux (168), Mathias Laferriere (169), Justin Schutz (170), Mitchell Hoelscher (172), Zachary Emond (176), Hunter Drew (178), Shawn Boudrias (179), Peter Diliberatore (180), Jared Moe (184), Artyom Manukyan (186), Jakov Novak (188), Brett Stapley (190), Otto Kivenmaki (191), Matthew Thiessen (192), Luke Loheit (194), Patrik Siikanen (195), Christian Krygier (196), Jake Kucharski (197), Jermaine Loewen (199), Eetu Pakkila (203), Trey Fix-Wolansky (204), Zachary Bouthillier (209), Semyon Kizimov (211) and Ty Taylor (214).

12 Not Ranked

Magnus Chrona (152), Pontus Holmberg (156), Simon Kjellberg (163), Liam Gorman (177), Dustyn McFall (181), John Leonard (182), Cole Koepke (183), William Worge Kreu (187), Josiah Slavin (193), Santtu Kinnunen (207), Sam Hentges (210) and Milan Kloucek (213).

Original Mock

7 of 10

Missed Barrett Hayton (5-15), Vitaly Kravtsov (9-13) and Evan Bouchard (11-10).

Replaced by Noah Dobson (7-12), Oliver Wahlstrom (8-11) and Ty Smith (10-17).

15 of 20

Missed Ty Dellandrea (13-29), Grigori Denisenko (15-24), Martin Kaut (16-22), Liam Foudy (18-45) and Jay O’Brien (19-53).

Replaced by Joe Veleno (12-30), Jonatan Berggren (17-33), Jake Wise (18-69), Bode Wilde (19-41) and K’Andre Miller (20-22).

25 of 31

Missed Liam Foudy (18-45), Jay O’Brien (19-53), Filip Johansson (24-33), Jacob Bernard-Docker (26-47), Nicolas Beaudin (27-35) and Alexander Alexeyev (31-34).

Replaced by Jonatan Berggren (17-33), Jake Wise (18-69), Bode Wilde (19-41), Akil Thomas (23-51), Matej Pekar (28-94) and Jared McIsaac (31-36).

51 of 62

Missed Alexander Romanov (38-186), Olof Lindbom (39-126), Ruslan Iskhakov (43-93), Albin Eriksson (44-98), Scott Perunovich (45-63), Martin Fehervary (46-76), Kody Clark (47-118), Sean Durzi (52-119), Axel Andersson (57-103), Gabriel Fortier (59-128) and Olivier Rodrigue (62-78).

Replaced by Jake Wise (18-69), Matej Pekar (28-94), Niklas Nordgren (42-74), Jakub Lauko (46-77), Cole Fonstad (50-128), Jakub Skarek (51-72), Aidan Dudas (52-113), Blake McLaughlin (55-79), Dmitry Zavgorodniy (59-198), Curtis Hall (60-119) and Philipp Kurashev (62-120).

72 of 93

Missed Alexander Romanov (38-186), Olof Lindbom (39-126), Albin Eriksson (44-98), Kody Clark (47-118), Sean Durzi (52-119), Axel Andersson (57-103), Gabriel Fortier (59-128), Justus Annunen (64-117), Tyler Madden (68-110), Jacob Ragnarsson (70-HM), Jordan Harris (71-101), Marcus Karlberg (80-130), Seth Barton (81-195), Riley Stotts (83-105), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Linus Karlsson (87-137), Joey Keane (88-122), Logan Hutsko (89-114), Dmitry Semykin (90-132), Nathan Smith (91-HM) and Connor Dewar (92-201).

Replaced by Matej Pekar (28-94), Cole Fonstad (50-128), Aidan Dudas (52-113), Dmitry Zavgorodniy (59-198), Curtis Hall (60-119), Philipp Kurashev (62-120), Ryan O’Reilly (66-98), Milos Roman (68-122), Nikolai Kovalenko (69-171), Tyler Weiss (70-109), Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Allan McShane (72-97), Simon Johansson (75-148), Spencer Stastney (77-131), Slava Demin (79-99), Toni Utunen (80-130), Blade Jenkins (82-134), Jacob Tortora (83-UD), Xavier Bernard (86-110), Alex Steeves (91-UD) and Egor Sokolov (92-UD).

