2024 World Junior Championship: Team Slovakia Final Roster

The 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, is slowly coming together. Team Slovakia is placed in Group B with Czechia, United States, Switzerland, and Norway. They are one of the later teams to make their roster official. While they will be without the services of Simon Nemec, Slovakia gets a bump in star power with Samuel Honzek, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Filip Mesar all being made available by the NHL parent clubs.

The Slovaks will be looking for a different result this year. While they are part of a tough Group B, this team is comprised of some key returners from the 2023 roster. Their hopes to compete for a medal will likely come down to their performance in their games against Team Norway on Dec. 29 and Team USA on Dec. 31. Slovakia will open the tournament against Team Czechia in the first game on Dec. 26.

Goaltending

Rastislav Elias, Adam Gajan, Samuel Urban

In the goaltending department for Team Slovakia, the returning netminder Adam Gajan takes the lead, bringing a wealth of experience and skill to the team. Gajan, a second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has quickly become a key player for the Slovaks as his exceptional performance during the 2023 World Juniors, where he posted an impressive .936 save percentage in four appearances, showcased his remarkable abilities between the pipes. Despite going undrafted in the same year, Samuel Urban and Rastislav Elias have emerged as promising goaltending prospects for Team Slovakia.

Adam Gajan, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

While Gajan is set to secure the starting position, the dynamic duo of Urban and Elias adds depth and competition to the goaltending lineup. Notably, Gajan’s standout efforts almost propelled the Slovaks to victory against Team Canada in the quarterfinals last year, underlining his resilience and determination in high-stakes scenarios. As the backbone of Team Slovakia’s goaltending squad, Gajan, alongside the emerging talents of Urban and Elias, each goalie aims to make a lasting impact in the upcoming 2024 World Juniors. This will showcase the depth and versatility of the Slovak goaltending squad.

Defensemen

Richard Baran, Jakub Chromiak, Viliam Kmec, Marian Mosko, David Natny, Milan Pisoja, Luka Radivojevic, Maxim Strbak, Boris Zabka

Despite the apparent defensive thinness on Team Slovakia, the squad is not lacking any potential contributors beyond Maxim Strbak, the lone NHL-drafted defenseman on the team. While he is set to challenge for the top defenseman role, there is room for other players to step up and assume larger responsibilities. Viliam Kmec, making his third appearance at the World Juniors, is anticipated to log significant minutes, adding experience and stability to the Slovak blue line. The absence of Simon Nemec, coupled with Strbak’s fight for the number-one defenseman spot, creates an opportunity for emerging talents to make their mark in this year’s tournament.

One such prospect is the 16-year-old Luka Radivojevic, whose inclusion in the U20 tournament is a testament to his exceptional skills and early professional debut for the Swedish Hockey League’s (SHL) Orebro HK this season. Despite being ineligible for the NHL Draft until 2025, his presence on Team Slovakia’s roster adds an intriguing dynamic. His blend of youth, talent, and professional experience could prove to be a valuable asset, offering the team a fresh perspective and an injection of energy on the defensive front. As Team Slovakia navigates the challenges of the tournament, the collective efforts of Strbak, Kmec, and the promising Radivojevic may well be the key to fortifying the team’s blue line and surprising opponents with their resilience and adaptability.

Forwards

Peter Cisar, Alex Ciernik, Frantisek Dej, Dalibor Dvorsky, Samuel Honzek, Roman Kukumberg, Patrik Masnica, Filip Mesar, Martin Misiak, Juraj Pekarcik, Servac Petrovsky, Peter Repcik, Markus Suchy, Adam Skyora, Alex Sotek, Adam Zlnka

This roster is highlighted by their only top-ten selection, Dalibor Dvorsky. He struggled to find his game this season with the SHL’s IK Oskarshamn, where he recorded no points in ten games. He later signed in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves where he’s found more success since coming to play in North America. His 18 goals and 34 points in 20 games make him a serious threat for Team Slovakia.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Alongside Dvorsky, the Slovaks also have Honzek, a highly skilled 19-year-old forward who will look to bounce back after suffering an injury at last year’s tournament. He was limited to two appearances and a separate injury in the NHL preseason has kept him to only five games with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants after being reassigned. If healthy, he can certainly play a crucial role in helping the Slovaks secure some upset wins and a potential medal.

Mesar stands out as a highlight on this roster, his talents were underscored by his selection as a 2022 first-round draft pick, where he was chosen 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens. In the 2023 World Juniors, he not only showcased his on-ice expertise but also assumed a leadership role as an alternate captain, demonstrating a sense of strong leadership and maturity. His impressive performance during that tournament was highlighted by his ability to amass six points in just five games, leaving a mark on Team Slovakia’s 2023 performance.

Now, as the captain for the upcoming tournament, Mesar is poised to elevate his leadership role even further. With the responsibility of guiding the team through crucial moments, his experience and skill set make him a natural choice to inspire and motivate his teammates. His leadership on and off the ice will be integral to Team Slovakia’s success, especially in key games where his guidance and scoring competence could make the difference. As he steps into the captaincy, expectations are high, but his proven track record and dedication to excellence suggest that he is more than ready to embrace the challenges and lead Team Slovakia to victory in key matchups. This will only further solidify his status as a key figure in the Slovaks’ pursuit of success.

Slovakia Can Craft A Great Underdog Story

Team USA and Team Switzerland will likely be at the top of Group B. Slovakia has historically produced surprising performances in previous World Juniors appearances. The 2024 tournament offers an opportunity for the Slovaks to showcase their resilience and determination. Team Slovakia has the opportunity to prove themselves and create memorable upsets in the tournament, even if they face adversity along the way. Slovakia has never won a gold or silver medal. They have won two bronze medals, their first in 1999 and their last in 2015 after defeating Sweden.