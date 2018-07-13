2018 NHL Mock Drafts Revisited: Pick-By-Pick Results

It’s always fun to reflect on my NHL mock drafts and break it down by the numbers, but it’s also nice to have a head-to-head comparison with pick-by-pick results over seven rounds.

I provided that for my 2016 mocks and readers really seemed to appreciate it, with some reaching out to say they missed it in 2017 when I only had time to publish one mock.

The good news is both versions are back for 2018, recapping my seventh annual mock draft that published on June 8 as well as my consensus last-minute mock that went live on June 18 — with tweaks based on further research and feedback from scouts, media and fans.

This project wouldn’t have been possible without Brandon Share-Cohen, who kindly shared the code from THW’s Draft Tracker, which he updated throughout draft weekend as one of the unsung heroes for our THW team.

So stick-tap to BSC, as we call him, and here is a legend to help you follow along:

N31 — Next 31, the next 31 names on my draft board that didn’t quite make the cut for my 217 selections.

HM — Honourable Mention, there were 420 and 472 prospects listed for my respective mocks.

RE — Re-Entry, there were 13 unsigned prospects as of June 1 that re-entered the 2018 draft, but I didn’t make room for them in my original mock and rather provided my projected placements.

NR — Not Ranked, there were 13 and 12 prospects drafted in 2018 that didn’t appear in my respective mocks.

Without further ado, let’s see how I fared for 2018 . . .

FIRST ROUND

SECOND ROUND

Pick Team Player Original Mock Consensus Mock 32 Mattias Samuelsson 36 R1, 30 33 Jonatan Berggren R1, 17 R1, 26 34 Serron Noel 38 R1, 19 35 Jesse Ylonen 49 42 36 Jared McIsaac R1, 31 R1, 29 37 Jett Woo 43 33 38 Alex Romanov R6, 186 R4, 101 39 Olof Lindbom R5, 126 R5, 126 40 Ryan McLeod 41 R1, 21 41 Bode Wilde R1, 19 R1, 15 42 Jack Drury 48 58 43 Ruslan Iskhakov R3, 93 R3, 93 44 Albin Eriksson R4, 98 R3, 84 45 Scott Perunovich R3, 63 R3, 63 46 Martin Fehervary R3, 76 R4, 95 47 Kody Clark R4, 118 R4, 119 48 Jonathan Tychonick 37 37 49 Kirill Marchenko 39 39 50 Adam Ginning 57 43 51 Akil Thomas R1, 23 40 52 Sean Durzi R4, 119 R3, 83 (Toronto) 53 Calen Addison 40 36 54 Bo Groulx 54 54 55 Kevin Bahl 61 38 56 Jacob Olofsson 32 R1, 31 57 Axel Andersson R4, 103 R3, 75 58 Filip Hallander 56 52 59 Gabriel Fortier R5, 128 R4, 122 60 David Gustafsson 44 44 61 Ivan Morozov 58 48 62 Olivier Rodrigue R3, 78 R3, 66

THIRD ROUND

Pick Team Player Original Mock Consensus Mock 63 Jack McBain 67 R2, 57 64 Justus Annunen R4, 117 R4, 94 65 Jan Jenik 88 90 66 Cam Hillis 73 R2, 61 67 Alec Regula 85 79 68 Tyler Madden R4, 110 73 69 Jake Wise R1, 18 R2, 32 70 Jacob Ragnarsson HM R7, 213 71 Jordan Harris R4, 101 88 72 Jakub Skarek R2, 51 67 73 Ty Emberson 65 (Arizona) 64 74 Niklas Nordgren R2, 42 R2, 56 75 Oskar Back 84 85 76 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 90 R2, 59 77 Jakub Lauko R2, 46 R2, 46 78 Sampo Ranta 89 R2, 60 79 Blake McLaughlin R2, 55 65 80 Marcus Karlberg R5, 130 R6, 167 81 Seth Barton R7, 195 HM 82 Bulat Shafigullin 87 R4, 120 83 Riley Stotts R4, 105 R4, 105 84 Jesper Eliasson HM HM 85 Lukas Dostal 81 R4, 98 86 Alexander Khovanov 64 R2, 53 87 Linus Karlsson R5, 137 R5, 137 88 Joey Keane R4, 122 R4, 110 89 Logan Hutsko R4, 114 R4, 114 90 Dmitry Semykin R5, 132 R5, 132 91 Nathan Smith HM R7, 210 92 Connor Dewar R7, 201 R7, 201 93 Riley Sutter 74 72