96 of 124

Missed Alexander Romanov (38-186), Olof Lindbom (39-126), Gabriel Fortier (59-128), Jacob Ragnarsson (70-HM), Marcus Karlberg (80-130), Seth Barton (81-195), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Linus Karlsson (87-137), Dmitry Semykin (90-132), Nathan Smith (91-HM), Connor Dewar (92-201), Adam Mascherin (100-RE), Nico Gross (101-136), Jasper Weatherby (102-210), Jake Pivonka (103-125), Lenni Killinen (104-N31), Martin Pospisil (105-HM), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Jack St. Ivany (112-170), Ivan Prosvetov (114-182), Paul Cotter (115-174), Jack Perbix (116-179), Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-HM), Alex Green (121-HM), Jack Gorniak (123-177) and Mitchell Gibson (124-HM).

Replaced by Cole Fonstad (50-128), Dmitry Zavgorodniy (59-198), Nikolai Kovalenko (69-171), Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Simon Johansson (75-148), Spencer Stastney (77-131), Toni Utunen (80-130), Blade Jenkins (82-134), Jacob Tortora (83-UD), Alex Steeves (91-UD), Egor Sokolov (92-UD), Filip Kral (96-149), Danila Galenyuk (97-UD), Luka Burzan (99-UD), Amir Miftakhov (100-UD), Adam McCormick (102-UD), Linus Nyman (104-UD), Chase Wouters (106-UD), Michael Callahan (107-142), Ryan Chyzowski (108-UD), Nathan Dunkley (109-UD), Libor Zabransky (111-UD), Tyler Tucker (112-200), Brandon Saigeon (113-140), Liam Kirk (115-189), Anton Malyshev (120-UD), Riley Damiani (121-137) and Alexander Zhabreyev (124-UD).

114 of 155

Missed Alexander Romanov (38-186), Jacob Ragnarsson (70-HM), Seth Barton (81-195), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Nathan Smith (91-HM), Connor Dewar (92-201), Adam Mascherin (100-RE), Jasper Weatherby (102-210), Lenni Killinen (104-N31), Martin Pospisil (105-HM), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Jack St. Ivany (112-170), Ivan Prosvetov (114-182), Paul Cotter (115-174), Jack Perbix (116-179), Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-HM), Alex Green (121-HM), Jack Gorniak (123-177), Mitchell Gibson (124-HM), Miska Kukkonen (125-HM), Angus Crookshank (126-N31), Wyatte Wylie (127-HM), Justin Almeida (129-N31), Lauri Pajuniemi (132-HM), Samuel Houde (133-HM), Brandon Kruse (135-NR), Akira Schmid (136-162), Hugh McGing (138-HM), Mikael Hakkarainen (139-HM), Yegor Sharangovich (141-HM), Samuel Ersson (143-HM), David Hrenak (144-HM), Danil Zhuravlyov (146-163), Roman Durny (147-HM), Declan Chisholm (150-N31), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151-N31), Magnus Chrona (152-NR), Connor Corcoran (154-N31) and Damien Giroux (155-HM).

Replaced by Dmitry Zavgorodniy (59-198), Nikolai Kovalenko (69-171), Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Jacob Tortora (83-UD), Alex Steeves (91-UD), Egor Sokolov (92-UD), Danila Galenyuk (97-UD), Luka Burzan (99-UD), Amir Miftakhov (100-UD), Adam McCormick (102-UD), Linus Nyman (104-UD), Chase Wouters (106-UD), Ryan Chyzowski (108-UD), Nathan Dunkley (109-UD), Libor Zabransky (111-UD), Tyler Tucker (112-200), Liam Kirk (115-189), Anton Malyshev (120-UD), Alexander Zhabreyev (124-UD), Kyle Topping (127-UD), Adam Samuelsson (129-UD), Lukas Wernblom (131-UD), Kirill Nizhnikov (133-UD), Mikhail Shalagin (134-UD), Samuel Fagemo (135-UD), Michal Kvasnica (138-UD), Samuel Harvey (139-UD), Ivan Muranov (140-UD), Anderson MacDonald (141-UD), Sean Comrie (142-UD), Samuel Bucek (143-UD), Oliver Okuliar (145-UD), Vladislav Kotkov (146-UD), Marcus Westfalt (147-205), Nando Eggenberger (148-UD), Ondrej Buchtela (150-UD), Veini Vehvilainen (151-173), Alexis Gravel (152-162), Eric Florchuk (153-217), Shamil Shmakov (154-202) and Mikhail Bitsadze (155-UD).

