Kraken Can Benefit From Shane Wright’s Early OHL Exit

The Windsor Spitfires’ elimination from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs could be the Seattle Kraken’s gain, as it gives them an opportunity to either call up their top prospect Shane Wright for their playoff run or send him to the American Hockey League (AHL). The 2022 fourth-overall pick played eight games for the Kraken earlier this season as well as five games for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and could benefit from being around either team during their postseasons. The more time he spends with the organization, the better, as he is projected to be a key piece of Seattle’s organization for years to come.

Wright’s OHL Season

After winning gold at the 2023 World Juniors, Wright was sent down to the Kingston Frontenacs, where he was then flipped to the Windsor Spitfires before the OHL trade deadline. He wasted no time making a strong impression with his new team, scoring a goal in his first game and recording a point in 10 straight to start his Spitfires career. In total, he recorded 37 points in 20 games, helping Windsor finish first in the OHL’s Western Conference and third across the OHL. If this is his final OHL season, he will finish his career with 86 goals and 197 points in 144 regular-season games, which ranks tied for eighth among all active OHL players.

Unfortunately, Wright’s strong offseason did not translate to the postseason, as Windsor was swept by the Kitchener Rangers in the first round of the OHL playoffs. Over the four games, the Kraken prospect scored a goal, recorded two assists and had 13 shots on goal while also winning 54.2 percent of his faceoffs. It has been a difficult season for Seattle’s top prospect, but one that was a learning experience and hopefully will be beneficial for him in the long run.

Benefit Of Playing In The AHL

The biggest benefit of Wright being sent down to the AHL would be that there is a better chance he gets an opportunity to play games in the playoffs. While the Firebirds look like a well-oiled machine at the moment, adding a player of his calibre right before the start of the playoffs could be a massive boost. Coachella Valley is also short on center depth, so his addition to the lineup would allow them to have some lineup flexibility when he arrives.

During his five-game stint in the AHL earlier this season, Wright didn’t look out of place. He scored four times, had 11 shots on goal and went 1-for-1 in the shootout. While he played well during his conditioning stint, an important fact that needs to be stated is that he was rested, having only played seven games before his assignment. This time around, he will have played 32 games either at the NHL, World Juniors or OHL levels before hitting the ice in Coachella Valley. There is a very good chance the 19-year-old may be feeling fatigued, so it is important to ensure expectations are not placed too high and to let him show that he is ready to play at the pro level.

Benefit Of Being On The Kraken’s Roster

Even if Wright gets called up to Seattle and doesn’t play a single game, there are still benefits to him being included on the Kraken’s playoff roster. The main benefit is that he gets to practice and be around the team to try and develop some chemistry going into next season. This is a player who is expected to be on the team next season, so having him in Seattle, working with the coaches in what could be called a mini-training camp, may lead to trust being developed between him and coach Dave Hakstol leading into the 2023-24 campaign.

The other benefit of having him on the roster is it allows the Kraken to start sending some of their current AHL call-ups back down to Firebirds so they can get ready for the upcoming postseason. Currently, Seattle has Jesper Froden and John Hayden on their rosters, who are both expected to play big roles for Coachella Valley during this year’s postseason. It also gives Seattle an opportunity to see how far he has developed and put him into the lineup during the postseason if the team needs a spark. While he may not play many games, if any, the experience of being in an NHL playoff environment could be a positive when it comes to his development.

Wright Could Benefit From Both Situations

At this point in his career, Wright needs to be playing as many games as possible. The positive in the Spitfires being swept is now he gets the opportunity to not just play against pros but to work with members of the Kraken organization wherever he ends up. These next few weeks will hopefully be beneficial for his development as Seattle now has a chance to see just how far he has come since they last saw him in early December.