FOURTH ROUND

Pick Team Player Original Mock Consensus Mock 94 Matej Pekar R1, 28 R3, 81 95 Johnny Gruden 94 R3, 74 96 Luke Henman 116 116 97 Allan McShane R3, 72 R2, 50 98 Ryan O’Reilly R3, 66 102 99 Slava Demin R3, 79 R3, 78 100 Adam Mascherin RE (70-120) R2, 51 101 Nico Gross R5, 136 R5, 145 102 Jasper Weatherby R7, 210 R6, 156 103 Jake Pivonka R5, 125 R5, 139 104 Lenni Killinen N31 R6, 184 105 Martin Pospisil HM R7, 207 106 Curtis Douglas 95 97 107 Joel Hofer HM HM 108 Demetrios Koumontzis HM HM 109 Tyler Weiss R3, 70 R3, 86 110 Xavier Bernard R3, 86 R3, 92 111 Jachym Kondelik 123 123 112 Jack St. Ivany R6, 170 R7, 192 113 Aidan Dudas R2, 52 R3, 76 114 Ivan Prosvetov R6, 182 R6, 181 115 Paul Cotter R6, 174 R6, 174 116 Jack Perbix R6, 179 R6, 179 117 Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm HM HM 118 Mac Hollowell HM N31 119 Curtis Hall R2, 60 R3, 77 (Boston) 120 Philipp Kurashev R2, 62 R2, 62 121 Alex Green HM HM 122 Milos Roman R3, 68 R3, 68 123 Jack Gorniak R6, 177 R6, 177 124 Mitchell Gibson HM HM

FIFTH ROUND

Pick Team Player Original Mock Consensus Mock 125 Miska Kukkonen HM HM 126 Angus Crookshank N31 R6, 163 127 Wyatte Wylie HM HM 128 Cole Fonstad R2, 50 R3, 69 129 Justin Almeida N31 R6, 185 130 Toni Utunen R3, 80 R4, 103 131 Spencer Stastney R3, 77 R3, 70 132 Lauri Pajuniemi HM HM 133 Samuel Houde HM HM 134 Blade Jenkins R3, 82 R3, 82 135 Brandon Kruse NR HM 136 Akira Schmid R6, 162 R7, 204 137 Riley Damiani R4, 121 138 138 Hugh McGing HM HM 139 Mikael Hakkarainen HM HM 140 Brandon Saigeon R4, 113 R4, 113 141 Yegor Sharangovich HM HM 142 Michael Callahan R4, 107 R4, 107 143 Samuel Ersson HM HM 144 David Hrenak HM HM 145 Dennis Busby 149 R4, 118 146 Danil Zhuravlyov R6, 163 R6, 186 147 Roman Durny HM HM 148 Simon Johansson R3, 75 134 149 Filip Kral R4, 96 R3, 91 150 Declan Chisholm N31 N31 151 Vladislav Yeryomenko N31 HM 152 Magnus Chrona NR NR 153 Giovanni Vallati 144 136 154 Connor Corcoran N31 N31 155 Damien Giroux HM HM