128 of 186

Missed Jacob Ragnarsson (70-HM), Seth Barton (81-195), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Nathan Smith (91-HM), Connor Dewar (92-201), Adam Mascherin (100-RE), Jasper Weatherby (102-210), Lenni Killinen (104-N31), Martin Pospisil (105-HM), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-HM), Alex Green (121-HM), Mitchell Gibson (124-HM), Miska Kukkonen (125-HM), Angus Crookshank (126-N31), Wyatte Wylie (127-HM), Justin Almeida (129-N31), Lauri Pajuniemi (132-HM), Samuel Houde (133-HM), Brandon Kruse (135-NR), Hugh McGing (138-HM), Mikael Hakkarainen (139-HM), Yegor Sharangovich (141-HM), Samuel Ersson (143-HM), David Hrenak (144-HM), Roman Durny (147-HM), Declan Chisholm (150-N31), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151-N31), Magnus Chrona (152-NR), Connor Corcoran (154-N31), Damien Giroux (155-HM), Pontus Holmberg (156-NR), Kevin Mandolese (157-N31), David Tendeck (158-N31), Tim Berni (159-HM), Victor Brattstrom (160-HM), Alex Kannok-Leipert (161-192), Simon Kjellberg (163-NR), Michael Kesselring (164-N31), Johan Sodergran (165-HM), Jesper Sellgren (166-HM), Dawson Barteaux (168-N31), Mathias Laferriere (169-HM), Justin Schutz (170-HM), Mitch Hoelscher (172-N31), Gavin Hain (174-N31), Zachary Emond (176-HM), Liam Gorman (177-NR), Hunter Drew (178-HM), Shawn Boudrias (179-N31), Peter Diliberatore (180-HM), Dustyn McFall (181-NR), John Leonard (182-NR), Cole Koepke (183-NR), Jared Moe (184-HM) and Artyom Manukyan (186-HM).

Replaced by Dmitry Zavgorodniy (59-198), Pavel Gogolev (71-UD), Jacob Tortora (83-UD), Alex Steeves (91-UD), Egor Sokolov (92-UD), Danila Galenyuk (97-UD), Luka Burzan (99-UD), Amir Miftakhov (100-UD), Adam McCormick (102-UD), Linus Nyman (104-UD), Chase Wouters (106-UD), Ryan Chyzowski (108-UD), Nathan Dunkley (109-UD), Libor Zabransky (111-UD), Tyler Tucker (112-200), Liam Kirk (115-189), Anton Malyshev (120-UD), Alexander Zhabreyev (124-UD), Kyle Topping (127-UD), Adam Samuelsson (129-UD), Lukas Wernblom (131-UD), Kirill Nizhnikov (133-UD), Mikhail Shalagin (134-UD), Samuel Fagemo (135-UD), Michal Kvasnica (138-UD), Samuel Harvey (139-UD), Ivan Muranov (140-UD), Anderson MacDonald (141-UD), Sean Comrie (142-UD), Samuel Bucek (143-UD), Oliver Okuliar (145-UD), Vladislav Kotkov (146-UD), Marcus Westfalt (147-205), Nando Eggenberger (148-UD), Ondrej Buchtela (150-UD), Eric Florchuk (153-217), Shamil Shmakov (154-202), Mikhail Bitsadze (155-UD), Patrick Giles (156-UD), Filip Lindberg (159-UD), Christian Lindberg (160-UD), Jack Lagerstrom (161-UD), Zach Solow (164-UD), Ville Petman (166-UD), Tristen Nielsen (167-UD), Brodi Stuart (168-UD), Brendan Budy (169-UD), Arttu Nevasaari (171-UD), Carl Wassenius (172-UD), Nikita Shashkov (173-UD), Eli Zummack (175-UD), Cole Krygier (176-201), Matej Blumel (178-UD), Austin Wong (180-215), Kristian Reichel (181-UD), Georgi Ivanov (183-UD), Max Crozier (184-UD) and Isaac Johnson (185-UD).

