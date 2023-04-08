Bruins: Top 5 Moments From the 2022-23 Regular Season

With five games remaining, the Boston Bruins are about to close out a truly historic regular season. They’re within reach of breaking the record for most wins in an 82-game season and are five points back from the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens for most points earned by a team in a single season. They’ve already clinched the Presidents’ Trophy and will be going into the postseason in only a few weeks as the number-one seed in the NHL.

Related: 3 Bruins Who Can Make an Impression in Final Stretch

They have been truly dominant from puck drop of game one back in October. They currently sit at a record of 61-12-5 and it took until well past the halfway mark before they registered double digits in the loss column. But before the focus completely shifts to the playoffs and pursuit of the ultimate prize, let’s take a look back at the top five moments from the 2022-23 season.

5. Return of David Krejci

When David Krejci decided to leave the NHL to play hockey in his home country of Czechia in 2021, the Bruins lost a valuable component to their offense and struggled to find a consistent replacement for his role. While they did get a good stretch in the Spring of 2022 from a second line of David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall, and Erik Haula, it still wasn’t quite the same as having the reliable Krejci in that second-line center spot.

David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Krejci’s decision to return to Boston this past offseason along with Patrice Bergeron re-signing have been a huge part of the reason for the Bruins’ success this season. Krejci has shown that he is still a legitimate threat at the center position even at the age of 36. In 70 games this season, he has 16 goals and 40 assists for 56 points, consistent with what he’s done throughout his career. He’s fourth on the team in total points, trailing only Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Bergeron.

His return brought stability to the offensive lines that was missing in 2021-22. The Bruins have benefitted from tremendous depth on offense this season thanks to the guys at the top living up to their potential and the positioning of the forwards in roles that they can succeed in. The Krejci, Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha line has truly been remarkable this season and it wouldn’t be possible without the 36-year-old returning to Boston.

4. Bruins’ NHL Record For Home Wins to Start Season

Looking back on season predictions as we reach the end of 2022-23 is always an interesting experience. It’s even more interesting looking back and remembering that the Bruins really were not considered favorites this season. Many had them potentially finishing third in the Atlantic Division or sneaking into a wild card spot, certainly not the commanding first seed they currently are.

Latest News & Highlights

But the Bruins made it obvious pretty quickly that their Stanley Cup window hasn’t closed yet. They started the 2022-23 season with a bang, winning eight of their nine games in the month of October. They then went on to set an NHL record for most home victories to start a season. They did not suffer their first regulation loss at home until Jan. 12 against the Seattle Kraken. Their remarkable start truly showcased that they are contenders, and they have maintained that throughout the entirety of 2022-23.

3. Patrice Bergeron Reaches 1,000 Points

Bergeron is arguably one of the most respected current players in the NHL and one of the best two-way players of all time. He only added to his numerous career accolades, which include five Selke Trophies and a Stanley Cup, when he earned his 1,000th career point on Nov. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It came 19 years after his first career point back on Oct. 15, 2003.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins captain has had a fantastic career, and it only feels right for him to become the fourth player in franchise history to do so. In addition, a few games later, Bergeron surpassed Phil Esposito on the team’s all-time points leaderboard. He currently sits in third with 1,039 career points trailing only legends Johnny Bucyk (1,339) and Ray Bourque (1,506). He is also joined in the top 10 by teammates Krejci and Marchand.

It's been a Grand 'ole time. © pic.twitter.com/9d5WNVgna7 — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2022

His 1,000th point was a true highlight of the season and it was obvious how excited the rest of the guys were for him. Even the Lightning players showed their respect in the moment in a truly classy move by the Bruins’ Atlantic Division rival.

2. 2023 Winter Classic

The Bruins were lucky to be able to participate in their fourth Winter Classic this past January, their third time hosting. It was hosted on Jan. 2 at historic Fenway Park, just a few T stops away from TD Garden. Besides the great fashion, it was actually a good game as well between two very similar teams trying for one of their final shots at the Stanley Cup with an aging core of superstars.

The Winter Classic always brings such a level of excitement to the host city, the teams playing, and the fanbase. It is the most-watched regular season game on U.S. cable TV, solidifying it as the marquee event of the NHL. It was made even sweeter for Bruins fans by a close 2-1 win after Jake DeBrusk scored two goals in the third period (and subsequently injured his leg).

1. David Pastrnak Reaches 50 Goals

Pastrnak reaching the 50-goal mark for the first time has been a long time coming. He just barely missed it back in the 2019-20 season, scoring 48 before COVID-19 put a pause and eventually ended the regular season early. Between injuries and a slow start, he was unable to reach the mark in the following seasons, but this year, it was clear from day one that he was not here to play around this season.

Pastrnak has been the best player on the Bruins this season, and it was a well-deserved moment when he finally hit the 50-goal mark for the first time against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 26. In addition, he’s surpassed 100 points for the first time in his career.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even more remarkable than Pastrnak reaching 50 goals for the first time? There’s a chance he’ll also reach 60. He currently sits at 57 goals in 78 games, and has four more games to potentially score three more goals and hit the mark. He has been on an absolute tear as of late, scoring six goals in their last five games, including a hat trick against the Penguins on April 1.

Pastrnak has been one of the best parts of the 2022-23 regular season and deservedly earned his contract extension last month. He was already an elite talent, but has somehow taken it to another level this year. Now we’ll wait and see what he can do in the postseason.

Honorable Mentions

As mentioned, it’s been a pretty remarkable (and historic) season for the Bruins. There are a lot of great moments, and several ultimately were left out of the top five, so here are a couple of honorable mentions.

The first is general manager (GM) Don Sweeney’s great trade deadline. He gets his deserved flack when talking about his drafting history, but he has certainly proved himself as a savvy GM at the trade deadline. He was able to acquire Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, and Tyler Bertuzzi to address the needs of the roster without giving up important pieces that would mess with team chemistry.

Related: Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Lysell & More

Another honorable mention has to go to the emergence of Zacha this season. After joining the Bruins in a trade from the New Jersey Devils over the summer, he got a chance to play on the top line with Bergeron before settling in a comfortable spot on the second line with Krejci and Pastrnak, allowing him to thrive. In 78 games, he has 53 points, including 18 goals, far surpassing his previous career high of 36 points in 70 games last season.

Final honorable mentions have to go to Linus Ullmark for his fantastic season and the early returns of Marchand and Charlie McAvoy from injury. With four regular season games to go, it will certainly be interesting to see what final records the Bruins can break before moving on to the playoffs.