SIXTH ROUND

Pick Team Player Original Mock Consensus Mock 156 Pontus Holmberg NR NR 157 Kevin Mandolese N31 R7, 202 158 David Tendeck N31 N31 159 Tim Berni HM HM 160 Victor Brattstrom HM HM 161 Alex Kannok-Leipert R7, 192 N31 162 Alexis Gravel R5, 152 R5, 152 163 Simon Kjellberg NR NR 164 Michael Kesselring N31 R7, 208 165 Johan Sodergran HM R7, 191 166 Jesper Sellgren HM R7, 211 167 Mathias-Emilio Pettersen 158 R5, 135 168 Dawson Barteaux N31 N31 169 Mathias Laferriere HM HM 170 Justin Schutz HM HM 171 Nikolai Kovalenko R3, 69 R3, 87 172 Mitch Hoelscher N31 N31 173 Veini Vehvilainen R5, 151 R5, 151 174 Gavin Hain N31 176 175 Jacob Ingham 165 (Los Angeles) R7, 203 176 Zachary Emond HM HM 177 Liam Gorman NR NR 178 Hunter Drew HM HM 179 Shawn Boudrias N31 HM 180 Peter Diliberatore HM HM 181 Dustyn McFall NR NR 182 John Leonard NR NR 183 Cole Koepke NR NR 184 Jared Moe HM HM 185 Xavier Bouchard 157 R5, 141 186 Artyom Manukyan HM HM

SEVENTH ROUND

Pick Team Player Original Mock Consensus Mock 187 William Worge Kreu NR NR 188 Jakov Novak HM HM 189 Liam Kirk R4, 115 R4, 115 190 Brett Stapley HM HM 191 Otto Kivenmaki HM HM 192 Matthew Thiessen N31 N31 193 Josiah Slavin NR NR 194 Luke Loheit HM HM 195 Patrik Siikanen HM HM 196 Christian Krygier HM HM 197 Jake Kucharski HM HM 198 Dmitry Zavgorodniy R2, 59 R3, 80 199 Jermaine Loewen HM HM 200 Tyler Tucker R4, 112 R4, 112 201 Cole Krygier R6, 176 R6, 178 202 Shamil Shmakov R5, 154 R5, 154 203 Eetu Pakkila HM HM 204 Trey Fix-Wolansky HM HM 205 Marcus Westfalt R5, 147 R5, 147 206 Radim Salda N31 194 207 Santtu Kinnunen NR NR 208 Jordan Kooy 202 200 209 Zachary Bouthillier HM HM 210 Sam Hentges NR NR 211 Semyon Kizimov HM HM 212 Pavel Shen HM 214 213 Milan Kloucek NR NR 214 Ty Taylor HM HM 215 Austin Wong R6, 180 R6, 180 216 Riley Hughes 212 212 217 Eric Florchuk R5, 153 R5, 143

Undrafted from Consensus Mock

63 Total Misses — 154 of 217 (5 of top 100, 27 of top 150)

Third Round

Pavel Gogolev (71)

Adam McCormick (89)

Fourth Round

Libor Zabransky (96)

Luka Burzan (99)

Amir Miftakhov (100)

Kristian Reichel (104)

Chase Wouters (106)

Ryan Chyzowski (108)

Nathan Dunkley (109)

Alex Steeves (111)

Patrick Giles (117)

Matthew Struthers (121)

Egor Sokolov (124)

Fifth Round

Nando Eggenberger (125)

Kyle Topping (127)

Justin Ducharme (128)

Adam Samuelsson (129)

Samuel Fagemo (130)

Lukas Wernblom (131)

Kirill Nizhnikov (133)

Anderson MacDonald (140)

Sean Comrie (142)

Michal Kvasnica (144)

Vladislav Kotkov (146)

Linus Nyman (148)

Jacob Tortora (149)

Karel Plasek (150)

Kristian Tanus (153)

Alexander Zhabreyev (155)

Sixth Round

Einar Emanuelsson (157)

Tristen Nielsen (158)

Peetro Seppala (159)

Santeri Salmela (160)

Jack Lagerstrom (161)