142 of 217

Missed Jacob Ragnarsson (70-HM), Jesper Eliasson (84-HM), Nathan Smith (91-HM), Adam Mascherin (100-RE), Lenni Killinen (104-N31), Martin Pospisil (105-HM), Joel Hofer (107-HM), Demetrios Koumontzis (108-HM), Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117-HM), Mac Hollowell (118-HM), Alex Green (121-HM), Mitchell Gibson (124-HM), Miska Kukkonen (125-HM), Angus Crookshank (126-N31), Wyatte Wylie (127-HM), Justin Almeida (129-N31), Lauri Pajuniemi (132-HM), Samuel Houde (133-HM), Brandon Kruse (135-NR), Hugh McGing (138-HM), Mikael Hakkarainen (139-HM), Yegor Sharangovich (141-HM), Samuel Ersson (143-HM), David Hrenak (144-HM), Roman Durny (147-HM), Declan Chisholm (150-N31), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151-N31), Magnus Chrona (152-NR), Connor Corcoran (154-N31), Damien Giroux (155-HM), Pontus Holmberg (156-NR), Kevin Mandolese (157-N31), David Tendeck (158-N31), Tim Berni (159-HM), Victor Brattstrom (160-HM), Simon Kjellberg (163-NR), Michael Kesselring (164-N31), Johan Sodergran (165-HM), Jesper Sellgren (166-HM), Dawson Barteaux (168-N31), Mathias Laferriere (169-HM), Justin Schutz (170-HM), Mitch Hoelscher (172-N31), Gavin Hain (174-N31), Zachary Emond (176-HM), Liam Gorman (177-NR), Hunter Drew (178-HM), Shawn Boudrias (179-N31), Peter Diliberatore (180-HM), Dustyn McFall (181-NR), John Leonard (182-NR), Cole Koepke (183-NR), Jared Moe (184-HM), Artyom Manukyan (186-HM), William Worge Kreu (187-NR), Jakov Novak (188-HM), Brett Stapley (190-HM), Otto Kivenmaki (191-HM), Matthew Thiessen (192-N31), Josiah Slavin (193-NR), Luke Loheit (194-HM), Patrik Siikanen (195-HM), Christian Krygier (196-HM), Jake Kucharski (197-HM), Jermaine Loewen (199-HM), Eetu Pakkila (203-HM), Trey Fix-Wolansky (204-HM), Radim Salda (206-N31), Santtu Kinnunen (207-NR), Zachary Bouthillier (209-HM), Sam Hentges (210-NR), Semyon Kizimov (211-HM), Pavel Shen (212-HM), Milan Kloucek (213-NR) and Ty Taylor (214-HM).

Replaced by Pavel Gogolev (71), Jacob Tortora (83), Alex Steeves (91), Egor Sokolov (92), Danila Galenyuk (97), Luka Burzan (99), Amir Miftakhov (100), Adam McCormick (102), Linus Nyman (104), Chase Wouters (106), Ryan Chyzowski (108), Nathan Dunkley (109), Libor Zabransky (111), Anton Malyshev (120), Alexander Zhabreyev (124), Kyle Topping (127), Adam Samuelsson (129), Lukas Wernblom (131), Kirill Nizhnikov (133), Mikhail Shalagin (134), Samuel Fagemo (135), Michal Kvasnica (138), Samuel Harvey (139), Ivan Muranov (140), Anderson MacDonald (141), Sean Comrie (142), Samuel Bucek (143), Oliver Okuliar (145), Vladislav Kotkov (146), Nando Eggenberger (148), Ondrej Buchtela (150), Mikhail Bitsadze (155), Patrick Giles (156), Filip Lindberg (159), Christian Lindberg (160), Jack Lagerstrom (161), Zach Solow (164), Ville Petman (166), Tristen Nielsen (167), Brodi Stuart (168), Brendan Budy (169), Arttu Nevasaari (171), Carl Wassenius (172), Nikita Shashkov (173), Eli Zummack (175), Matej Blumel (178), Kristian Reichel (181), Georgi Ivanov (183), Max Crozier (184), Isaac Johnson (185), Einar Emanuelsson (187), Matej Svoboda (188), Merrick Rippon (189), Matthew Struthers (190), Peetro Seppala (191), Alexander Polunin (193), Martin Bucko (194), German Grachyov (196), Stephen Dhillon (197), Bryan Lockner (198), Montana Onyebuchi (199), Spencer Meier (200), Jakub Lacka (203), Leif Mattson (204), Adam Klapka (205), Nikita Anokhovsky (206), Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (207), Demid Mansurov (208), Jerry Turkulainen (209), Marcus Bjork (211), Liam Kindree (213), Mark Rubinchik (214), Yegor Zamula (215), Eero Teravainen (216) and Vladislav Sukhachyov (217).

