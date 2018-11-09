2019 NHL Draft Consensus Rankings – Early Season

Early Season 2019 Edition

The 2018-19 season began in September for many prospects and is now well into its third month. Most entities which rank prospects for the National Hockey League entry draft have released their first (or second) public rankings. As a result, it’s time for the early season 2019 NHL Draft Consensus Rankings, averaging out the variation in the major rankings to produce a single semi-definitive ordering of prospects.

Here’s the projected consensus first round (the top 31 ranked players) according to the major rankers.

Included Rankings

We’ve included seven major rankings.

Notes on the Top 31

The positional breakdown of the Top 31 is:

1 goaltender

11 defensemen

19 forwards (12 centers, 7 wingers)

The league breakdown of the Top 31 is:

8 USHL (all from U.S. National Development Program)

8 Western Hockey League (all domestic)

4 Ontario Hockey League (2 domestic, 2 imports)

3 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (2 domestic, 1 import)

2 SM-Liiga (Finland)

1 Minor Hockey League (Russia)

1 HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden)

1 British Columbia Hockey League (junior A)

1 Swedish Hockey League

1 SuperElit (Sweden)

1 Deutch Extraliga (Germany)

There’s consensus at the top half of the first round: the top 16 players ranked were listed in the first round of all seven aggregated rankings. Beyond that, things spread out considerably between the rankings. Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko and Dylan Cozens appear to be the early kings of this class, but things can easily change as the season wears on.

Consensus Rankings