Danila Galenyuk (162)

Billy Moskal (164)

Samuel Bucek (165)

Filip Lindberg (166)

Brodi Stuart (168)

Brendan Budy (169)

Samuel Harvey (170)

Arttu Nevasaari (171)

Carl Wassenius (172)

Ville Petman (173)

Eli Zummack (175)

Jack DeBoer (182)

Mikhail Bitsadze (183)

Seventh Round

Cooper Zech (187)

Nicolas Guay (188)

Keegan Karki (189)

Isaac Johnson (190)

Alexei Polodyan (193)

Jordan Sambrook (195)

Nikita Rtishchev (196)

Nicolas Mattinen (197)

Marc Del Gaizo (198)

Montana Onyebuchi (199)

Ivan Kosorenkov (205)

Nikita Anokhovsky (206)

Jerry Turkulainen (209)

Vojtech Budik (215)

Benjamin Gleason (216)

Anton Malyshev (217)

Replaced By (2 in top 100, 20 in top 150)

Third Round

Seth Barton (81)

Jesper Eliasson (84)

Fourth Round

Joel Hofer (107)

Demetrios Koumontzis (108)

Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117)

Mac Hollowell (118)

Alex Green (121)

Mitchell Gibson (124)

Fifth Round

Miska Kukkonen (125)

Wyatte Wylie (127)

Lauri Pajuniemi (132)

Samuel Houde (133)

Brandon Kruse (135)

Hugh McGing (138)

Mikael Hakkarainen (139)

Yegor Sharangovich (141)

Samuel Ersson (143)

David Hrenak (144)

Roman Durny (147)

Declan Chisholm (150)

Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)

Magnus Chrona (152)

Connor Corcoran (154)

Damien Giroux (155)

Sixth Round

Pontus Holmberg (156)

David Tendeck (158)

Tim Berni (159)

Victor Brattstrom (160)

Alex Kannon-Leipert (161)

Simon Kjellberg (163)

Dawson Barteaux (168)

Mathias Laferriere (169)

Justin Schutz (170)

Mitch Hoelscher (172)

Zachary Emond (176)

Liam Gorman (177)

Hunter Drew (178)

Shawn Boudrias (179)

Peter Diliberatore (180)

Dustyn McFall (181)

John Leonard (182)

Cole Koepke (183)

Jared Moe (184)

Artyom Manukyan (186)

Seventh Round

William Worge Kreu (187)

Jakov Novak (188)

Brett Stapley (190)

Otto Kivenmaki (191)

Matthew Thiessen (192)

Josiah Slavin (193)

Luke Loheit (194)

Patrik Siikanen (195)

Christian Krygier (196)

Jake Kucharski (197)

Jermaine Loewen (199)

Eetu Pakkila (203)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)

Santtu Kinnunen (207)

Zachary Bouthillier (209)

Sam Hentges (210)

Semyon Kizimov (211)

Milan Kloucek (213)

Ty Taylor (214)

Undrafted from Original Mock

75 Total Misses — 142 of 217 (7 of top 100, 31 of top 150)

Third Round

Pavel Gogolev (71)

Jacob Tortora (83)

Alex Steeves (91)

Egor Sokolov (92)

Fourth Round

Danila Galenyuk (97)

Luka Burzan (99)

Amir Miftakhov (100)

Adam McCormick (102)

Linus Nyman (104)

Chase Wouters (106)

Ryan Chyzowski (108)

Nathan Dunkley (109)

Libor Zabransky (111)

Anton Malyshev (120)

Alexander Zhabreyev (124)

Fifth Round

Kyle Topping (127)

Adam Samuelsson (129)

Lukas Wernblom (131)

Kirill Nizhnikov (133)

Mikhail Shalagin (134)

Samuel Fagemo (135)

Michal Kvasnica (138)

Samuel Harvey (139)

Ivan Muranov (140)

Anderson MacDonald (141)

Sean Comrie (142)

