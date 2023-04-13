Breaking Down Jets’ Potential 1st-Round Opponents

The Winnipeg Jets clinched their spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs after their spirited win against the Minnesota Wild on April 11. While they have locked in their position, their possible opponents are still jostling for position at the top of the standings.

Dylan Samberg, Nikolaj Ehlers, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

With just one game remaining, both the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers could find themselves matched up against the Jets next week when the playoffs get underway. Each team has its strengths and weaknesses that create unique challenges in a playoff series.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have sat atop the Pacific Division for most of the 2022-23 season and appear poised to capture the Western Conference and become the Jets’ first-round opponent. Just one point in their final game solidifies their position and sets a date with the Jets.

Despite hovering around first place in the conference for most of the season, the Golden Knights come with their fair share of questions. Perhaps the biggest question of all is in the crease, with their goaltending tandem being made up of Laurent Brossoit and Jonathan Quick. While most hockey fans know all too well that goaltending can be hard to predict, it still begs the question of whether that tandem can hold up under playoff pressure.

Jonathan Quick, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

An additional question comes in the form of Golden Knights’ captain Mark Stone. He has been sidelined since Jan. 12 after undergoing back surgery, and his status for Game 1 remains unknown. He recently returned to practice in a non-contact jersey but nothing has been confirmed as to when he may return.

Questions aside, the Golden Knights have been among the league’s best teams since the beginning of the season. They are full of talent and have the ability to score in bunches while also having a sound defensive game at even strength. They are well-coached and have a wealth of experience, which benefits them in a tough playoff run.

Related: Jets Dominate in Crucial Five-Game Home Stand

Latest News & Highlights

That said, they have weaknesses that the Jets could exploit. In addition to the questions in goal, their special teams’ play also opens the door for an opponent. Their power play is ranked 18th in the league at 20.5 percent and their penalty kill sits 20th at 77 percent. The Jets’ power play isn’t exactly potent, but this would be the opponent to break through against. They also hold an advantage on the kill, with the Jets currently holding the fourth-best penalty kill in the NHL.

It won’t be easy, but with the help of special teams play, opportunistic scoring, and one heck of a series from Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets could profile as an upset candidate against the Golden Knights. The series itself could also have “unfinished business” after their series in the 2018 Western Conference Final, which could make for some exciting storylines.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have been the best team in the league since the beginning of March, compiling a record of 17-2-1. They also have the two highest-scoring players in the NHL this season, so naturally, there’s a lot to be worried about as an opponent.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sitting just two points back of the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division, the Oilers have a chance to swoop in on the last day of the regular season and finish at the top of the conference. That being said, it isn’t exactly a clear-cut, “control your own destiny” type of path.

First and foremost, they have to defeat the San Jose Sharks in their final game of the regular season. If they do that, they also need to hope that the Golden Knights fail to capture even a single point against the Seattle Kraken. Only then will they collect the division championship and face the Jets in Round 1.

The Oilers have a very distinct threat, or two distinct threats to be exact. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl sit atop the NHL’s leaderboard for points with 152 and 125 respectively. Whoever matches up against the Oilers has a tough task ahead of them trying to limit the damage coming from McDavid and Draisaitl.

If that wasn’t enough to worry about, the Oilers’ scoring depth has drastically improved from past seasons. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins crested the 100-point mark for the first time in his career and Zach Hyman set a new career-high in points with 83.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Both of these milestones are on top of the fairly diverse scoring spread across the lineup. For years, it seemed as if McDavid and Draisaitl were the only players doing the scoring. While they still carry the load, the extra offense is helping them look more dangerous than ever.

Their 19th-ranked penalty kill opens the door for opponents looking to make an impact, but they make up for it with a league-best powerplay that operates at an unreal 32.4 percent. The Oilers may not be unbeatable, but they certainly will provide one of the biggest challenges in the West.

Who Should the Jets Want?

With the Jets coming in as the lowest-ranked team in the Western Conference playoff picture, they’re set to face an immense challenge regardless of who they play. That being said, they would probably be better off facing the Golden Knights as they begin their playoff journey.

The Golden Knights have more holes than the Oilers do, and most importantly, they don’t have McDavid and Draisaitl. That isn’t to suggest the Golden Knights are by any means an easy opponent, but between the two, they certainly seem like the more favourable matchup for the Jets.