Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, LaCombe & More

With a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday (April 5), the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10, 56 points) pushed their season-long losing streak to nine games. If this feels familiar, it’s because this is the third straight season the Ducks have had a losing streak of at least nine games. These last few seasons have been the worst Anaheim has suffered as a franchise, and it may find a new rock-bottom with a 32nd-place finish becoming increasingly likely.

Related: What to Expect From the Ducks in the Final Days of the Season

While there are few things to be excited about as a Ducks fan in April, we have some positive news. Troy Terry returned to the lineup on Wednesday and worked his way into the scoresheet. On the prospect farm, Jackson LaCombe will be playing in the NCAA national title game. Finally, we take another look at the standings as we get closer to the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

Terry Scores in Return to Lineup

After not joining the team on their recent three-game road trip due to personal reasons, Troy Terry was back on the ice Wednesday night for Anaheim’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. In the third period, he tied Trevor Zegras for the team lead with his 22nd goal with the help of a kick-pass from Simon Benoit. Along with Anaheim’s only goal of the night, he registered six shots and led all forwards in time on ice.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Terry’s availability the rest of the season will be touch-and-go while he and his wife are expecting their first child to be born early. As of now, he is expected to be available in each of the Ducks’ final three home games. Despite appearing in 10 fewer games, Terry only trails Zegras by three points for the team lead.

LaCombe’s Golden Gophers to Play in NCAA Championship

Jackson LaCombe’s tremendous senior season is ending on college’s biggest stage. LaCombe, a second-round pick by the Ducks in 2019, has already turned his most productive season into a Hobey Baker Award nomination, and now his Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing for the national championship on Saturday against Quinnipiac. The Gophers defeated Boston University in the semifinal on Thursday, 6-2. LaCombe finished without a point and five shots on goal.

Latest News & Highlights

Elliotte Friedman has previously reported that LaCombe intends to sign with the Ducks at the conclusion of his college season. In the short term, this means we could see him debut in the NHL next week. In the long term, he is part of the Ducks’ new-look blue line, along with Jamie Drysdale, Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov.

Entering play on Saturday, we have a three-way tie at the bottom of the standings. The Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks all have 56 standings points in 78 games played. The San Jose Sharks (22-40-16, 60 points) were as low as last place last week, but seven points in their last five games have pushed them clear of the bottom group.

With the first tie-breaking condition being regulation wins, Anaheim’s league-low 13 such victories put them in last place, and in a position for a guaranteed top-three pick if they lose each of their last four games. Doing so means their current nine-game losing streak turns into a would-be franchise record of 13 games. It’s a hard thing to root for as a fan, but it’s hard to ignore just how beneficial finishing in last place would be for the Ducks’ future. The draft lottery will be held on May 8.

Next up: Anaheim has a weekend back-to-back, with a Saturday afternoon tilt against the Arizona Coyotes before making the quick trip home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Easter Sunday.