157 of 248

15 prospects drafted from my Next 31: Lenni Killinen (104), Angus Crookshank (126), Justin Almeida (129), Declan Chisholm (150), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151), Connor Corcoran (154), Kevin Mandolese (157), David Tendeck (158), Michael Kesselring (164), Dawson Barteaux (168), Mitch Hoelscher (172), Gavin Hain (174), Shawn Boudrias (179), Matthew Thiessen (192) and Radim Salda (206).

204 of 650

62 misses were among my Honourable Mentions: Missed Jacob Ragnarsson (70), Jesper Eliasson (84), Nathan Smith (91), Adam Mascherin (100), Lenni Killinen (104), Martin Pospisil (105), Joel Hofer (107), Demetrios Koumontzis (108), Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117), Mac Hollowell (118), Alex Green (121), Mitchell Gibson (124), Miska Kukkonen (125), Angus Crookshank (126), Wyatte Wylie (127), Justin Almeida (129), Lauri Pajuniemi (132), Samuel Houde (133), Hugh McGing (138), Mikael Hakkarainen (139), Yegor Sharangovich (141), Samuel Ersson (143), David Hrenak (144), Roman Durny (147), Declan Chisholm (150), Vladislav Yeryomenko (151), Connor Corcoran (154), Damien Giroux (155), Kevin Mandolese (157), David Tendeck (158), Tim Berni (159), Victor Brattstrom (160), Michael Kesselring (164), Johan Sodergran (165), Jesper Sellgren (166), Dawson Barteaux (168), Mathias Laferriere (169), Justin Schutz (170), Mitch Hoelscher (172), Gavin Hain (174), Zachary Emond (176), Hunter Drew (178), Shawn Boudrias (179), Peter Diliberatore (180), Jared Moe (184), Artyom Manukyan (186), Jakov Novak (188), Brett Stapley (190), Otto Kivenmaki (191), Matthew Thiessen (192), Luke Loheit (194), Patrik Siikanen (195), Christian Krygier (196), Jake Kucharski (197), Jermaine Loewen (199), Eetu Pakkila (203), Trey Fix-Wolansky (204), Radim Salda (206-N31), Zachary Bouthillier (209), Semyon Kizimov (211), Pavel Shen (212), and Ty Taylor (214).

13 Not Ranked

Brandon Kruse (135), Magnus Chrona (152), Pontus Holmberg (156), Simon Kjellberg (163), Liam Gorman (177), Dustyn McFall (181), John Leonard (182), Cole Koepke (183), William Worge Kreu (187), Josiah Slavin (193), Santtu Kinnunen (207), Sam Hentges (210) and Milan Kloucek (213).

Mock Swaps

Added (14)

51/100) Adam Mascherin (LW, Canada, Kitchener OHL, unsigned re-entry)

163/126) Angus Crookshank (F, Canada, Langley BCHL)

176/174) Gavin Hain (C, USA, NTDP U18)

181/104) Lenni Killinen (RW, Finland, Blues U20)

185/129) Justin Almeida (C/LW, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL, over-ager)

191/165) Johan Sodergran (C/W, Sweden, Linkoping J20)

194/206) Radim Salda (LHD, Czech Republic, Saint John QMJHL, over-ager)

202/157) Kevin Mandolese (G, Canada, Cape Breton QMJHL)

207/105) Martin Pospisil (RW, Slovakia, Sioux City USHL)

208/164) Michael Kesselring (RHD, USA, Des Moines USHL)

210/91) Nathan Smith (F, USA, Cedar Rapids USHL, over-ager)

211/166) Jesper Sellgren (LHD, Sweden, MODO, over-ager)

213/70) Jacob Ragnarsson (LHD, USA/Sweden, Altmtuna)

214/212) Pavel Shen (C, Russia, Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk KHL, over-ager)

Removed (2)

192/161) Alex Kannok-Leipert (RHD, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

195/81) Seth Barton (RHD, Canada, Trail BCHL, over-ager)

Undrafted from Consensus Mock

63 Total Misses — 154 of 217 (5 of top 100, 27 of top 150)

Third Round

Pavel Gogolev (71)

Adam McCormick (89)

Fourth Round

Libor Zabransky (96)

Luka Burzan (99)

Amir Miftakhov (100)

Kristian Reichel (104)

