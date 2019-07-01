2019 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Monday, July 1, NHL teams will be allowed to official signs free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2019-20 seasons and beyond. When all of that happens, THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout the day as the signings are made official.
Below is a complete list of free agents signing throughout the free agency period. For more information on a particular signing, click the name of the player and you will be redirected to a news release of the signing once they are completed and available.
*All deals listed here that are contingent upon the official opening of Free Agency are based on reputable sources.
Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the day.
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Position
|NHL Contract
|July 1
|Garnet Hathaway
|F
|4 Years/$6 Million
|July 1
|Cam Talbot
|G
|1 Year/$2.75 Million
|July 1
|Timo Meier
|F
|4 Years/$24 Million
|July 1
|Brandon Tanev
|F
|6 Years/$21 Million
|July 1
|John Gilmour
|D
|1 Year/$700k
|July 1
|Tyler Myers
|D
|5 Years/$30 Million
|July 1
|Noel Acciari
|F
|3 Years/$5 Million
|July 1
|Connor Clifton
|D
|3 Years/$3 Million
|July 1
|Keith Kinkaid
|G
|1 Year/?
|July 1
|Kyle Criscuolo
|F
|2 Year/$1.4 Million
|July 1
|Patrik Nemeth
|D
|2 Years/?
|July 1
|Jodie Benn
|D
|2 Years/$4 Million
|July 1
|Cody Ceci
|D
|1 Year/$4.5 Million
|July 1
|Markus Granlund
|F
|1 Year/$1.3 Million
|July 1
|Joonas Korpisalo
|G
|1 Year/?
|July 1
|Andrej Sekera
|D
|1 Year/$1.5 Million
|July 1
|Curtis Lazar
|F
|1 Year/$700k
|July 1
|Jason Spezza
|F
|1 Year/$700k
|July 1
|Anton Stralman
|D
|3 Years/$16.5 Million
|July 1
|Joonas Donskoi
|F
|3 Years/$10.5 Million
|July 1
|Brett Connolly
|F
|4 Years/$14 Million
|July 1
|Mats Zuccarello
|F
|5 Years/$30 Million
|July 1
|Ryan Hartman
|F
|2 Years/$3.8 Million
|July 1
|Kenny Agostino
|F
|2 Year/$1.4 Million
|July 1
|Calvin Pickard
|G
|2 Year/?
|July 1
|Mike Smith
|G
|1 Year/$2 Million
|July 1
|Matt Duchene
|F
|7 Years/$56 Million
|July 1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|G
|7 Years/$66.5 Million
|July 1
|Richard Panik
|F
|4 Years/$10 Million
|July 1
|Corey Perry
|F
|1 Year/$1.5 Million
|July 1
|Joe Pavelski
|F
|3 Years/$21 Million
|June 29
|Mike Sgarboss
|F
|2 Years/$1.4 Million
|June 29
|Michael Hutchinson
|G
|1 Year/$700k
|June 29
|Martin Marincin
|D
|1 Year/700k
|June 28
|Kasperi Kapanen
|F
|3 Years/$9.6 Million
|June 28
|Andreas Johnsson
|F
|4 Years/$13.6 Million
|June 28
|Dylan Sikura
|F
|2 Years/$1.5 Million
|June 28
|John Quenneville
|F
|2 Years/$1.5 Million
|June 28
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|2 Years/$1.4 Million
|June 27
|Taylor Fedun
|D
|2 Years/$1.475 Million
|June 27
|Carl Gunnarsson
|D
|2 Years/$3.5 Million
|June 26
|Brian Elliott
|G
|1 Year/$2 Million
|June 26
|Mike Reilly
|D
|2 Years/$3 Million