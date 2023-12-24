2024 World Junior Championship Team Germany Final Roster

Finally, the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) from Gothenburg, Sweden is upon us as the world’s best U20 players fight to take home the WJC title. There is a ton of excitement around the tournament this year, as Sweden will be hosting for the first time since 2014. On Saturday, Dec. 23, Team Germany announced their 23-man roster that will be in Sweden for the WJC.

Germany is looking to find a better result after finishing eighth during the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton, Canada. The U20 German team will be in Group A alongside heavy favorite Canada, Finland, Latvia, and host Sweden, who is another favorite in the tournament.

Related: 2024 Guide to the World Junior Championship

Germany’s best finish in the WJC was fifth place back in 1981 when they hosted in Fussen, West Germany. Over the last few years, they’ve finished no higher than sixth place (twice) and finished ninth only once. The hope is to build a stronger case to make some noise in this year’s tournament in Sweden.

Goaltenders

Matthias Bittner (Krefeld Pinguine, DEL 2), Philipp Dietl (EV Landshut, DEL 2) & Simon Wolf (EC Salzburg, ICEHL)

Simon Wolf is the lone goalie coming back from the Team Germany 2023 WJC squad, where he played in two games during the tournament. He finished with a 0-1-0 record, a .776 save percentage (SV%) and a 12.64 goals-against average (GAA). He did not get much playing time since Nikita Quapp played in four of the games, finishing with a 1-3-0 record with a .901 SV% and a 4.14 GAA. However, he is touted as one of the best German goalies to come through the system in a long time.

Latest News & Highlights

There is no clear indication of who Team Germany will name as their bonified number one goaltender. It makes sense to go with Wolf since he is the lone returning netminder, as mentioned earlier. However, Bittner has had more playing time with his club team, Krefeld Pinguine, in the German Second League or DEL 2. In five games played, he has a 2-2-0 record with a .908 SV% and a 2.61 GAA. This will be his first U20 WJC, but if Germany wants to go with a more solid netminder, Bittner gives them the best chance if they don’t go with Wolf.

Defense

Niklas Huber (ERC Ingolstadt, DEL), Lua Niehus (Lowen Frankfurt, DEL), Norwin Panocha (Chicoutimi Sagueneens, QMJHL), Michael Reich (EV Landshut, DEL 2), Samuel Schindler (Bayreuth Tigers, Germany 3), Phillip Sinn (RB Hockey Juniors, AlpsHL), Jakob Weber (ESV Kaufbeuren, DEL 2)

The German team is essentially bringing all new faces to the tournament outside of Phillip Sinn, who was on the 2023 WJC squad. He finished the 2023 WJC with one goal and three points in five games. He is currently playing with RB Hockey Juniors in the AlpsHL, tallying two goals and five assists in five games played. He also managed to play in some games for EC Salzburg in the ICEHL, only getting one goal and three points in 19 games. Sinn was named the captain of the 2024 WJC team.

Another name to keep an eye on is Norwin Panocha, who is a Buffalo Sabres draft pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He is currently playing with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 30 games played this season, he has 11 points (all assists).

It was Norwin Panocha's first time on North American ice today at Development Camp…#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/LQpJD2dXzW — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 2, 2023

Panocha is one to watch out for, as he had two goals and three points for the U18 team during the 2023 U18 World Championship (WC). He is one of three NHL draftees on this 2024 U20 Germany WJC team. He is the only defenseman playing in North America coming into the 2024 WC. It’ll be interesting to see how the Germans will fair against a group that features Canada, Sweden, and Finland who are loaded with talent and firepower. There is a good chance that Germany will play a structured defense to not let other teams beat them to the net front.

Forwards

Daniel Assavolyuk (RB Hockey Juniors, AlpsHL), Kevin Bicker (Lowen Frankfurt, DEL), Linus Brandl (Straubing Tigers, DEL), Moritz Elias (Augsburger Panther, DEL), Luca Hauf (Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL), Eric Hordler (Eisbaren Berlin, DEL), Roman Kechter (Nurnberg Ice Tigers, DEL), Julian Lutz (Green Bay Gamblers, USHL), Lennard Nieleck (Iserlohn Roosters, DEL), Veit Oswald (EHC Munchen, DEL), Ralf Rollinger (Ravensburg Towerstars, DEL 2), Vadim Schreiner (RB Hockey Juniors, AlpsHL), Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL)

Team Germany is bringing some firepower to the 2024 WJC this time around. Julian Lutz makes his return as an alternate captain along with playing with the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers. The 2022 43rd overall pick of the Arizona Coyotes is looking to build off his last WJC appearance, where he had two assists in five games. This season for the Gamblers, he has tallied 10 goals for 23 points in 19 games played.

The 19-year-old Lutz looks to lead the way alongside fellow 19-year-old German-Canadian Julius Sumpf, who has 11 goals and 28 points in 30 games with the Moncton Wildcats. He played for the U18 team in the U18 WC last year, tallying two goals and four assists in six games. Sumpf and Lutz could be the duo to watch leading the forwards coming into the 2024 WJC.

Julian Lutz, RB Muenchen (GEPA / RedBulls)

However, one cannot overlook Veit Oswald who is back once again from the 2023 WJC team as well and is the other alternate captain to Sinn. Oswald, during the 2023 WJC, tallied one goal and two points in five games played. For the 2023-24 season, he has five goals and seven points in 24 games playing for EHC Munchen of the DEL. Luca Hauf is back as well after scoring one goal in five games during the 2023 U20 WJC. For the 2023-24 season, he has tallied 10 goals and 16 points in 25 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The last player to mention is Detroit Red Wings prospect Kevin Bicker. He was drafted 147th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. During the U18 WC, Bicker had one goal and two points in six games. In 24 games this season with Lower Frankfurt, he has one assist.

Germany Hopes to Finisher Higher This WJC

Team Germany finished eighth during the 2023 WJC and is looking for a better result this time around. They’ve finished sixth in the previous two tournaments before last year’s WJC. The hope is to finish at least fifth or better to stay as far away from relegation as possible. It’ll be interesting to see how the team does in the net with only one goalie coming back for them. Defense is another question mark, with them only bringing Sinn back from last year’s team and naming him captain as well. The best position for the Germans is the forwards, as they are returning a lot of the 2023 WJC team to this year’s tournament. Furthermore, they have guys who are playing well in various leagues in North America. Germany could be a sneaky team if everything works in their favor.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter