2019 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

July 1st, 2019

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Monday, July 1, NHL teams will be allowed to official signs free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2019-20 seasons and beyond. When all of that happens, THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout the day as the signings are made official.

Below is a complete list of free agents signing throughout the free agency period. For more information on a particular signing, click the name of the player and you will be redirected to a news release of the signing once they are completed and available.

*All deals listed here that are contingent upon the official opening of Free Agency are based on reputable sources.

DateTeamPlayerPositionNHL Contract
July 1Garnet HathawayF4 Years/$6 Million
July 1Cam TalbotG1 Year/$2.75 Million
July 1Timo MeierF4 Years/$24 Million
July 1Brandon TanevF6 Years/$21 Million
July 1John GilmourD1 Year/$700k
July 1Tyler MyersD5 Years/$30 Million
July 1Noel AcciariF3 Years/$5 Million
July 1Connor CliftonD3 Years/$3 Million
July 1Keith KinkaidG1 Year/?
July 1Kyle CriscuoloF2 Year/$1.4 Million
July 1Patrik NemethD2 Years/?
July 1Jodie BennD2 Years/$4 Million
July 1Cody CeciD1 Year/$4.5 Million
July 1Markus GranlundF1 Year/$1.3 Million
July 1Joonas KorpisaloG1 Year/?
July 1Andrej SekeraD1 Year/$1.5 Million
July 1Curtis LazarF1 Year/$700k
July 1Jason SpezzaF1 Year/$700k
July 1Anton StralmanD3 Years/$16.5 Million
July 1Joonas DonskoiF3 Years/$10.5 Million
July 1Brett ConnollyF4 Years/$14 Million
July 1Mats ZuccarelloF5 Years/$30 Million
July 1Ryan HartmanF2 Years/$3.8 Million
July 1Kenny AgostinoF2 Year/$1.4 Million
July 1Calvin PickardG2 Year/?
July 1Mike SmithG1 Year/$2 Million
July 1Matt DucheneF7 Years/$56 Million
July 1Sergei BobrovskyG7 Years/$66.5 Million
July 1Richard PanikF4 Years/$10 Million
July 1Corey PerryF1 Year/$1.5 Million
July 1Joe PavelskiF3 Years/$21 Million
June 29Mike SgarbossF2 Years/$1.4 Million
June 29Michael HutchinsonG1 Year/$700k
June 29Martin MarincinD1 Year/700k
June 28Kasperi KapanenF3 Years/$9.6 Million
June 28Andreas JohnssonF4 Years/$13.6 Million
June 28Dylan SikuraF2 Years/$1.5 Million
June 28John QuennevilleF2 Years/$1.5 Million
June 28Alex NedeljkovicG2 Years/$1.4 Million
June 27Taylor FedunD2 Years/$1.475 Million
June 27Carl GunnarssonD2 Years/$3.5 Million
June 26Brian ElliottG1 Year/$2 Million
June 26Mike ReillyD2 Years/$3 Million
The Hockey Writers