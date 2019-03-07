2019 NHL Draft: Forbes’ Top 155 for March

We’re roughly three months away from the NHL Entry Draft now and outside the unanimous top two picks, the draft seems like it could be wide open. On top of that, getting past the first 31 picks, the talent pool seems to be quite interchangeable depending on what teams are looking for.

From my preseason rankings to January’s top 124 prospects, there were a number of major climbers when it came to the top 20 picks. Philip Broberg jumped 53 spots to 20 and London Knights’ forward Connor McMichael hopped into the top 36.

This time around, both Broberg and McMichael were on the move again, with a number of other players rising and falling in the overall ranks. Add that to the handful of players making their debut on this month’s rankings and March’s top 155 will surely have a few surprises for you.

While my rankings are just one of many out there for you to compare (including some from fellow THW writers Ryan Pike and Larry Fisher), I’d like to quickly remind you that I haven’t had the opportunity to watch each of these players play live. Being from southwestern Ontario – I am relying on the few opportunities I have had as well as video and other input in making up this month’s draft rankings for THW.

March Rankings – Top 155

No. Player Pos. 2018-19 Primary Team

Rank on Top 124 1 Jack Hughes C U.S. National Development Team (USHL) 1 (-) 2 Kaapo Kakko RW TPS (Liiga) 2 (-) 3 Vasili Podkolzin RW SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL) 5 (+2) 4 Dylan Cozens C/RW Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) 4 (-) 5 Bowen Byram D Vancouver Giants (WHL) 3 (-2) 6 Kirby Dach C Saskatoon Blades (WHL) 6 (-) 7 Trevor Zegras C U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 7 (-) 8 Matthew Boldy LW U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 8 (-) 9 Peyton Krebs LW Kootenay Ice (WHL) 10 (+1) 10 Alex Turcotte C U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 9 (-1) 11 Philip Broberg D AIK (Allsvenskan) 20 (+9) 12 Raphael Lavoie C/RW Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) 12 (-) 13 Ryan Suzuki C Barrie Colts (OHL) 11 (-2) 14 Victor Soderstrom D Brynäs IF (SHL) 14 (-) 15 Cam York D U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 16 (+1) 16 Cole Caufield C/RW U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 15 (-1) 17 Alex Newhook C Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) 13 (-4) 18 Matthew Robertson D Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) 17 (-1) 19 Arthur Kaliyev LW Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) 18 (-1) 20 Moritz Seider D Adler Mannheim (DEL) 21 (+1) 21 Jakob Pelletier LW Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) 19 (-2) 22 Connor McMichael C London Knights (OHL) 36 (+14) 23 Spencer Knight G U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 29 (+6) 24 Alex Vlasic D U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 28 (+4) 25 Nolan Foote LW Kelowna Rockets (WHL) 24 (-1) 26 Anttoni Honka D JYP (Liiga) 22 (-4) 27 Tobias Bjornfot D Djurgårdens IF (SHL) 27 (-) 28 Bobby Brink RW Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) 37 (+9) 29 Nils Höglander LW Rögle BK (SHL) 26 (-3) 30 Samuel Poulin LW Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL) 31 (+1) 31 Mikko Kokkonen D Jukurit (Liiga) 23 (-8) 32 Thomas Harley D Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) 49 (+17) 33 Kaedan Korczak D Kelowna Rockets (WHL) 33 (-) 34 John Beecher C U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 30 (-4) 35 Albin Grewe C/RW Djurgårdens IF (SHL) 25 (-10) 36 Ville Heinola D Lukko (Liiga) 40 (+4) 37 Pavel Dorofeyev LW/RW Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) 39 (+2) 38 Lassi Thomson D Kelowna Rockets (WHL) 34 (-4) 39 Simon Holmström RW HV71 J20 (SuperElit) 32 (-7) 40 Nicholas Robertson C/LW Peterborough Petes (OHL) 46 (+6) 41 Ryan Johnson D Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) 54 (+13) 42 Ilya Nikolayev F Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 48 (+6) 43 Phillip Tomasino C Niagara IceDogs (OHL) 57 (+14) 44 Egor Afanasyev F Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) 58 (+14) 45 Robert Mastrosimone C Chicago Steel (USHL) 38 (-7) 46 Nathan Légaré RW Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL) 56 (+10) 47 Yegor