Samuel Bucek (143)

Oliver Okuliar (145)

Vladislav Kotkov (146)

Nando Eggenberger (148)

Ondrej Buchtela (150)

Mikhail Bitsadze (155)

Sixth Round

Patrick Giles (156)

Filip Lindberg (159)

Christian Lindberg (160)

Jack Lagerstrom (161)

Zach Solow (164)

Ville Petman (166)

Tristen Nielsen (167)

Brodi Stuart (168)

Brendan Budy (169)

Arttu Nevasaari (171)

Carl Wassenius (172)

Nikita Shashkov (173)

Eli Zummack (175)

Matej Blumel (178)

Kristian Reichel (181)

Georgi Ivanov (183)

Max Crozier (184)

Isaac Johnson (185)

Seventh Round

Einar Emanuelsson (187)

Matej Svoboda (188)

Merrick Rippon (189)

Matthew Struthers (190)

Peetro Seppala (191)

Alexander Polunin (193)

Martin Bucko (194)

German Grachyov (196)

Stephen Dhillon (197)

Bryan Lockner (198)

Montana Onyebuchi (199)

Spencer Meier (200)

Jakub Lacka (203)

Leif Mattson (204)

Adam Klapka (205)

Nikita Anokhovsky (206)

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (207)

Demid Mansurov (208)

Jerry Turkulainen (209)

Marcus Bjork (211)

Liam Kindree (213)

Mark Rubinchik (214)

Yegor Zamula (215)

Eero Teravainen (216)

Vladislav Sukhachyov (217)

Replaced by (4 in top 100, 26 in top 150)

Third Round

Jacob Ragnarsson (70)

Jesper Eliasson (84)

Nathan Smith (91)

Fourth Round

Adam Mascherin (100)

Lenni Killinen (104)

Martin Pospisil (105)

Joel Hofer (107)

Demetrios Koumontzis (108)

Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117)

Mac Hollowell (118)

Alex Green (121)

Mitchell Gibson (124)

Fifth Round

Miska Kukkonen (125)

Angus Crookshank (126)

Wyatte Wylie (127)

Justin Almeida (129)

Lauri Pajuniemi (132)

Samuel Houde (133)

Brandon Kruse (135)

Hugh McGing (138)

Mikael Hakkarainen (139)

Yegor Sharangovich (141)

Samuel Ersson (143)

David Hrenak (144)

Roman Durny (147)

Declan Chisholm (150)

Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)

Magnus Chrona (152)

Connor Corcoran (154)

Damien Giroux (155)

Sixth Round

Pontus Holmberg (156)

Kevin Mandolese (157)

David Tendeck (158)

Tim Berni (159)

Victor Brattstrom (160)

Simon Kjellberg (163)

Michael Kesselring (164)

Johan Sodergran (165)

Jesper Sellgren (166)

Dawson Barteaux (168)

Mathias Laferriere (169)

Justin Schutz (170)

Mitch Hoelscher (172)

Gavin Hain (174)

Zachary Emond (176)

Liam Gorman (177)

Hunter Drew (178)

Shawn Boudrias (179)

Peter Diliberatore (180)

Dustyn McFall (181)

John Leonard (182)

Cole Koepke (183)

Jared Moe (184)

Artyom Manukyan (186)

Seventh Round

William Worge Kreu (187)

Jakov Novak (188)

Brett Stapley (190)

Otto Kivenmaki (191)

Matthew Thiessen (192)

Josiah Slavin (193)

Luke Loheit (194)

Patrik Siikanen (195)

Christian Krygier (196)

Jake Kucharski (197)

Jermaine Loewen (199)

Eetu Pakkila (203)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)

Radim Salda (206)

Santtu Kinnunen (207)

Zachary Bouthillier (209)

Sam Hentges (210)

Semyon Kizimov (211)

Pavel Shen (212)

Milan Kloucek (213)

Ty Taylor (214)