3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ Loss to Islanders

It was close if you looked at the scoreboard, but the shot differential told a different story as the Montreal Canadiens fell to the New York Islanders by a score of 4-2. Despite a highlight reel goal from Nick Suzuki, the Habs could not figure out the Islanders’ neutral-zone system and fired under 20 shots at goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

With one game remaining, the Canadiens remain in 28th place and will stay there if they lose in regulation to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. One major contributor to the team’s abysmal season is the number of man games lost due to injury. Joel Teasdale made his NHL debut, becoming the 38th player to wear the Bleu Blanc Rouge this season, while Frederic Allard slotted in on the third pairing.

Montembeault Shines Despite Team’s Shortcomings

Ahead of Wednesday night’s encounter with the Islanders, fans learned that goaltender Samuel Montembeault would start the remaining two games of the regular season. Entering his career-high 39th game, the 26-year-old has looked more and more like a goaltender worthy of an NHL roster spot. His respectable .903 save percentage and positive attitude despite the lost season have impressed both the coaching staff and fans.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Jake Allen serving as the backup on back-to-back nights, Montembeault will close out the season by trying to take down the Bruins on Thursday night. The former third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft stood out this season, and that was evident in the loss to the Islanders as he stopped 31 of 35 shots in a game where his team was out-shot by a two-to-one margin for the majority of the match.

One Game Away From Potential Top-Five Pick

One positive the team can pull from the regulation loss is their increased chances of selecting in the top five of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Finishing the year in the 28th spot gives Montreal a 41.8 percent chance of picking in the draft’s first five selections, ultimately ensuring they will grab a fantastic player. Should they jump ahead of the Arizona Coyotes in their final game of the season, the Habs’ chances would fall off significantly to a 15.4 percent chance.

Related: Canadiens Must Think Twice About Re-Signing Gurianov

Latest News & Highlights

The winner of this year’s draft will be gifted a generational talent in Connor Bedard, but the talent doesn’t drop off too much after his name is called. The Canadiens will have a crop of talented forwards to decide on, including names like Adam Fantilli, Zachary Benson, and Leo Carlsson.

Defensive Zone Turnovers Cost Habs Momentum and Game

A big reason for the Canadiens finishing with just 19 shots on net is how well the Islanders put pressure on their opponent’s defenders. Operating with a two-man forecheck, Montreal’s defense was often relentlessly attacked down low, forcing them to rush the puck up the boards and out of harm’s way. It eventually gave the Islanders the advantage, pinning the Habs in their defensive zone for long stretches.

Justin Barron, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A good example was on the Hudson Fasching goal when Joel Edmundson‘s errant pass up the boards was easily picked off and turned the other way. The decision resulted in Montreal giving the lead right back to the Islanders less than one minute after a Rem Pitlick goal tied things up.

What Remains for the Canadiens

The grand finale goes down on Thursday night when two Original Six teams collide. The Bruins are going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs as an overwhelming favourite, while the Habs hope to maintain their best odds at selecting a generational talent. A regulation loss secures their best chances of drafting in the top five, the silver lining amidst a season that is one they’ll surely try to forget in the summer.