Spiridonov LW Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) 35 (-12) 48 Marshall Warren D U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 43 (-5) 49 Maxim Cajkovic RW/LW Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) 44 (-5) 50 Billy Constantinou D Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) 64 (+14) 51 Michal Teply LW Bili Tygri Liberec (Czech) 50 (-1) 52 Daniil Gutik LW Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 41 (-11) 53 Jamieson Rees C Sarnia Sting (OHL) 60 (+7) 54 Vladislav Kolyachonok D Flint Firebirds (OHL) 85 (+31) 55 Valentin Nussbaumer C/W Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) 42 (-13) 56 Marcus Kallionkieli F Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) 67 (+9) 57 Matvei Guskov C London Knights (OHL) 61 (+4) 58 Drew Helleson D U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 45 (-13) 59 Artemi Knyazev D Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) 47 (-12) 60 John Farinacci C U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 63 (+3) 61 Vladislav Firstov F Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) 76 (+15) 62 Patrik Puistola LW Tappara U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) 73 (+11) 63 Martin Hugo Has D Tappara U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) 55 (-8) 64 Ryder Donovan C Duluth East High (USHS-MN) 69 (+5) 65 Sasha Mutala RW Tri-City Americans (WHL) 53 (-12) 66 Oleg Zaitsev C Red Deer Rebels (WHL) 51 (-15) 67 Massimo Rizzo C/LW Penticton Vees (BCHL) 71 (+4) 68 Henri Nikkanen C Jukurit (Liiga) 59 (-9) 69 Vojtech Strondala C HC Kometa Brno (Czech) 52 (-17) 70 Leevi Aaltonen LW KalPa (Liiga) 65 (-5) 71 Harrison Blaisdell F Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL) 68 (-3) 72 Hunter Jones G Peterborough Petes (OHL) 101 (+29) 73 Henry Thrun D U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 72 (-1) 74 Colten Ellis G Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) 77 (+3) 75 Nikita Alexandrov C Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) 62 (-13) 76 Luke Toporowski LW Spokane Chiefs (WHL) 66 (-10) 77 Dillon Hamaliuk LW Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) 83 (+6) 78 Judd Caulfield F U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 75 (-3) 79 Josh Williams RW Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) 70 (-9) 80 Graeme Clarke RW Ottawa 67’s (OHL) 87 (+7) 81 Dmitri Sheshin F Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) 80 (-1) 82 Mads Søgaard G Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) 94 (+12) 83 Michael Vukojevic D Kitchener Rangers (OHL) 79 (-4) 84 Dustin Wolf G Everett Silvertips (WHL) 82 (-2) 85 Case McCarthy D U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 78 (-7) 86 Matias Maccelli LW Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) 81 (-5) 87 Nikola Pasic C/LW Linköping HC J20 (SuperElit) 90 (+3) 88 Jordan Spence D Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) 104 (+16) 89 Shane Pinto F Lincoln Stars (USHL) 113 (+24) 90 Antti Saarela LW/RW Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) 86 (-4) 91 Blake Murray C Sudbury Wolves (OHL) 74 (-17) 92 Semyon Chistyakov D Tolpar Ufa (MHL) 91 (-1) 93 Kim Nousiainen D KalPa U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) 93 (-) 94 Hugo Alnfeldt G HV71 J20 (SuperElit) 84 (-10) 95 Reece Newkirk C Portland Winterhawks (WHL) 103 (+8) 96 Karl Henriksson C Frölunda HC J20 (SuperElit) 98 (+2) 97 Brett Leason C Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) NR 98 Alex Campbell C Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) 110 (+12) 99 Marcel Barinka C Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) 88 (-11) 100 Mikhail Abramov C/RW Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL) 99 (-1) 101 Roman Bychkov D Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 115 (+14) 102 Egor Serdyuk RW Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL) 112 (+10) 103 Taylor Gauthier G Prince George Cougars (WHL) 92 (-11) 104 Ben Brinkman D University of Minnesota (NCAA) 89 (-15) 105 Nikita Okhotyuk D Ottawa 67’s (OHL) 109 (+4) 106 Isaiah Saville G Tri-City Storm (USHL) 122 (+16) 107 Xavier Simoneau C Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) 108 (+1) 108 Kalle Loponen D Kärpät U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) 100 (-8) 109 Trevor Janicke RW Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL) 105 (-4) 110 