3 Capitals Bounceback Candidates for 2023-24

The Washington Capitals had an interesting 2022-23 season. They were expected to be a solid team going into the year, but it quickly turned for the worst as they never found their confidence and missed the playoffs. The eighth overall selection in Ryan Leonard was a solid consolation prize but with the Capitals’ core pieces getting older, their window to compete for another Stanley Cup is closing fast, so they’ll want to get back into the playoffs as soon as possible.

There were a few players on the Capitals last season that were expected to play well and didn’t. Those players will be given a short leash and will be hoping to bounce back in the 2023-24 season. The team will have to make some tough decisions this upcoming season as far as trades and contract renewals, so it’s going to be a huge season for these three candidates.

Anthony Mantha, Right Wing – 28 Years Old

Anthony Mantha was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings during the 2020-21 season in what was seen as one of the most unexpected trades in recent Capitals history. He was a solid offensive contributor during his time with the Red Wings and was just under a point per game during the season before the trade. He finished with four goals and four assists for eight points through 14 games with the Capitals, and he began to lose his confidence from there. He has found himself outside of the top-six forward group and seems to be a likely trade candidate in 2023-24.

Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A ton of eyes will be on Mantha this upcoming season as he will be looking to prove himself not only to the Capitals but to other teams that may take a chance on him next offseason. He is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season and will be in search of a new deal. However, if he performs well, he could earn himself another opportunity with the Capitals. Unfortunately, he’ll likely have the shortest leash on the team. He hasn’t played overly well defensively over the past couple of seasons and his offensive production seems to be slipping. He’ll need a huge year if he wants another chance with the Caps.

Joel Edmundson, Defense – 30 Years Old

The Capitals acquired Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens this offseason for next to nothing. He is coming off of a mediocre season with the Habs where he scored two goals and added 11 assists for 13 points through 61 games. He didn’t play overly well defensively and spent time on the Canadiens’ third pairing before they decided to trade him. The Capitals got him at a solid price as he’s on an expiring deal, but he’s looking to bounce back with a brand new team in Washington.

Taking Edmundson on with a $1.75 million cap hit for one season is a low-risk pickup that could pay off. He’s with a new team and is a prime bounce-back candidate for the Capitals this season. A ton of eyes will be on him, as he’ll be available next offseason as a UFA, but if he can provide a stronger two-way game than he did last season, the Capitals could keep him around into the 2024-25 season and beyond as an off-ice leader. He just needs to touch up some parts of his on-ice play.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Defense – 32 Years Old

Trevor van Riemsdyk is the third bounce-back candidate for the 2023-24 season. He is coming off of a seven-goal, 16-assist performance for 23 points through 75 games. He isn’t relied upon to provide offensively, but instead to play a depth role defensively. He didn’t play well last season but got a three-year extension worth $3 million a season earlier this year that will take him through the 2025-26 season.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After a career-high in points and taking a step up offensively, he took a step back defensively. He has a much longer leash and while he didn’t necessarily have a bad season, it wasn’t his strongest performance. He will be looking to prove himself as a solid depth defender this season in a role that will likely place him alongside Edmundson on the blue line.

What’s Next for the Capitals?

The Capitals are looking to retool while remaining competitive. They’ll need a few more minor touch-ups to their lineup to be considered strong contenders again, but they’ve made some moves this offseason that have pushed them in the right direction. Hopefully, these three players are able to bounce back and play at the level that fans know they can play at, and the team can find its way back into the playoffs.

The Caps open their season at home on Oct. 13, 2023, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and are hoping to begin their campaign for their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.