Chase Wouters (106)

Ryan Chyzowski (108)

Nathan Dunkley (109)

Alex Steeves (111)

Patrick Giles (117)

Matthew Struthers (121)

Egor Sokolov (124)

Fifth Round

Nando Eggenberger (125)

Kyle Topping (127)

Justin Ducharme (128)

Adam Samuelsson (129)

Samuel Fagemo (130)

Lukas Wernblom (131)

Kirill Nizhnikov (133)

Anderson MacDonald (140)

Sean Comrie (142)

Michal Kvasnica (144)

Vladislav Kotkov (146)

Linus Nyman (148)

Jacob Tortora (149)

Karel Plasek (150)

Kristian Tanus (153)

Alexander Zhabreyev (155)

Sixth Round

Einar Emanuelsson (157)

Tristen Nielsen (158)

Peetro Seppala (159)

Santeri Salmela (160)

Jack Lagerstrom (161)

Danila Galenyuk (162)

Billy Moskal (164)

Samuel Bucek (165)

Filip Lindberg (166)

Brodi Stuart (168)

Brendan Budy (169)

Samuel Harvey (170)

Arttu Nevasaari (171)

Carl Wassenius (172)

Ville Petman (173)

Eli Zummack (175)

Jack DeBoer (182)

Mikhail Bitsadze (183)

Seventh Round

Cooper Zech (187)

Nicolas Guay (188)

Keegan Karki (189)

Isaac Johnson (190)

Alexei Polodyan (193)

Jordan Sambrook (195)

Nikita Rtishchev (196)

Nicolas Mattinen (197)

Marc Del Gaizo (198)

Montana Onyebuchi (199)

Ivan Kosorenkov (205)

Nikita Anokhovsky (206)

Jerry Turkulainen (209)

Vojtech Budik (215)

Benjamin Gleason (216)

Anton Malyshev (217)

Replaced By (2 in top 100, 20 in top 150)

Third Round

Seth Barton (81)

Jesper Eliasson (84)

Fourth Round

Joel Hofer (107)

Demetrios Koumontzis (108)

Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117)

Mac Hollowell (118)

Alexander Green (121)

Mitchell Gibson (124)

Fifth Round

Miska Kukkonen (125)

Wyatte Wylie (127)

Lauri Pajuniemi (132)

Samuel Houde (133)

Brandon Kruse (135)

Hugh McGing (138)

Mikael Hakkarainen (139)

Yegor Sharangovich (141)

Samuel Ersson (143)

David Hrenak (144)

Roman Durny (147)

Declan Chisholm (150)

Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)

Magnus Chrona (152)

Connor Corcoran (154)

Damien Giroux (155)

Sixth Round

Pontus Holmberg (156)

David Tendeck (158)

Tim Berni (159)

Victor Brattstrom (160)

Alex Kannon-Leipert (161)

Simon Kjellberg (163)

Dawson Barteaux (168)

Mathias Laferriere (169)

Justin Schutz (170)

Mitchell Hoelscher (172)

Zachary Emond (176)

Liam Gorman (177)

Hunter Drew (178)

Shawn Boudrias (179)

Peter Diliberatore (180)

Dustyn McFall (181)

John Leonard (182)

Cole Koepke (183)

Jared Moe (184)

Artyom Manukyan (186)

Seventh Round

William Worge Kreu (187)

Jakov Novak (188)

Brett Stapley (190)

Otto Kivenmaki (191)

Matthew Thiessen (192)

Josiah Slavin (193)

Luke Loheit (194)

Patrik Siikanen (195)

Christian Krygier (196)

Jacob Kucharski (197)

Jermaine Loewen (199)

Eetu Pakkila (203)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)

Santtu Kinnunen (207)

Zachary Bouthillier (209)

Sam Hentges (210)

Semyon Kizimov (211)

Milan Kloucek (213)

Ty Taylor (214)

Undrafted from Original Mock

75 Total Misses — 142 of 217 (7 of top 100, 31 of top 150)

Third Round

Pavel Gogolev (71)

Jacob Tortora (83)

Alex Steeves (91)

Egor Sokolov (92)

Fourth Round

Danila Galenyuk (97)

Luka Burzan (99)

Amir Miftakhov (100)

Adam McCormick (102)

Linus Nyman (104)

Chase Wouters (106)

Ryan Chyzowski (108)

Nathan Dunkley (109)