Yaroslav Likhachyov RW Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL) 97 (-13) 111 Trent Miner G Vancouver Giants (WHL) 116 (+5) 112 Ilya Mironov D Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 95 (-17) 113 Alex Beaucage RW/LW Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL) 107 (-6) 114 Cole Moberg D/F Prince George Cougars (WHL) 117 (+3) 115 Simon Lundmark D Linköping HC J20 (SuperElit) 96 (-19) 116 Ethan Keppen LW Flint Firebirds (OHL) NR 117 Daniil Misyul D Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 120 (+3) 118 Nolan Maier G Saskatoon Blades (WHL) 106 (-12) 119 Braden Doyle D Lawrence Academy (USHS-Prep) NR 120 Arvid Costmar C Linköping HC J20 (SuperElit) 119 (-1) 121 Xavier Parent LW Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) 102 (-19) 122 Owen Lindmark F U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) NR 123 Michael Gildon F U.S. National U18 Team (USDP) 111 (-12) 124 Aku Räty F Kärpät U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) 124 (-) 125 Maxim Denezhkin C Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NR 126 Iivari Rasanen D Tappara U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) NR 127 Alexei Tsyplakov F SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL) NR 128 Mike Koster D Tri-City Storm (USHL) NR 129 Konsta Hirvonen C/W HIFK U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) NR 130 Albert Johansson D Färjestad BK J20 (SuperElit) NR 131 Danil Antropov RW Oshawa Generals (OHL) 114 (-17) 132 Daniel D’Amico LW Windsor Spitfires (OHL) NR 133 Jake Lee D Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) NR 134 Ondrej Psenicka F HC Sparta Praha U19 (Czech U19) NR 135 Matias Mäntykivi F SaiPa U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) NR 136 Vadim Antipin D Stalnye List Magnitogorsk (MHL) NR 137 Alexander Gordin F SKA-Varyagi im Morozova (MHL) NR 138 Lev Starikov D Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) 118 (-20) 139 Kyen Sopa RW Niagara IceDogs (OHL) NR 140 Travis Treloar C Chicago Steel (USHL) NR 141 Layton Ahac D Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL) NR 142 Vladislav Mikhailov C MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) NR 143 Simon Jellus C/LW Luleå HF J20 (SuperElit) NR 144 David Karlstrom C/RW AIK J20 (SuperElit) NR 145 Grayson Ladd D Windsor Spitfires (OHL) NR 146 Grant Silianoff F Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) 121 (-25) 147 Landon Langenbrunner C Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) NR 148 Martin Lang LW Kamloops Blazers (WHL) NR 149 Samuel Hlavaj G Lincoln Stars (USHL) NR 150 Mikko Petman RW Lukko (Liiga) NR 151 Kirill Slepets RW Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) NR 152 Yegor Chinakhov F Omskie Yastreby (MHL) NR 153 Gianni Fairbrother D Everett Silvertips (WHL) NR 154 Keean Washkurak C Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) NR 155 Aarne Intonen F TPS U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga) NR

There are still a couple of months before teams will make their selections, which means plenty of time for players to climb the list or find themselves on the outside looking in. Either way, expect changes next month when we re-rank the NHL Draft prospects.

With that in mind, here’s a few final notes on this month’s top 155 prospects for the upcoming draft.

Post-Ranking Quick Hits

Looking back on the list, here are a few things worth taking note of.

While Broberg and McMichael both made significant jumps again this month – including McMichael’s climb into the first round of the draft – the biggest jump of any player in the Top 155 goes to Flint Firebirds’ defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok who jumped 31 spots from January to 54th. Kolyachonok has four goals and 26 points in 47 games this season for the Firebirds.

Grant Silianoff is the biggest slider in this month’s rankings. He dropped 25 spots to 141st overall. That said, he’s still having a good season for the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders where he has 33 points in 41 games. Silianoff is committed to the University of Notre Dame for the 2019-20 season.

As always, I look forward to your thoughts on this month’s rankings. Are there players missing from this list – or some that maybe shouldn’t be on it in your opinion? Be sure to leave your thoughts by commenting below or via email at andrew@thehockeywriters.com.