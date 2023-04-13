Ducks’ LaCombe Makes Debut & Shows Glimpses of NHL Future

Over the weekend, the Anaheim Ducks signed their 2019 second-round draft pick Jackson LaCombe to a two-year entry-level contract. Coming off a stellar senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he tallied 35 points in 37 games, he made his debut with the Ducks on Tuesday in their 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. LaCombe joins a stacked defensive prospect pool in Anaheim but should get every chance to prove himself over the next few months and compete for a spot on the roster next season. Here’s a look at who he is, where he fits, and how he can help the organization.

Who is Jackson LaCombe?

LaCombe just finished his fourth and final season with the Gophers. His efforts on the blue line earned him a variety of accolades, including selections to the NCAA Fargo Regional All-Tournament Team and the All-Big Ten Second Team, and a Big Ten First Star of the Week in January. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native played minor hockey at the renowned Shattuck St. Mary’s and polished his game over four years at the NCAA level, where he collected 19 goals and 80 assists over 140 games. This, of course, culminated in a trip to the NCAA’s Frozen Four National Title Game, where the Gophers fell in overtime to the Quinnipiac University Bobcats.

What Are LaCombe’s Skills?

At 6-foot-2, LaCombe is a big-bodied and skilled defenseman who sees the ice well and skates even better. He played all roles for the Golden Gophers throughout his four seasons. His new head coach, Dallas Eakins, said as muh in a recent interview after LaCombe joined the team: “He’s an excellent skater. He’s got great posture on the ice. His head is always up. He passes the puck extremely hard, doesn’t really complicate much.”

It was a classic coach’s take on the eve of a prospect’s debut. He didn’t build him up too much or burden him with expectations but also gives him props. What’s more, across his four years playing college hockey, he stayed healthy and produced offensively, improving statistically each season. He has the puck-moving and offensive-minded instincts that the Ducks need on the backend. However, they also need defensemen who can play responsible defense. LaCombe, like many defensive prospects, has shown flashes of strong defensive play but will need to prove he can do it consistently in the NHL.

Where Does LaCombe Fit?

In his debut against Vancouver, LaCombe ranked third amongst Ducks defensemen in both shifts and minutes, with 23 and 18:24, respectively. It was more than season regulars Simon Benoit, Nate Beaulieu, and childhood friend Drew Helleson. He even got a little bit of time on the power play. Ten to 15 minutes is what I expected, but the additional ice time suggests Eakins and management will give him every opportunity to prove himself in the final games of the season before heading into the summer. Look for more of the same when the Ducks take on the Los Angeles Kings in the final game of the 2022-23 campaign.

Final Prediction: Absolutely in the Mix for a Spot on Next Year’s Blue Line

Outside of Cam Fowler, there should be open competition for the remaining five spots on the defensive end. It remains to be seen what general manager Pat Verbeek does with his bevy of free agents, which include defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk, Benoit, and more. On the off-chance he finds a top-four defenseman via trade or free agency, it’s time to hand the team over to the young players. Over the past few seasons, veterans have retired, been traded, or become free agents, and not a single defenseman on their roster outside of Fowler has earned a spot on next season’s team.

LaCombe, like many prospects in the Ducks’ system, has championship pedigree with his 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC) win and 2023 NCAA Final appearance. He also has chemistry with Helleson and Trevor Zegras from their WJC days and will get a couple of games of NHL experience under his belt before a summer of preparation for training camp. His talent, athleticism, and intangibles have him firmly in the mix for a spot, so keep an eye on this young blueliner come September.