Libor Zabransky (111)

Anton Malyshev (120)

Alexander Zhabreyev (124)

Fifth Round

Kyle Topping (127)

Adam Samuelsson (129)

Lukas Wernblom (131)

Kirill Nizhnikov (133)

Mikhail Shalagin (134)

Samuel Fagemo (135)

Michal Kvasnica (138)

Samuel Harvey (139)

Ivan Muranov (140)

Anderson MacDonald (141)

Sean Comrie (142)

Samuel Bucek (143)

Oliver Okuliar (145)

Vladislav Kotkov (146)

Nando Eggenberger (148)

Ondrej Buchtela (150)

Mikhail Bitsadze (155)

Sixth Round

Patrick Giles (156)

Filip Lindberg (159)

Christian Lindberg (160)

Jack Lagerstrom (161)

Zach Solow (164)

Ville Petman (166)

Tristen Nielsen (167)

Brodi Stuart (168)

Brendan Budy (169)

Arttu Nevasaari (171)

Carl Wassenius (172)

Nikita Shashkov (173)

Eli Zummack (175)

Matej Blumel (178)

Kristian Reichel (181)

Georgi Ivanov (183)

Max Crozier (184)

Isaac Johnson (185)

Seventh Round

Einar Emanuelsson (187)

Matej Svoboda (188)

Merrick Rippon (189)

Matthew Struthers (190)

Peetro Seppala (191)

Alexander Polunin (193)

Martin Bucko (194)

German Grachyov (196)

Stephen Dhillon (197)

Bryan Lockner (198)

Montana Onyebuchi (199)

Spencer Meier (200)

Jakub Lacka (203)

Leif Mattson (204)

Adam Klapka (205)

Nikita Anokhovsky (206)

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (207)

Demid Mansurov (208)

Jerry Turkulainen (209)

Marcus Bjork (211)

Liam Kindree (213)

Mark Rubinchik (214)

Yegor Zamula (215)

Eero Teravainen (216)

Vladislav Sukhachyov (217)

Replaced by (4 in top 100, 26 in top 150)

Third Round

Jacob Ragnarsson (70)

Jesper Eliasson (84)

Nathan Smith (91)

Fourth Round

Adam Mascherin (100)

Lenni Killinen (104)

Martin Pospisil (105)

Joel Hofer (107)

Demetrios Koumontzis (108)

Linus Lindstrand Cronholm (117)

Mac Hollowell (118)

Alex Green (121)

Mitchell Gibson (124)

Fifth Round

Miska Kukkonen (125)

Angus Crookshank (126)

Wyatte Wylie (127)

Justin Almeida (129)

Lauri Pajuniemi (132)

Samuel Houde (133)

Brandon Kruse (135)

Hugh McGing (138)

Mikael Hakkarainen (139)

Yegor Sharangovich (141)

Samuel Ersson (143)

David Hrenak (144)

Roman Durny (147)

Declan Chisholm (150)

Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)

Magnus Chrona (152)

Connor Corcoran (154)

Damien Giroux (155)

Sixth Round

Pontus Holmberg (156)

Kevin Mandolese (157)

David Tendeck (158)

Tim Berni (159)

Victor Brattstrom (160)

Simon Kjellberg (163)

Michael Kesselring (164)

Johan Sodergran (165)

Jesper Sellgren (166)

Dawson Barteaux (168)

Mathias Laferriere (169)

Justin Schutz (170)

Mitch Hoelscher (172)

Gavin Hain (174)

Zachary Emond (176)

Liam Gorman (177)

Hunter Drew (178)

Shawn Boudrias (179)

Peter Diliberatore (180)

Dustyn McFall (181)

John Leonard (182)

Cole Koepke (183)

Jared Moe (184)

Artyom Manukyan (186)

Seventh Round

William Worge Kreu (187)

Jakov Novak (188)

Brett Stapley (190)

Otto Kivenmaki (191)

Matthew Thiessen (192)

Josiah Slavin (193)

Luke Loheit (194)

Patrik Siikanen (195)

Christian Krygier (196)

Jake Kucharski (197)

Jermaine Loewen (199)

Eetu Pakkila (203)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)

Radim Salda (206)

Santtu Kinnunen (207)

Zachary Bouthillier (209)

Sam Hentges (210)

Semyon Kizimov (211)

Pavel Shen (212)

Milan Kloucek (213)

Ty Taylor (214)