2018 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

The 2018 NHL Draft is finally here. With a busy day already underway, it’s only right that we provide you with a single place to keep updated on all of the picks that take place on Friday night. The list will also include links attached to each drafted players’ name that will allow for a more in-depth look at the prospect.
While the consensus No. 1 pick is known, the biggest questions focus on who will be picked and where starting with Carolina’s second-overall selection and beyond. With many trades still possible, the first-round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas should be action-packed from start to finish
[RELATED: 2018 NHL Draft Guide]
Behold the NHL Draft Live Tracker. This tracker will be updated as picks are made in the first round and will be updated at the end of each subsequent round for rounds two through seven. So, bookmark this page and be sure to check back all night long as the picks come rolling in.
Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the event
ROUND 1
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Drafted From
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
ROUND 2
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Former Team
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49
|50
|51
|52
|53
|54
|55
|56
|57
|58
|59
|60
|61
|62
ROUND 3
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Former Team
|63
|64
|65
|66
|67
|68
|69
|70
|71
|72
|73
|74
|75
|76
|77
|78
|79
|80
|81
|82
|83
|84
|85
|86
|87
|88
|89
|90
|91
|92
|93
ROUND 4
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Former Team
|94
|95
|96
|97
|98
|99
|100
|101
|102
|103
|104
|105
|106
|107
|108
|109
|110
|111
|112
|113
|114
|115
|116
|117
|118
|119
|120
|121
|122
|123
|124
ROUND 5
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Former Team
|125
|126
|127
|128
|129
|130
|131
|132
|133
|134
|135
|136
|137
|138
|139
|140
|141
|142
|143
|144
|145
|146
|147
|148
|149
|150
|151
|152
|153
|154
|155
ROUND 6
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Former Team
|156
|157
|158
|159
|160
|161
|162
|163
|164
|165
|166
|167
|168
|169
|170
|171
|172
|173
|174
|175
|176
|177
|178
|179
|180
|181
|182
|183
|184
|185
|186
ROUND 7
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Former Team
|187
|188
|189
|190
|191
|192
|193
|194
|195
|196
|197
|198
|199
|200
|201
|202
|203
|204
|205
|206
|207
|208
|209
|210
|211
|212
|213
|214
|215
|216
|217